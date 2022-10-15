Is Amazon Photos Safe?

Instead of storing files on a computer’s hard drive, users can opt for “cloud storage.” If you’re looking to free up some hard drive space, gain access to your files from any device, and make sharing large documents a breeze, then signing up with one of the best cloud storage providers is a great decision.

When it comes to online photo storage, Amazon Photos is right up there with the best of them, and it’s also a great alternative to Google Photos. Let’s examine Amazon Photo’s pricing options as well as its usability, features, and customer support.

Subscription and Price List

With an Amazon Prime membership, you get access to Amazon Photos at no additional cost. Amazon Prime, on the other hand, will set you back $12.99 a month or $119 a year. When you sign up for Amazon Prime, you get access to Amazon Photos, where you can store an unlimited number of high-resolution photos at no additional cost. Videos up to 5 GB in size can also be stored by users.

Cloud storage from Amazon is available even if you aren’t an Amazon Prime member or if you just need more room for videos and other documents. One hundred gigabytes will set you back $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year, while one terabyte will set you back $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

After that point, the cost of Amazon’s cloud storage is roughly equivalent to that of an Amazon Prime membership; if all you want to do is store photos, it’s better to just sign up for Prime and take advantage of the other perks, like faster shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video.

Security Concerns

You should make sure that your photos are safe from prying eyes before uploading them to a remote server. Amazon claims to protect your personal information with “encryption protocols” and “procedural safeguards” in its privacy notice.

Your photos and videos are safe in the Amazon Cloud. All data is encrypted and only you have access to it. Two-factor authentication is also available for your Amazon Photos account at no extra cost.

In conclusion, Amazon Photos is a reliable choice for cloud storage. It’s simple to set up and it has all the features you’d expect from a cloud storage service. Despite potential concerns regarding user privacy, users can take advantage of the service’s unlimited capacity to store high-quality images. Amazon Photos is a service worth investigating if you are already an Amazon Prime member.

FAQs Frequently Asked Questions

What happens to my photos if I leave Amazon Prime?

If you cancel your Amazon Prime membership or allow it to expire, you’ll still retain the 5 GB of combined photos and video storage offered to all Amazon customers.

How is Amazon Photos secured?

Amazon Photos provides online storage. Safekeeping your photos and videos in the cloud keep them secure, even if your devices (and the pictures in them) are lost or destroyed. Once you turn on Auto-Save in Settings, your photos are automatically saved to your Amazon Photos account.

Who can see my photos?

Because your photos and videos are encrypted, you (and those you share your password with) are the only ones who can view your photos on Amazon Photos.

Does Amazon Photos automatically sync?

Amazon Photos does not automatically sync. You can choose to manually select which photos you want to upload to your account or enable Auto-Save in Settings to ensure that every photo you take is automatically backed up.

