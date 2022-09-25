Is BeenVerified Legit? Is It Safe To Use? Everything About This

Background check websites have evolved over time from amusing curiosity items into very efficient resources for researching virtually any type of information. The company in front of the pack is BeenVerified (www.beenverified.com), which was established in 2007 in New York by Ross Cohen and Josh Levy.

Through the expansion of its feature set and the size of the informative database at its disposal, BeenVerified has grown to become one of the top background search websites on the internet. BeenVerified provides a variety of useful services that address a variety of demands in addition to its well-known person search. By 2020, BeenVerified will receive 10 million monthly visits and have over 100,000 subscribers.

Is It Free To Utilize BeenVerified?

BeenVerified is a subscription-based service, so in order to access its key features—none of which are free to use—you must buy a membership. The advantages of a subscription, however, are substantial; members get access to background checks, phone and email lookups, criminal records, and more. In general, it offers excellent value for the money.

How Is BeenVerified Put To Use?

Users can acquire data with a single search using BeenVerified, which compiles a plethora of information from thousands of public sources and makes it available in one location. This would otherwise necessitate numerous trips to courthouses, public records repositories, and other locations where records are kept, not to mention hours of independent investigation.

Despite the fact that it seems unlikely given the breadth of information provided in the company’s background reports, BeenVerified’s data is only compiled from public records.

Is It Possible For Me To Locate All Of This Data Without Using BeenVerified?

Despite the fact that you could theoretically obtain any public information provided by BeenVerified on your own by visiting county clerk’s offices, courthouses, police stations, and other record-holding institutions, it is so inconvenient to pay service fees, fill out forms, and wait the necessary waiting periods that it pays to have everything available in one location.

Confirmed Features

On its website, BeenVerified promotes seven essential benefits. Let’s look at

a closer examination of each one.

People Look

The main draw of the service and maybe the greatest of its kind online is BeenVerified’s persons search, which returns a tonne of publicly available information on any person you conduct a search on.

How does it function

Enter an email address, and BeenVerified will search its extensive database to see who sent the message.

What Data Does It Provide?

BeenVerified returns details on the sender of an email’s identity, including:

Name of the individual or business linked to the email address

Using email, social media accounts have been created.

Information about the email sender’s personal life

Using a useful tool called reverse email lookup, you may determine whether a person or business is

genuine or a con artist. Finding out who sent you an email and why they did so is far easier to do this way than it is with a simple Google search.

Search Reverse Addresses

The reverse address lookup, another useful resource offered to BeenVerified users, offers thorough details about any United States address you are interested in learning more about.

Why Would You Reverse An Address?

A reverse address lookup is a valuable tool for any purpose, whether you want to discover more about a house you’re seeking to buy without contacting a realtor, find out more about your new neighbors, or would just like to get a better understanding of a specific community.

What Data Does It Provide?

Any unclaimed funds in your name are returned by the search so that you can get in touch with the organization or business and get the money. mobile apps with BeenVerified has released mobile apps for iPhone, Android, and Apple Watch in addition to the functionality offered on the website, enabling subscribers to use BeenVerified tools and searches while on the go.

What Features Are There In The Apps?

All of the website’s capabilities are available on the BV mobile applications, which also store previous reports so you may access them at any time. The authenticity of BeenVerified The quick response is that BeenVerified is a legitimate business that is open and honest about the sources of its data and the services it provides and that it is not a fraud. Public data, however, has certain limitations, and reports provided by BeenVerifiedare not always entirely true, which causes some customers to be unhappy with the business and its service. In fact, websites like the Better Business Bureau and Consumer Affairs have plenty of negative client ratings.

Many of these accusations, however, are the result of exaggerated expectations for the product or personal grudges people have towards the business because of instances in which BeenVerified reports mistakenly assign information to them. You’ll have more reasonable expectations by approaching BeenVerified with a healthy dose of skepticism and being aware of the service’s limits.

Search results are provided by BeenVerified after it searches a sizable database of public data that has been collected from numerous sources, including public records, criminal history data, property records, social media profiles, and more. Although this information is open to the public, having it all in one location is quite useful.

What Data Does It Provide?

BeenVerified sends a report containing any information that can be linked to the username, such as Information about the person or business identified by the user name

User-posted material, such as posts and photos In contrast to other BeenVerified options, The scope of username search is constrained, yet it achieves its objectives well.

