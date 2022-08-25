Is Costco Honey Real in 2022? Everything You Need To Know

Honey sold at Costco has been verified as coming from a trustworthy True Source. Some of Costco’s honey comes from foreign suppliers like Brazil, New Zealand, and Argentina, while other varieties come from small farms in the United States.

However, there are doubts about the authenticity of some of the honey sold at major retailers like Costco.

Here are some of the honey brands that you may find at Costco:

Authenticity Guaranteed by Kirkland’s Honey from Wildflowers

Wild Flower honey is available from Costco’s private label, Kirkland Signature.

Since this honey originates in Argentina and has been authenticated as coming from a reliable True Source, you know it is pure.

Manuka Honey

The Manuka honey sold at Costco is a real, pure, and potent export from New Zealand.

Manuka honey’s popularity has increased thanks to the widespread assumption that it has numerous health benefits; thus, Costco now carries several varieties of Manuka honey.

Manuka honey is branded “raw, wild & unpasteurized” to indicate that it has not been heated or filtered in any way on the product container.

This honey has a number of other certifications that set it apart from the competition, including being Kosher and Halal, as well as being non-GMO, gluten-free, and glyphosate-free.

Clover Honey

Those interested in purchasing American-made clover honey can do so at Costco. This clover honey comes from the Pacific Northwest and has a subtle, almost candy-like sweetness.

If you’re looking for a sustainable choice, this honey from your local Costco is a good bet because it’s 100% pure honey and it’s sourced locally.

Pure Organic Raw Honey

In case you were wondering, the organic raw honey from Brazil that you can buy at Costco is from Brazil.

This Kirkland Signature organic raw honey is both USDA Organic and True Source Certified certified, as shown on the product label.

To What Extent Can You Trust The Honey From Costco?

There are a number of telltale signs that a jar of honey has been adulterated by removing the pollen, enzymes, and vitamins that are naturally present in pure honey.

Be sure to read the labeling before purchasing any honey from Costco. So-called “honey experts” claim that a visual inspection may reveal whether or not a given jar of honey has been pasteurized.

The beeswax and particles that are normally removed from honey through extensive heating are still present in pure raw honey since it has not been ultra-filtered.

Honey that has not been filtered or heated will have a murky appearance if it has not been treated to remove impurities. On the other hand, if the honey is translucent, it may not be 100% raw honey.

Additionally, pollen can be found in honey that is raw or natural. Therefore, ultra-filtering the honey removes the pollen, which is utilized to conceal the honey’s true provenance.

Corn syrup is typically added to honey during the production process. This means that, despite what the label claims, the product is not 100% raw honey.

Pollen was filtered out of most honey sold in 2011, according to tests conducted by Food Safety News.

To make sure the honey you buy is authentic, look for the True Source Verified label.

This checking was implemented to stop middlemen from flooding the US market with low-priced, low-quality honey.

The honey’s authenticity and lack of sugar or syrup adulteration are confirmed by the True Source program.

It also verifies that the honey’s country of origin is clearly stated on the label if it is imported.

So, when buying honey goods from Costco, make sure they aren’t filtered by looking at them closely.

What Part Of The World Does Costco’s Honey Originate From?

Some of Costco’s honey comes from the States. Honey is in high demand, but domestic production can’t keep up, so part of it is imported from other nations.

Costco sources its imported honey from places including New Zealand, Brazil, and Argentina.

Labeling these honey items as True Source Verified guarantees they came from the designated country.

How Much Does Costco Honey Cost?

Honey may be found at Costco for a reasonable price, though the exact amount you’ll pay will depend on the brand, variety, and size you choose.

As its demand increases, Manuka honey’s price rises to the top. Honey costs $49.99 for 1 kilogram or $39.99 for half that amount.

You can save a lot of money by switching to an alternative brand. Kirkland Organic Raw Honey, in a 680-gram bottle, is priced at $20.49.

However, for only $20.99, you can purchase 5 pounds of Kirkland Signature Wild Flower Honey. There will be a range of prices because of this, depending on the specific brand you require.

