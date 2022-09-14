iPhone XS Release Date: An Improved Version Of The iPhone X

Apple introduced its most recent high-end premium phone, the iPhone XS, on September 12, 2018, which was also the date of the announcement.

It’s a bit of a step up from the iPhone X, as the name suggests, so consider it an improvement. You’ll notice that the main design and the primary functions have not changed, but that there have been several significant enhancements made.

There are three different options for upgrades: the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and both of them went on sale at Apple Stores around the world at the beginning of business on Friday, September 21, 2018.

You might think of the XS as the direct upgrade from the X, but the XS Max introduces a totally new option with the largest screen size that has ever been seen on an iPhone. The XS Max has a 6.5-inch display.

Also Read: Apple Introduces iPhone XR

iPhone XS Release Date

OLED displays and Apple’s A12 Bionic processor are included in both the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XS Max was the model that was considered to be the flagship product.

It featured a larger display (6.4 inches as opposed to the iPhone XS’s 5.8 inches) and a larger battery; nonetheless, the internal components of the phone, including the camera, were the same for both models.

Initially, the starting price of an iPhone XS was $999, and it went up to almost $1300 for the most expensive storage configuration; however, you can now purchase one for less than $500.

Although the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were generally well-received by critics and garnered positive reviews across the board, many reviewers were disappointed that Apple did not make any changes to the design language of these two new iPhone models.

Keep in mind that this design language has been in use ever before Apple introduced the iPhone X. Keeping in mind Apple’s “era” model, the X Era would not end until 2019 with the release of the iPhone 11 range; nonetheless, even these handsets closely resembled the XS and XS Max. The iPhone 11 range was released in 2019.

Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm

Screen Size: 5.8 inches, 1125 x 2436 pixels

CPU: Apple A12 Bionic

Battery: 2658 mAh battery

iPhone XS And XS Max Quick Specs

5.8 inches (458 ppi) and 6.5 inches (458 ppi), both featuring OLED HDR screens (Super Retina displays)

Finishes in space grey, gold, and silver colours.

Dual 12-megapixel cameras with telephoto and wide-angle lenses

7-megapixel front-facing cameras will give portrait mode photographs more depth

Chip A12 Bionic: Apps will launch 30% more quickly than on 2017 iPhones thanks to the 7-nanometer CPU.

Options for storage 64GB, 128GB, and 512GB have an IP68 water-resistance rating (2 metres depth; up to 30 minutes in water)

Battery life: According to reports, the iPhone XS should last 30 minutes longer than the iPhone X, and the iPhone XS Max claims to last 1.5 hours longer.

Support for dual SIM cards using eSIM

Face ID promises to function more quickly when unlocking phones.

Pressure-sensitive screen for 3D Touch

iOS 12 software provides stereo sound with a broader stereo field than the 2017 iPhones.

Starting price for the 64GB iPhone XSr is $999 (£999, AU$1,629).

Read More: Apple Announces iPhone SE 3 Gen Release Date

iPhone XS And XS Max Cameras

Although the cameras on the iPhone XS and XS Max have similar specifications (see above), don’t be alarmed. Apple claims that the A12 Bionic chip inside will provide the camera more power than the iPhone X did, resulting in better photo quality.

Red-eye reduction begins right away when the camera’s algorithms identify faces and bodies of people. Smart HDR can locate shadow detail and distinguish between highlights.

Even more intriguing, you can now manage the blur completely by modifying the depth of a portrait mode photo after you snap it (a process known as bokeh effect). In the Photos app, a slider is used for all editing.

Why Is The iPhone XS Better Than The X?

The incredibly quick and effective A12 processor

An improved camera (the main wide-angle rear camera has a new sensor with pixels, there are new lenses, the front 7MP camera is twice as fast, and the A12 does much better image processing)

Adjusting the depth of field in Portrait Mode pictures even after you’ve taken them

Quicker Face ID (thanks to a faster A12 chip and faster Secure Enclave)

Better stereo, including a broader sound field when playing back stereo video and music and new stereo sound recording capabilities

IP68 as opposed to IP67 offers better waterproofing (it can submerge longer or deeper without harm)

Increased battery life

You definitely don’t need so much storage space, but it is an option to have 512GB of it.

An alternative for gold (in addition to Silver an Space Grey)

Better wireless charging

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com