International Shareware Day 2022: What Is This Day And How To Celebrate This Day?

On the second Saturday of every December, people all across the world celebrate International Shareware Day. It was developed with the goals of bringing more attention to shareware, enlightening the general public about the distinctions between shareware and freeware and open-source software, and honouring software developers who allow users to test out their products for free before deciding whether or not to purchase them.

When it comes to licencing rights, there are primarily two categories of software: proprietary (non-free, closed-source) software and free and open-source software. In addition, there are other categories of proprietary software delineated by the fact that it is either sold for a price or given away free of charge.

Commercial software, often known as software that is generated with the intention of being sold, makes up a significant portion of proprietary software. On the other end of the spectrum is something called freeware, which refers to proprietary software that is released for free but whose owner has all of the rights to the source code.

Shareware is software that can be downloaded for free and used for a trial period or for a short amount of time, but the ultimate objective of the publisher is to make cash in some form or another.

History Of International Shareware Day

Andrew Fleugelman is credited with developing the first piece of software that would later be referred to be “freeware.” This piece of software was a telecommunications programme named PC-Talk. At that time, the word “freeware” was deemed to be a misnomer, and Fleugelman viewed it to be “more of an experiment in economics than philanthropy.”

The word “shareware” was coined in 1983 by Bob Wallace, the programmer who was responsible for the creation of PC-Write, a word processing application. In the days before widespread Internet access, shareware was frequently the most cost-effective distribution method for independent software creators to adopt in order to get their creations onto the computers of end users.

The majority of software downloads, both shareware and freeware, are never charged for. Because of this, it is challenging for a programmer to rely on the creation of shareware as a means of generating a sustainable livelihood. This method of producing software has resulted in the creation of some of the most beautiful software tools, which have subsequently been made accessible to people all over the world.

Because of this, it is a reason for concern. This contains software to protect against viruses, players for audio and video file formats, and a great deal of other programmes. Because to the absence of financial incentive in shareware, or, more specifically, the reluctance of users to pay for shareware, a significant portion of this software is not updated on a regular basis and, as a result, becomes obsolete over time.

The automatic windows in your car, the blender you use to make nutritious smoothies, and the taxi app on your smartphone are just some instances of shareware and computer programmes that we use on a regular basis but don’t give much thought to paying for. It’s not uncommon for the developers of apps that assist us cut costs and avoid spending money on things we don’t need to be poorly compensated for their work.

On May 5, we celebrate International Shareware Day, which honours the programmers who come up with new and innovative ways to make our life simpler, more productive, and more efficient. The purpose of this day is to bring to the attention of those who use shareware programmes the benefits that they have obtained as a result of their use of these programmes, which can be obtained for little to no cost in most cases.

Stunning Computer Facts You Need to Know

These days, hard drives are very advanced.

Smartphones today feature 500 MB of Random Access Memory, which is a huge improvement from the 5 MB that the original hard drive could store.

Smartphones today feature 500 MB of Random Access Memory, which is a huge improvement from the 5 MB that the original hard drive could store. The size of hard drives has decreased.

In comparison to today's average weight of 1.6 pounds, the first hard drive cost $40,000 and weighed 550 pounds.

In comparison to today’s average weight of 1.6 pounds, the first hard drive cost $40,000 and weighed 550 pounds. Eighty percent of all emails sent each day are junk.

Advertising, newsletters, and other forms of junk email account for the vast majority of these messages, and the vast majority of these messages are scams.

Advertising, newsletters, and other forms of junk email account for the vast majority of these messages, and the vast majority of these messages are scams. Wooden mice were used for the early computers .

In 1964, Douglas Englebart created the first computer mouse, which included a wooden housing and two metal wheels.

. In 1964, Douglas Englebart created the first computer mouse, which included a wooden housing and two metal wheels. Viruses in computers are a recent development.

The original computer virus, named Creeper and created by Bob Thomas in 1971, spread from one computer to another through a printing command.

Ideas for Observing the International Shareware Day 2022

Users of shareware programs, which can be downloaded for free or at a ridiculously low cost, are being reminded of the value they’ve received on International Shareware Day. And hopefully move them, in the spirit of the coming holiday season in particular, to make some donations to the creators of their preferred shareware programs. Is there a particular anti-malware programme that has rescued you from malware multiple times?

Is the media player/music player/game you’ve been using for the past few years the same one that’s never let you down? Be grateful and express it. It is only fair to show appreciation for the hard work of the people responsible for your favourite software by making a donation, no matter how small.

This is analogous to leaving a tip at a restaurant if the waiter or waitress was helpful and friendly and brought your order quickly. Never take anything for granted, or all of a sudden you’ll be forced to shell out cash for yet another app or piece of software that you’ve come to rely on as your dependency on them grows.

