iPhone Screen Keeps Dimming With Auto Brightness Off

Auto-brightness is a great feature that can help your iPhone adjust its brightness automatically based on the lighting and environment. Sometimes, however, when you open your iPhone while in direct sunlight, you’ll notice that the screen keeps dimming even though you’ve disabled auto-brightness.

When this happens, the sensor is unable to properly detect its surroundings, and the screen becomes abnormally dimmed. It could be a software glitch, or it could be that you have the brightness controls turned on. You may, however, choose to turn off auto-brightness in favor of manual adjustments.

If you have the most recent software update for your iPhone, the brightness may occasionally adjust itself. This might be the result of a feature called “Auto-Brightness,” which modifies the display’s brightness in response to ambient light levels.

An additional function, called “Night Shift,” adjusts the iPhone’s display’s hue and brightness at predetermined times, typically between the hours of sunset and sunrise. The light from your phone won’t keep you awake, and you can finally get some shut-eye.

Your iPhone’s brightness may be changing at inopportune times due to these features; to fix this, disable them and make your own brightness adjustments.

Why Does iPhone’s Screen Dim When Auto-Brightness Is Turned Off?

Even after disabling both Auto-Brightness and Night Shift, your iPhone may still be dimming automatically if it gets too hot.

As increased brightness can cause the phone’s internal components to overheat, Apple has included this safety feature as standard equipment. You should determine what’s causing the iPhone to heat up and correct it so the screen doesn’t go dark.

Stop what you’re doing if your iPhone gets too hot while engaging in graphically intensive pursuits like watching an HD video stream or playing a game.

There are a number of reasons why iPhone displays keep getting darker even when auto-brightness is disabled. The following are some potential contributors to this problem.

The iPhone screen will dim even if you have turned off auto-brightness if the device gets too hot. It will turn off when the internal temperature of your device reaches 40 degrees Celsius. For the sake of your iPhone’s safety, this is done.

Even if you have disabled auto-brightness on your iPhone, you may still benefit from using True Tone. Then, like auto-brightness, it can modify the display’s brightness in response to its surroundings.

If you have activated Night Shift on your iPhone, that could also be the cause of the problem. This function will automatically adjust to night mode and lower blue light levels as per your set schedule.

With Low Power Mode activated, the iPhone’s screen will be darker in order to conserve power.

As the iPhone’s battery drains, it’s normal for the screen brightness to decrease. This is done so that your battery can last for a longer period of time.

How To Turn Off iPhone’s Auto-Brightness?

Follow these steps to disable Auto-Brightness, a sensor that automatically adjusts the display’s brightness to match ambient light levels:

1. Launch the system preferences menu.

2. In order to enable accessibility, click the corresponding button.

3. Select the Viewing Mode and Font Size in the options.

4. To make the screen gray, you’ll need to scroll down and tap the Auto-Brightness toggle.

Disable The Night Shift

Night Shift, when activated, will automatically adjust your iPhone’s display to a warmer color scheme at the time you specify, thereby lowering the screen’s brightness. It’s possible that you accidentally activated the feature during the day, reducing the brightness of your iPhone.

Turn Off Low Energy Mode

When your iPhone’s battery is low, this feature can save the day by limiting background activity and turning off less-essential features. Unfortunately, the brightness of the screen is the biggest power hog. The iPhone’s brightness will be lowered as the first step in low power mode, extending its battery life.

Turn Off Zoom Filter

In case you turned this on by mistake. Then, if the screen remains dim even after turning off auto-brightness, you can try turning off the zoom filter.

Disable Auto-Lock

The Auto-Lock feature will reduce the brightness of your iPhone’s display just before you lock it. Additionally, this feature is helpful because it locks your device after 30 seconds of inactivity, or whatever time you’ve set it to.

Restart The Phone

Most problems can be fixed by simply restarting the device. This method compels your iPhone to abort all currently running processes and start new ones. This fading issue can also be fixed by restarting the device.

Keep The Phone Updated

In the event that your screen keeps getting darker even though auto-brightness is disabled, it may be a result of a bug in iOS that can be fixed with a system update. Apple regularly releases software updates for the iPhone that fix bugs and add new features. As such, if you haven’t already, think about updating your iPhone.

iPhone Reset

If the brightness of your device keeps dimming despite your best efforts, this is one more option to consider. Resetting allows you to delete all data and restore the system to its factory settings.

Resetting an iPhone requires two major steps: creating an iCloud backup and erasing all content from the device.

