Friday’s Iowa High School Football Scores
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 32, IKM-Manning 0
ADM, Adel 43, Gilbert 14
AGWSR, Ackley 36, Belmond-Klemme 8
Albia 20, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Alburnett 16, North Linn, Troy Mills 13
Algona 39, Emmetsburg 26
Alta-Aurelia 28, West Monona 0
Ames 33, Marshalltown 17
Ankeny 26, Waukee 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14
BCLUW, Conrad 20, East Marshall, LeGrand 14, OT
Baxter 50, Colo-NESCO 8
Beckman, Dyersville 20, Camanche 6
Bedford 76, Lamoni 6
Benton Community 35, Grinnell 0
Bondurant Farrar 36, Ballard 7
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42, River Valley, Correctionville 6
CAM, Anita 26, Fremont Mills, Tabor 25
Carlisle 35, Winterset 18
Carroll 28, Denison-Schleswig 0
Cascade,Western Dubuque 21, Monticello 13
Cedar Falls 14, Johnston 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 31, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14
Cedar Rapids, Washington 47, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Center Point-Urbana 34, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Centerville 24, Chariton 0
Central City 44, Lone Tree 21
Washington 21, Burlington 14
Waterloo, West 21, Waterloo, East 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Waukon 14
West Branch 61, Lisbon 20
West Central Valley, Stuart 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
West Central, Maynard 46, Kee, Lansing 32
West Hancock, Britt 32, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
West Marshall, State Center 42, South Tama County, Tama 6
West Sioux 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Western Christian 21, West Lyon, Inwood 7
Westwood, Sloan 48, MVAOCOU 18
Williamsburg 31, Regina, Iowa City 0
Wilton 18, Tipton 12
Winfield-Mount Union 64, Moravia 50
