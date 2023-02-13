Is Babyface Gay: About 'Mercedes Boy' Singer

Babyface is a famous African-American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was born Kenneth “Kenny” Brian Edmonds on April 10, 1959, under the sign of Aries, in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. Babyface has won 11 awards and has a significant public profile as the author and producer of over 26 #1 R&B hits. Since 1977, he has had several additional hits in the frequently lucrative fields of music and singing.

Early Life and Education

Babyface was reared in his hometown by his unidentified mother Barbara and father Marvin. He is one of six brothers, the second youngest of whom, Kevon Edmonds, later enjoyed success as a solo artist, and two of whom, Melvin and Kevon Edmonds, joined the R&B group “After 7.”

Babyface attended North Central High School in Indianapolis, just like all of his siblings, though it’s unclear when exactly. He was a very private teenager who frequently created songs to communicate his emotions because he was so bashful.

When his father Marvin passed away from lung cancer while he was in the eighth grade of high school, he chose to pursue a career in music. At that time, he was already proficient in playing the guitar and keyboards. Although he graduated in 1977, he never attended college.

Is Babyface Gay?

No, he is not gay, and to our knowledge, he has never been in a relationship with someone who shares the same sexual orientation as him.

Read More:

Is Fletcher Cox gay 2023: The Star Player of Philadelphia Eagles

Marie Maynard Daly: A Famous Chemist’s Biography

Percy Lavon Julian: Inside The Life Of Inventor of Improved Synthesized Cortisone

Professional Career

Due to his youthful appearance, Edmonds’ coworker and funk artist Bootsy Collins referred to him as “Babyface.” He was a drummer for the group Manchild, which had the hit single “Particularly for You” in 1977 with band member Daryl Simmons. Edmonds played in George Kerr’s funk group Redd Hott in 1982.

He was a part of the light-funk and R&B group Deele. One of his first significant writing credits was for the R&B group Midnight Star in 1983, when he wrote the song “Slow Jam.”

It was declared on September 18, 2007. It was the first record Mercury Records, which had recently undergone a relaunch, had ever put out. He collaborated with Toni Braxton on the Grammy Award-winning duet album Love, Marriage & Divorce, which was published on Motown Records on February 4, 2014.

He wrote and produced the songs “Roni,” “Love Saw It,” “Girlfriend,” “Mercedes Boy,” “The Whispers’ “Rock Steady,” “In the Mood,” “Two Occasions,” “My My My,” “Ready or Not,” “Right Down to It,” and “Sheena Easton’s “Right Down to It” for Bobby Brown, Karyn White, Pebbles, Johnny Gill, After 7, Damian

LaFace Records was established in 1989 by Edmonds and Reid. Three of the label’s early artists—TLC, Usher, and Toni Braxton—had a significant impact. With several of his tracks, TLC’s second album, CrazySexyCool, went on to become the best-selling album by an American female group ever.

Under his leadership, TLC sold 75 million records and more than 60 million albums globally. The majority of the songs on Toni Braxton’s first two albums, Secrets (1996) and Toni Braxton (1993), both of which he produced, were sold over 10 million times in the US alone.

Edmonds has shared the stage with a number of well-known modern performers. Additionally, he wrote and produced the Boyz II Men singles “End of the Road” from 1992 and “I’ll Make Love to You” from 1994, both of which established records for the longest stays at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He co-wrote, co-produced, and sang backing vocals on Madonna’s 1994 album Bedtime Stories, which featured the seven-week No. 1 single “Take a Bow.” He also shared credit with Eric Clapton on the top-charting Grammy-winning song “Change the World” from the Phenomenon soundtrack.

For her second album, Everything I Need, Babyface collaborated with Foxes to perform and write “Scar” (2016). Together with Bruce Roberts and Carole Bayer Sager, Babyface co-wrote the song “Stronger Together,” which was recorded by Jessica Sanchez and released in July 2016. The song was played following Hillary Clinton’s speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

The song’s title is a play on the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign slogan, “United We Stand,” which was used to show support. The song was among the most popular ones on Shazam that week. The album received overwhelmingly positive reviews from listeners and admiration from famous people like Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

Awards

In 1999, Coretta Scott King, the head of the Awards Council, gave Babyface the American Academy of Achievement’s Golden Plate Award during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Babyface was crowned a BMI Icon at the 6th annual BMI Urban Awards on August 30, 2006.

Babyface has won 51 BMI Awards in total, including Song of the Year in 1994 for his song with Toni Braxton, “Breathe Again.” He has also won the BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year award seven times.

Some Interesting Facts You Need To Know

The Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2,508th star was awarded to Babyface. The actor’s home address is 6270 Hollywood Boulevard.

As of the beginning of 2020, Babyface, an American singer, songwriter, album producer, record executive, and film producer, had won 11 Grammy Awards. In addition, he has written and recorded music for a lot of well-known musicians, which is another thing he is well-known for.

Conclusion

Babyface is the stage name of Kenneth Brian Edmonds, a musician, songwriter, and record producer from the United States. Over the course of his career, he has released over 26 R&B hits that reached the top of the charts and won 12 Grammy Awards. He came in at number 20 on NME’s list of the 50 Greatest Producers Ever.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student