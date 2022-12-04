iQOO 11 Is Now Launching on December 8 (Know The Value)

Earlier, the introduction of the iQoo 11 series was anticipated to take place on December 2. The inaugural event, however, had to be pushed back because of the untimely passing of a Chinese leader.

iQOO had originally planned to have an event on December 2, 2022, to introduce its most recent flagship smartphones, the iQOO 11 series, to the Chinese market. The event was originally scheduled to take place but had to be rescheduled because to the untimely death of Jiang Zemin, the leader of China.

Now, the company has disclosed that the formal launch of the iQOO 11 series would take place in Indonesia on December 8, 2022, which is the following week. On December 8, we should also be able to anticipate the brand’s introduction of the products to the Chinese market.

Nearly all that there is to know about the iQOO 11 series has been public knowledge as a result of a string of leaks and rumours. The iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro are anticipated to be the first smartphones in their series to be powered by Qualcomm’s most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Both of these devices are likely to be included in the series.

Let’s have a look at their technical characteristics to get a better idea of what they can offer to the table.

What Should You Anticipate From the iQOO 11 Series?

The display on both of the iQOO 11 devices will be an AMOLED panel with a size of 6.78 inches and be manufactured by Samsung. The maximum brightness of this display will be 1800 nits, and it will have a resolution of 2K, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and 1440 Hz PWM dimming.

It is possible that the ordinary iQOO 11 will have a display of the flat variety, while the iQOO 11 Pro may have a screen with a curved design that gives the impression of a higher price point.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will serve as the primary generator of electrical current for both the iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro. TSMC’s 4nm technology was used in the manufacturing of this chipset, which was produced by TSMC. Because of this, you ought to have an expectation of a performance that is equivalent between the two models.

On the other hand, there is a possibility that the Pro model will be modified to include a more advanced vapour cooling system that will improve heat dissipation. The RAM in the phones will be of the LPDDR5x variety, while the internal storage will be of the UFS 4.0 variety. These features will allow the phones to load more quickly and improve their ability to multitask.

In addition to a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto/portrait lens, the iQOO 11 Pro may come equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation. This sensor may also be included in the device.

It is predicted that the entry-level version of the iQOO 11 will come outfitted with a primary camera that has a resolution of 50 megapixels with Optical Image Stabilization, in addition to a 13 megapixel ultrawide sensor and an 8 megapixel portrait lens.

The front-facing camera on the iQOO 11 Pro could have a resolution of 16 megapixels, while the front-facing camera on the iQOO 11 could have a resolution of 13 megapixels.

Additional features that are anticipated to be included in the devices include a fingerprint sensor that is integrated into the display, iQOO’s V2 imaging chip, Wi-Fi 6E, dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, stereo speakers, and a USB Type-C connector. Additionally, it is possible that the devices will support wireless charging.

The iQOO 11 Pro will be powered by a 4700mAh battery that will be able to support an astounding 200W fast charging, while the iQOO 11 is anticipated to ship with a 5000mAh battery pack that will be able to handle a 120W fast charging.

Both of these batteries will be able to support wireless charging. By the beginning of the year 2023, it is projected that both of these technologies will have arrived on the shores of India.

Final words

The iQOO 11 series of flagship smartphones were supposed to be unveiled to the Chinese market in an event scheduled for December 2, 2022. The unexpected passing of China’s leader Jiang Zemin necessitated postponing the event till a later date. Both gadgets will arrive in India in January 2023.