Friday’s Iowa High School Football Scores

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 32, IKM-Manning 0

ADM, Adel 43, Gilbert 14

AGWSR, Ackley 36, Belmond-Klemme 8

Albia 20, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Alburnett 16, North Linn, Troy Mills 13

Algona 39, Emmetsburg 26

Alta-Aurelia 28, West Monona 0

Ames 33, Marshalltown 17

Ankeny 26, Waukee 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14

BCLUW, Conrad 20, East Marshall, LeGrand 14, OT

Baxter 50, Colo-NESCO 8

Beckman, Dyersville 20, Camanche 6

Bedford 76, Lamoni 6

Benton Community 35, Grinnell 0

Bondurant Farrar 36, Ballard 7

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42, River Valley, Correctionville 6

CAM, Anita 26, Fremont Mills, Tabor 25

Carlisle 35, Winterset 18

Carroll 28, Denison-Schleswig 0

Cascade,Western Dubuque 21, Monticello 13

Cedar Falls 14, Johnston 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 31, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14

Cedar Rapids, Washington 47, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Center Point-Urbana 34, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Centerville 24, Chariton 0

Central City 44, Lone Tree 21

Washington 21, Burlington 14

Waterloo, West 21, Waterloo, East 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Waukon 14

West Branch 61, Lisbon 20

West Central Valley, Stuart 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14

West Central, Maynard 46, Kee, Lansing 32

West Hancock, Britt 32, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

West Marshall, State Center 42, South Tama County, Tama 6

West Sioux 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Western Christian 21, West Lyon, Inwood 7

Westwood, Sloan 48, MVAOCOU 18

Williamsburg 31, Regina, Iowa City 0

Wilton 18, Tipton 12

Winfield-Mount Union 64, Moravia 50

