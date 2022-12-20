International Migrants Day 2022: History And It’s Importance

On December 18 of each year, people around the world commemorate International Migrants Day. The International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families was ratified by the General Assembly on December 18th, 1990.

The convention was created to protect the rights of all migrant workers and members of their families. On December 18 of each year, in observance of International Migrants Day, an agency affiliated with the United Nations takes the opportunity to recognise the contributions made by the world’s 272 million migrants, among whom are more than 41 million people who have been forcibly displaced within their own countries,

As well as the challenges they face. This global event, which addresses a variety of issues such as social cohesion, dignity, exploitation, and solidarity, is sponsored by over 500 country offices and sub-offices of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as well as international and local civil society organisations.

National Immigration Day, which takes place on December 18 every year, gives us a cause to reflect on how exceptional it is that, out of the 195 sovereign governments in the globe, the United States is regarded as the crucible of the world.

History Of International Migrants Day

On a global scale, migration is encouraged by a number of different variables. These arise from the fundamental requirements humans have for their own safety, dignity, and serenity. It is never an easy choice to uproot your life and go away from home, especially when the road that lies ahead is fraught with peril and can even end in death.

Even though the day wasn’t officially recognised until the year 2000, people have been celebrating it since 1997. On December 18 of that year, several Asian migrant organisations declared it to be a day to advocate for the respect, rights, and protection of migrants. Although the day wasn’t officially recognised until the year 2000, people have been celebrating it since 1997.

The United Nations General Assembly decided to designate December 18 as International Migrants Day on December 4, 2000. This decision was made because the number of people migrating from one place to another around the world is constantly growing. On the same day ten years ago, the Assembly launched the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families. This convention was later adopted.

On September 19, 2016, during the first-ever summit focused on large-scale movements of migrants and refugees, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a fixed set of commitments, known as the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, to enhance the safety of such displaced persons. The New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants was named after the city in which it was signed.

This declaration reaffirms the significance of the international protection regime and solicits commitments from member states to enhance the migratory system so that it better serves persons who are on the move.

The United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development includes goals that are relevant to migration as well. Having access to education is one among these, as it will lead to improved chances and an overall improvement in one’s quality of life.

How To Celebrate International Migrants Day

We might throw a party in honour of International Migrants Day to show our gratitude to those who have risked so much to come to our country. Helping individuals who have endured hardship by providing them with food and resources is another way to recognise the contributions migrants have made to our society. Even in the current era, it is difficult for migrants and refugees to adapt to their new homes. Find out what the UN and other powerful groups are doing to solve these problems.

The stories of immigrants are both tragic and uplifting. Humanitarian organisations are always appreciative of financial support, especially in light of the ongoing global refugee crisis. Even if it’s only a buck or two, it’ll go a long way toward helping those in need. Protecting people’s rights and respecting their humanity should be our first priority at all times. Humanitarian efforts are vital in making sure no migrant is abandoned.

Future regions of the planet are fair game for the migratory crisis. Only if proper procedures are in place can migrants and refugees be accepted. It’s never a bad time to be a little more human. Events like this, which are publicised by major news outlets and other organisations, help to raise awareness of pressing global issues.

Some Facts About Refugees

One percent of the world’s population has been uprooted.

Displacement around the world is at an all-time high, and this trend is expected to continue as conflicts get more complex.

About two-thirds of the world's refugees come from just five nations.

Most refugees have fled Syria, followed by Venezuela, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Myanmar.

Arrivals to Europe have dropped.

There has been a dramatic drop in the number of refugees entering Europe.

95% of resettlement requirements are not met.

Host countries are failing to meet their resettlement obligations, creating a dire situation.

There are 40% children among the refugees.

There are currently an estimated 34 million children and youth who are refugees around the world.

Why International Migrants Day Is Important

Absolutely no one is abandoned

Each individual’s worth and rights must be protected at all costs, as each life is irreplaceable. Humanitarian aid that guarantees no migrant is abandoned is important.

Being Responsible

This migrant issue has the potential to affect any country at any time. The proper systems for welcoming migrants and refugees depend on the efforts of every single person.

Just for the sake of all humanity

We shouldn’t have to wait for a specific day of the year to be nice to each other. Such yearly celebrations bring to light difficulties and challenges on a global scale, thanks to the attention they receive from the media and various organisations.

Final Words

Over 272 million migrants are bravely constructing new lives in every part of the world, and on December 18, we reflect on the obstacles and difficulties they have experienced. There’s more to migrating than just a fresh start. Migrants risk leaving their homes and communities in search of safety and new beginnings. Some people are trying to get away from hostile environments because of bias and prejudice. In order to improve, host countries must change and accept these populations.