International “We Are Not Broken Day” 2023: History And Facts

Annually, on the 17th of January, people all across the world commemorate “International We Are Not Broken Day.” This day was created with the intention of bringing to the attention of the general public the fact that people with both visible and invisible disabilities, such as those who have suffered from traumatic experiences or mental illness, have lost limbs, or have other physical or sensory differences, are still people and can be our friends, neighbours, classmates, and loved ones.

The purpose of this day is to raise public awareness about this reality. When something is damaged, it no longer operates as it should and requires maintenance or repair. However, neither disease nor a traumatic experience needs to define us. On the other hand, accepting one’s situation as “broken” is a sure path to depression, social isolation, and self-blame.

Since it was first celebrated in 2019, International We Are Not Broken Day has made it a priority to subvert the expectations of society and end this vicious cycle.

International “We Are Not Broken Day”: How To Celebrate

Study Up On How To Handle A Crisis

Investigate the psychological effects of crises and trauma on people. There is no better way to commemorate World Day and demonstrate that we are not broken than with this.

Be Sympathetic

Try to be more understanding and compassionate toward others who are experiencing difficulties. Acts of modest kindness can have far-reaching effects.

Send Out Your Opinions On Twitter And Facebook

Get involved in the discussion on social media. Use the hashtag #InternationalWeAreNotBrokenDay to commemorate the global movement.

History

The term “crisis” was coined by the writers Gilliland and James to describe the human perception of an event or situation as an unacceptable problem that is beyond one’s ability to cope. The crisis is caused by the individual’s emotional response to the triggering event or circumstance, which can take many different forms depending on the nature of the incident itself.

If the individual is faced with a crisis that is too overwhelming, they may react in a pathological manner as a result of the crisis. Extreme reactions might include thoughts of killing oneself or others as well as thoughts of committing murder. The crisis itself has the potential to cause significant harm to an individual’s cognitive abilities, emotional well-being, and behavioural patterns.

People who have experienced severe psychological trauma are typically the ones who are in a state of crisis. A person who has experienced trauma is rendered helpless and powerless as a result of the overwhelming force of the incident that caused the trauma. The victim’s mental state is typically altered as a result of the traumatic experience that sparked the crisis.

The individual’s feelings of control, connection, and significance are frequently obliterated as a result of the traumatic incident or circumstance. The reaction of the individual to the traumatic experience is analogous to the way the body reacts to stress. Psychological trauma is a condition of acute discomfort that causes a disturbance in one’s balanced state, hence establishing psychological disequilibrium.

This psychological disequilibrium is the outcome of the inability of the individual’s typical coping strategies to respond to the psychological trauma. Because of this response, the individual will experience severe emotional discomfort in addition to a reduction in their functional capacity.

Depending on the severity of the traumatic event, the victim may suffer from varying degrees of functional impairment.If the individual does not receive any kind of relief from the crisis, then it is possible that they may become more unsettled, and their behaviour may become more disruptive than normal.

Because of this, those who are diagnosed with these diseases are sometimes referred to as being “broken.” However, in order to dispel such false beliefs, the group known as “We Are Not Broken” was founded; hence, the “International We Are Not Broken Day” will be celebrated for the first time in 2019.

Facts About Trauma

Trauma Can Be Divided Into “Big T” And “Little T” Categories

The fact that trauma can take many forms is probably not news to you. Some professionals differentiate between “big T” trauma, such as physical or sexual abuse in childhood, and “small T” trauma, such as persistent financial difficulties in adulthood.

Major traumas, or “Big Ts,” include things like fires, vehicle accidents, wars, and sexual assaults. These situations, which can feel life-threatening at the time because of the lack of control you believe you have, can have long-lasting effects on your mental health.

While “big T” trauma refers to incidents that pose a direct threat to one’s life, “little T” trauma refers to experiences that are traumatic but less severe. Relationship problems, moves, weddings, divorces, and the birth or adoption of children are all examples of “small t” trauma.

We Are Equipped With Five Different Safeguards To Ensure Our Survival

When the body’s fight, flight, or freeze responses to stress fail to get you out of danger, you also have two other options at your disposal: submit and attach survival defences.

When other survival strategies, such as freezing or paralysis, fail, people frequently give in, comply, or “flip.”To avoid further harm, the submit defence mechanism will advise you to comply with whatever is going on.This defence has been defined as “zombie-like surrender,” where victims “do what they are told and do not complain at all about what is happening to them,” by the U.K. group Positive Outcomes for Dissociative Survivors (PODS).

Attempting to elicit a response from another human being by appealing to their desire to form close interpersonal bonds is an example of an attach or social engagement, “cry for help,” or “friend” survival defence, just as a newborn baby’s cries are designed to draw an adult closer so that the baby’s needs can be met.

This could involve trying to lighten the mood and making jokes to distract an angry parent or crying in a stressful scenario in the hopes of gaining compassion from an attacker.

Trauma Frequently Results In Physical Pain Symptoms

Trauma can influence the whole body and generate a variety of physical symptoms, including chronic pain, even though it is most commonly associated with mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This is due to the fact that the nervous system plays a crucial role in the body’s normal reaction to trauma.

The sympathetic nervous system is activated in response to a perceived threat by the brain. This prepares the body to respond aggressively. This implies that your body will stop doing things like digesting food and instead focus its energy on preparing you for action by doing things like increasing blood supply to your heart.

