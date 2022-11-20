Is Blake Corum Back In The Game? Quick Update On Blake Corum’s Knee Injury

In the second quarter of Saturday’s game between Michigan and Illinois, running back Blake Corum suffered an injury. He was being pummelling near the Michigan sideline when he fell to the ground while grabbing his left knee.

He entered the changing room and was able to move around without assistance. The Wolverines’ offence is built around Corum. He has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in seven straight games, and this season, many believe he will win the Heisman award.

For Michigan’s lone goal against the Illini in the first half, he raced. He added 103 more yards before exiting, giving him 100+ yards for the ninth game in a row. Donovan Edwards, Corum’s back-up, is also unable to play.

CJ Stokes, a freshman, will likely be seen carrying loads on the ground. Corum may or may not be able to play in the matchup against Ohio State the following weekend depending on the severity of this injury, but at least it appears that the Heisman Trophy front-runner averted a potentially lot worse scenario.

Who Is Blake Corum?

A well-known media personality and running back for the Michigan Wolverines, Blake Corum is a star in the American football league. Blake Corum began playing football as a wide receiver after being born on November 25, 2000, in the United States.

The Michigan Wolverines are the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision football team that competes on behalf of the University of Michigan. According to ESPN and 247 Sports, Blake Corum from St. Frances Academy High School is a 4-star recruit. Corum enrolled at Michigan after high school.

Corum played for the Wolverines in 6 games as a freshman in 2020, but only managed 77 yards on 26 carries for an average of 3.0 yards per attempt, two touchdowns, and no fumbles. Only 5 of his 73 yards in receiving came from his 5 catches.

In his 12 games as a sophomore in 2021, he rushed for an outstanding 944 yards on 144 carries for an exceptional 6.6 ypc, with 11 touchdowns and one fumble. His 24 receptions for 141 yards in the passing game were respectable. Living a comfortable life, Balke Corum has a net worth of $2 million.

The football he plays is his main source of income. Following only sporadic appearances as a true freshman, Corum had a breakout year in 2021. He took part in every game during his second season, which was 12. First since 2011, Corum started the year with three straight 100-yard performances.

Blake Corum Injury

Although Michigan running back Blake Corum abruptly departed the game on Saturday due to what appeared to be a knee injury, it appears that both he and his team may have dodged worse-case scenarios.

Corum’s knee did not suffer any significant damage, according to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the club is treating the injury as one that will be dealt with on a day-to-day basis. After the game, when asked for a lengthy update, Harbaugh responded, “Nothing right now.”

“We’ll see where it is and how it feels tomorrow when [he] has clearance to enter again. decent structurally. which is wonderful news.” Corum left the game late in the second quarter after being hit in the left knee, which caused him to fall to the ground in agony and grab the injured area.

Although Corum was able to walk to the locker room on his own, it was with a pronounced limp as trainers attended to him as he lay on the ground. The results of the X-rays taken at halftime were negative, and Corum attempted to return in the second half.

Blake Corum injured on this play, went right to holding his knee. pic.twitter.com/BBhJlCkcvp — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 19, 2022

He warmed up with the team but continued to limp as he tried to make a cut, though he did take a carry on the second snap of the third quarter. According to Harbaugh, he finally decided to remove Corum from the game out of caution. He said, “I just assumed it was bothering him.

“He communicated with us as a result, and we said, “Okay, well, we know you want to keep going but.” What’s it like? It’s okay that way. We obtained C.J. Stokes, Isaiah Gash, and Tavi Dunlap. They will act. Man up next. These guys were being coached and inspired by Blake. I liked it. The team is of that type. There was no panic.”

No. 3 With a comeback victory over Illinois, Michigan improved to 11-0 on the year. The Wolverines’ regular-season finale is next weekend at Ohio State.

Michigan RB vs. Illinois: Blake Corum Was Injured

Blake Corum’s Heisman bid and the Michigan football season may have recently suffered a significant setback. Late in the second quarter on Saturday, after finishing a run near the goal line, the Wolverines’ standout running back, clutching his left knee, departed the game against Illinois.

Corum spent a lot of time on the field with trainers and coaches huddling around him before being able to leave on his own. It’s unknown how he will fare for the remainder of the contest. At the half, Michigan still held a 7-3 lead thanks to 103 rushing yards and the team’s lone touchdown from Corum, who also added two catches for 39 yards.

Corum was the team’s primary back and had a team-high 17 carries at the time of his injury. The only scholarship running backs available to Michigan for the remainder of the game are redshirt sophomore Tavierre Dunlap and true freshman C.J. Stokes due to backup running back Donovan Edwards’ absence today.

A significant play here:



Blake Corum loses fumble and leaves game with injury.



Let's hope the star Michigan RB is OK. pic.twitter.com/AaRQ7nwAXg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022

In terms of total rushing yards (1,349), rushing touchdowns (17), and rushing yards per game, Corum was the third-best running back in the country as of Saturday (134.9). Corum’s Heisman candidacy has received a lot of support from Michigan players and coaches over the past few weeks.

Because of this, Michigan has relied heavily on Corum and its rushing assault for the majority of its offensive output this year. The Wolverines are rushing the ball at a 62 percent rate, which ranks them 10th in the nation.

Corum is the featured back. He was eighth nationally with 22.7 carries per game as of Saturday. Due to the absence of starting guard Trevor Keegan and tight end Luke Schoonmaker (who is dressed and available), the Wolverines were already playing this game with a diminished roster. In uniform and wearing a helmet for the second half, Corum returned to the field.

