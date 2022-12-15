International Tea Day: Fun Facts And History Of Tea Day

Millions of people throughout the world start their days with a cup of tea from the tea industry. India, one of the world’s largest tea growers, acknowledges tea’s cultural and economic significance.

However, there is still a long way to go in terms of improving workers’ circumstances in the tea sector. Think again if you’ve heard that this celebration focuses on tea. International Tea Day focuses on the tea industry’s workers and the advancement of civil rights. Let’s examine the historical context of this celebration.

Does a nice cup of tea make your day? Honoring tea itself is fine on International Tea Day, but we must also recognize the people who make tea possible. One effective strategy is to advocate for better circumstances in the workplace.

History Of International Tea Day

In 2005, labour unions, small tea growers, and civil society organisations in Asia and Africa established the International Tea Day campaign to raise awareness about the importance of providing a livable wage to workers and fair prices for small tea producers.

In order to address issues such as unequal competition, land ownership, safety standards, rights of women, rights of small growers, and minimum living wages, the International Tea Conference in New Delhi issued an International Declaration on these topics. The Tea Board of India also suggested International Tea Day to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in the hopes that it would be recognised as a public holiday.

This idea originated with Chairman Santosh Kumar Sarangi in 2015. The chairman stated that countries including Canada, the United States, the European Union, Sri Lanka, China, Japan, Kenya, and Malawi all supported India’s proposal. The unofficial holiday’s purpose is to draw attention to the precarious conditions in which tea farmers in India labour and the lack of protections afforded to them by current legislation and social norms.

The day is also dedicated to discussing timely topics like residues, climate change, technology, and consumption and production trends in the tea business. On this day, more than 150 industry leaders convene for a seminar to address the widespread issues plaguing the tea industry and their home country.

How To Celebrate International Tea Day

You should learn more about the companies you want to get your tea from if you are a true tea connoisseur. To make a difference in purchasing things like tea, you may check into tea brands that support fair trade and consider switching to those brands. Use that hashtag if you’re interested in promoting #internationalteaday and spreading knowledge about the tea business.

International Tea Day is a great excuse to sample a new flavour of tea. For instance, matcha has seen a surge in popularity recently. It’s important to use caution when going shopping. The production and sourcing methods used to create the Matcha are the first things to investigate.

Only the finest leaves should be utilised, and you should make sure that all veins and stalks have been removed to avoid bitterness. Second, the matcha powder’s colour is an important consideration. The more green it is, the better it is. Matcha is produced in the shadow, which allows the leaves to develop an abundance of chlorophyll and give the tea its characteristic bright green colour.

If the Matcha appears yellow or brown, it means that the leaves weren’t properly shaded or that unwanted ingredients like stalks and branches were blended in. Thirdly, you should think about the cost. If you want anything of high quality, you should be prepared to pay extra for it.

Remember that if anything seems too good to be true, it probably is. Matcha is valued not only for its taste but also for its texture. A fine, smooth powder is ideal. The flavour is the last but certainly not least important criterion of quality. It ought to taste fresh and naturally sugary.

For International Tea Day, why not bake some green tea goodies and host a bake sale to raise money and awareness for better working conditions in the tea industry? There is no shortage of green tea recipes to choose from. More and more people are looking for novel methods to drink green tea. It’s International Tea Day, and while green tea is great when it’s prepared with just hot water, trying something new is always fun.

Matcha meringue kisses are a simple and tasty dessert. You’ll need Matcha, sugar, egg whites, and powdered sugar to make this. First, combine the Matcha and powdered sugar in a sifter, and then whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form. Whip the egg whites until they form stiff peaks, gradually adding the sugar. Transfer to a pastry bag after gently folding in the Matcha. Bake the mixture for about an hour after piping it into little kisses on a baking dish.

Or you could bake some Green Tea Donuts! The ingredients you’ll need are green tea, honey, melted butter, milk, an egg, salt, baking powder, sugar, and cake flour. Green tea, salt, baking powder, sugar, and flour are whisked together. Whisk in the egg, milk, melted butter, and honey. Put the batter into a pastry bag and pipe it into the mould. Next, pop the doughnuts in the oven for 8 minutes. As a finishing touch, you can drizzle on your own glaze—chocolate is a good choice.

Fun Facts About Tea

There are many varieties of teaThere are as many as 3,000 varieties of tea. Tea has weird additivesSome types of tea have additives like twigs, sawdust, and sheep dung. Tea is a diureticThis means tea makes you need to urinate. Timing is crucialThe perfect cup of black tea takes three to five minutes to steep. Ceramic teapots arrived in EuropeCeramic teapots arrived in Europe in the 16th century.

Why We Love International Tea Day

It’s the most popular drink in the world.

Every day, humans consume almost 2 billion cups of tea. Since tea is the most consumed beverage in history, it is fitting that on April 23, the globe celebrates this ubiquitous beverage with a day dedicated to its worldwide consumption.

Quite the adaptable beverage

Tea, like any other drink, comes in a wide variety of flavours and preparations. It comes in a number of different tastes and can be enjoyed with or without milk. Its extraordinary variety is what makes it such a sought-after beverage.

Beneficial to one’s health

Tea is not only tasty, but also beneficial to your health in many ways. The purpose of celebrating International Tea Day is to educate the public about the health benefits of drinking tea and encourage them to start doing so in honour of this holiday.

Final Thoughts

Every year on May 21, people around the world celebrate International Tea Day. Those who share a passion for tea come together on this special day to toast their brew. The sustainable cultivation and consumption of tea are also topics of conversation on International Tea Day.

In addition to commemorating the benefits of tea in warding off hunger and economic hardship, this day also provides an opportunity to study these topics. Tea, you may be astonished to learn, is the most popular drink in the world. More than two billion cups of tea are consumed daily, or around 25,000 cups each second. Check out our suggestions for presents for tea enthusiasts if you want to throw a party with panache.