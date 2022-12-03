International Ninja Day: A Day To Remember And Honour Ninja Warriors

The cunning Japanese warriors who became famous on our television screens throughout the 1970s and 1980s are honoured on December 5th, which is known as National Ninja Day (or Day of the Ninja).

Despite appearing as both heroes and antagonists in current films, the history of the ninja is difficult to find, which may be a testament to their cunning tactics. The ninja’s specialties include sabotage, guerilla warfare, espionage, and assassination.

They strike their target and then vanish again without leaving a trace. Clad in their trademark black, they emerge from the depths of the night like a hawk on stolen wings.

They are said to have mastered Kuji-Kiri, an ancient magical art that enabled them to combine their inherent ability to move like ghosts with supernatural abilities. International Ninja Day is devoted to remembering and celebrating these legendary Chinese and Japanese warriors.

Why Do We Celebrate International Ninja Day?

Ninjas have an increasing fan base, which has been evident in recent years. Through numerous films and cartoons, they are adored. From the Sengoku era onward, ninjas were a native of Japan’s Iga Province.

The ninjas can handle anything, including assassination, guerilla warfare, sabotage, and espionage. According to Japanese tradition, the first ninjas were demons that were 50/50 crow and man. They’re not our fault, after all.

They used to be the neighbourhood inhabitants who were untrained and without access to weapons while living in the country. Due of this, several of the ninjas’ weapons, such as sickles and kunais, resemble farm equipment. These weapons could be concealed behind the mask of a farmer, as they were common instruments with concealable purposes.

In feudal Japan, ninjas either served as assassins or spies. Unlike the elite Samurai soldiers who belonged to the top class, Ninjas were fighters who evolved from the lower class. The bushido, the Samurai’s code of conduct, forbids certain actions, but it was common knowledge among them to use ninjas to complete them. Additionally, Samurai rivals employed them.

In addition to learning how to use weapons and explosives, read maps, and analyse weather patterns, ninjas also received training in survival techniques. They had a secret arsenal of poison and stealth. On their backs, they carried the Katana, a type of short sword.

They received training in the use of grappling hooks, kusarigama (a weapon shaped like a sickle), throwing knives, and Shuriken (multi-bladed stars). The Chunins, who controlled the Genins, were subordinate to the Jonin, the leaders of the ninja.

Despite the fact that these divisions were based on social status, the ninjas were able to advance to the top ranks thanks to their abilities. No matter their position, all ninjas received good pay, had the opportunity to become wealthy, and could socially ascend. The traditional black attire worn by ninjas, which is now well recognized, was originally used in theatre productions as a symbol of the common people who were kept out of sight of society’s upper classes.

The audience was astonished when a character wearing black suddenly appeared on stage since black clothing also worked as camouflage against the theatres’ dark backdrops. In addition, the colour black represents the fact that ninjas were covert individuals who had no affiliation with any identity, flag, or nationality and only existed to carry out a specific job.

Up until 1868, when the need for the ninjas’ services was no longer felt, they heralded a period of stability. However, they left behind a legacy as they vanished into the darkness. There is no turning back once a ninja commits his life to a mission; this is true until the mission is completed. To put forth our best effort in everything and to live and die for what we cherish can all be themes that Ninja Burger has taken up.

History Of International Ninja Day

Two distinct clans of long-gone warriors, the samurai and the ninja, rose to popularity as Japanese history and culture were made known to the outside world. The former was a band of virtuous warriors and commanders who adhered to a rigid code of conduct.

They carried razor-sharp swords and donned armour fashioned out of leather, silk, and iron that was exquisitely adorned. Samurai is frequently shown as skilful, deserving, and honourable warriors on the battlefield because they would sooner commit suicide than risk being dishonoured.

Everything the samurai hated about ninjas is true of them. Contrary to the noble samurai, ninjas sprang from the lowly farmers of rural Japan; they lacked the ostentatious armour and weapons of the samurai, and whatever they did possess was probably made from agricultural implements.

They chose a guerilla strategy of hit and run violence over honourable fighting as a result, engaging in asymmetrical warfare and attacking from cover. The Japanese nobles feared ninjas so much that Japanese castles had to be ninja-proofed in order to deter these enigmatic killers. Ninjas were spies, saboteurs, mercenaries, and terrorists.

The term “ninja” doesn’t appear frequently in historical accounts, despite its current prominence. The earliest records of ninjas are from the eighth century, and they are referred to as “shinobi” in those writings, a term that means “to steal oneself away,” “to hide oneself,” or “to become invisible.”

A true shinobi would have done their best to blend in and utilise disguises rather than covering themselves in black, thus they probably didn’t appear like the ninja from the movies that we are familiar with. In Japanese history, the Iga and the Koga were two well-known ninja “clans.”

These clans lived in distant mountainous areas and trained expert ninjas to serve the great households of Japan’s feudal kingdoms at war. These skilled warriors were raised to be fearless killers and experts in deception. They received specialised training from infancy.

Celebrating International Ninja Day

Enjoy some of the excellent ninja media that is now available to celebrate this holiday. A ninja movie like Pray For Death or one of the many ninja documentaries that can be found on networks like National Geographic can serve as examples.

Use the hashtag #InternationalNinjaDay while celebrating this day to let everyone know that it’s time to get out their shurikens and Tabi socks and celebrate this day in style.

Watch A Ninja Movie

Ninjas have nearly become the foundation of a whole film genre. There are a countless number of ninja movies out there right now, and some of them could be ranked among the top films of any genre!

Duel To The Death (1983)

The audience is kept on the edge of their seats as the best swordmaster from China competes against the finest swordmaster from Japan, wondering who will triumph. Ching Siu-Tung Lone created and helmed the film. Sword of Vengeance, Wolf & Cub (1972)

Lone Wolf & Cub: Sword Of Vengeance (1972)

In this tale, a warrior without a master goes on unusual journeys while travelling around the countryside of Japan with his little child. a Kenji Misumi production.

Ninja: Shadow Of A Tear (2013)

A ninjutsu master who wants vengeance after his wife and child are killed appears in this film, one of the best recent releases on our list. By Isaac Florentine, who also directed.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Even if it has a bit of tongue-in-cheek humour, it’s still a classic! Four mutant turtles emerge from the darkness to engage in combat while defending New York City from a group of ninjas. overseen by Steve Baron.

Host A Young Ninja Join Forces

Making a watch list and gathering with friends or family to watch them while enjoying a traditional Japanese or Chinese meal is a great way to kick off International Ninja Day celebrations. alternatively, at the very least, get takeout from an Asian eatery.

Play These Ninja-Themed Songs

Make a quick playlist to pass the time whether you’re hanging out with friends as previously suggested or just waiting for something good to happen. Try out a few of these tunes first:

Ninja Rap (Go Ninja Go) by Vanilla Ice (1991)

21st Century Ninja by The Fold (2015)

Inner Ninja by Classified (2013)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Theme by The Ninja Turtles (2016)

Put On A Ninja Costume

Go ahead and dress up as a ninja to commemorate the day and add to the historical ninja mayhem. In October, plan ahead and purchase a ninja costume during the Halloween sales, or visit a year-round costume store to find one.

Whatever it is, go ahead and put on the customary attire and hit the streets, but make sure to flip it upside down. Don’t forget to show up unannounced to perform wonderful deeds of kindness for the average person as a Modern Ninja.

Never lose sight of the fact that ninja were once hungry, oppressed commoners before becoming the most feared warriors on earth. To truly honour someone, give to their community.

Conclusion

In order to honour the Ninja “speed” with which their burgers are delivered, Ninja Burger established International Ninja Day on December 5 back in 2003. Ninjas are amazing except from that. We all adore them and fervently desire to be one.

Wear a ninja mask to work on this particular day to annoy your co-workers with your ninja skills and throwing stars! They were said to be masters of Kuji-Kiri, an ancient magical art from the east that gave them the capacity to combine their inherent stealth with supernatural abilities.

The first people to become ninja were common people from the Japanese province of Iga. The fact that they were using farmer-style weaponry made it simpler to explain them away and allowed these warriors to avoid detection.

The ninja’s signature black garb originated in the theatre, where stagehands portraying the ninjas symbolised the “invisibility” of the common fighter. Stagehands dressed in black clothes that matched the black drapes in the background in order to avoid being seen by the audience.

Theatregoers were surprised when they were incorporated into the show. Today, ninja characters continue to be well-liked ones in movies and books, especially among young audiences.