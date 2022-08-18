Is Bailee Madison Pregnant: Is This Famous Star Going To Give Birth In Real?

First look images from the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff series were released by HBO Max in March 2022. In one picture, Bailee is holding a growing baby while surrounded by her co-stars, Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Channing Kinney), and Zaria (Zaria) (Faran). I’m Imogen. In the first look photo for “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” Bailee Madison shows off her baby bump.

“I have a severe backache.” My ribs were kind of dislocated after I actually wore the stomach to term. Bailee admitted to Extra in July 2022, “I didn’t even get a child at the end.” The actress hinted at the plot of her character, saying, “If you want to know if she’ll have a baby, you’ll have simply had to observe, won’t you?

What Else Did Bailee Madison Have To Say About Original Sin On Pretty Little Liars?

Regarding the original series, Bailee told Entertainment Weekly in March 2022, “Pretty Little Liars was the first show I ever religiously watched.” “I responded as a fan would, asking, ‘What are they doing with it, though?’ I quickly saw that it isn’t a remake of the first film; rather, it is a reimagining of what was successful and well-liked by audiences, but we are leaning toward the horror and mystery of it all.

What Does The Cast Of “Pretty Little Liars”: What Do They Do Currently?

Original Sin is not a result of the original PLL breathing life into a fictional Rosewood. Fans will instead be brought to Millwood. The show’s official logline, which confirms “A” will return, states, “A group of disparate young girls—a brand-new set of Little Liars—find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.”

Are Bailee And Any Of The Original Pretty Little Liar Cast Members Friends?

Bailee was hanging out with Lucy Hale, who played Aria in the original PLL cast before she was cast in the show, and she gave her some audition tips. “Hale and I were working out together before I was a part of the show, and we were doing abs, and she looked across at me.” The Bridge to Terabithia actress was looking at me and said, “Oh my my, finest idea ever. You should do the new Pretty Little Liars,” according to a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly.” “My friend Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] is doing it,” she said. The dialogue ended there, and that was all. The script was handed to me a few months later, and I texted her to tell her, “You’re never going to believe this.

The actress continued, “which has meant the world” that the Katy Keene actor has been by her side throughout the entire journey. to me.” In contrast, Lucy has expressed support for the show in a number of interviews.

She gushed to Us Weekly in November 2020, saying, “I really wish everyone the best and I hope it’s a big success.” “Some people are upset about a reboot, but I believe it’s critical to promote emerging artists. I’m interested in what they plan to do with it!

Why Does Bailee Madison’s Imogen From “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” Seems So Familiar?

Although the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin does not yet include any of the original PLL cast members, viewers may be familiar with the Millwood children from prior works. Bailee Madison began her career as a well-known child actor even before she took on the part of Imogen.

IMDb reports that Madison crashed her older sister’s audition and ended up getting her first acting part in 2006’s Lonely Hearts. Her major break, however, didn’t come until a year later, when she played May Belle Aarons in the film Bridge to Terabithia. Madison developed into the recurring “small girl” in a variety of movies and TV shows throughout the years, including Cory in the House, Unfabulous, Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh, and others. Meanwhile, several youngsters.

Is Bailee Madison Growing Belly Real?

Imogen is six months pregnant as the first few episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin open. The baby’s father is still unknown, though. Naturally, viewers could ponder whether Madison was pregnant while the movie was being filmed. She wasn’t, but for nine months she had to wear a prosthetic baby bump.

Madison told TVLine, “The false tummy influenced everything I physically performed on set. I wore it for nine months, which is virtually full term.” “I actually ended up with back pain, which required me to exercise afterward, but it was an experience. It was undoubtedly a first for me, and I was eager to experience it.

