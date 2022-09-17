Is Done ADHD Legit? Neurodivergent Business Niche!

The goal of Done ADHD is to help people who are struggling with the effects of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) by connecting them with qualified medical professionals who can offer advice and support over the phone or via an online consultation service.

Done ADHD is a subscription-based service that provides assessment tools, medical diagnosis, and follow-up services for people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

ADHD is the most common mental disorder in children and adolescents. The symptoms include inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Without treatment, the condition can persist into adulthood and reduce the quality of life.

The prevalence of ADHD among adults in 2020 was estimated to be 6.76 percent in a recent systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Global Health. A substantial fraction of those cases goes undiagnosed.

Untreated ADHD can have detrimental effects. It can disrupt interpersonal relationships, productivity at work, and the likelihood of being hired. The risk of addiction, anxiety, depression, and even suicide is amplified as a result.

A Look At Done ADHD

Done ADHD is a subscription-based online treatment program that specializes in ADHD evaluation and aftercare. The business is run out of the San Francisco area by a diverse team of professionals.

The overarching goal of Done ADHD is to help people take control of their lives. They believe that those who deal with the symptoms of ADHD are underrepresented in society and, more specifically, in the workplace, and this motivates them to diagnose, treat, and support those who struggle with it.

The effects of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) on the job were the subject of a recently published study from the University of Groningen. A total of 134 adult patients with ADHD took part in the research.

23% were found to have been terminated due to poor performance, poor attendance, or both. In addition, between 55% and 69% said they were unable to perform up to par on their assignments.

The authors concluded that implementing a targeted screening program for ADHD symptoms in the workplace could identify those with the disorder and help them get the assistance they need.

This review of Done ADHD wouldn’t be complete without outlining the service’s most salient features and how they compare to those of competitors.

Highlights

Typically more affordable than rivals. The costs are covered by the monthly fee, with no hidden fees.

Uses telehealth delivery, which means all interactions and services take place digitally.

There are some states that offer a service to deliver prescriptions to your door.

Free shipping for 2 days

Easy profile creation and analysis.

Requesting a refill on a prescription is easy and convenient.

A convenient scheduling system promises to get you in for an appointment within the week.

How Does Done ADHD Operate?

The ultimate goal of the work done by ADHD Done is to aid those with ADHD in controlling their symptoms through encouragement and medical intervention. To begin the diagnostic process, visit their website and answer the 6 questions in under a minute.

The system will prompt you to schedule an online consultation with a doctor if it detects a diagnosis. Your information is reviewed by Done ADHD, and if ADHD is confirmed, you will be directed to the subscription sign-up page. A one-time membership fee is reduced by a non-refundable enrollment fee.

You won’t be charged the full price for your scheduled appointment until two days before your appointment time. In the event of a cancellation with less than 48 hours notice, this fee will not be refunded.

According to Done, their work is on par with that of a psychiatrist, albeit at a lower price and requiring less time investment. One of their specialists will meet with you for 25 minutes to discuss your current condition, formulate a treatment plan, develop a schedule, and assist you in establishing long-term goals.

The first consultation is obligatory, but subsequent appointments to renew prescriptions once a month are optional. Done ADHD charges a monthly fee after an initial setup payment; this fee does not cover the cost of treatment, which is typically in the form of a prescription.

Access to a medical staff available around the clock, online prescription refills, free medication delivery, and a comprehensive health dashboard are all part of the subscription’s value.

Done ADHD Review

There is a lot of talk about the reliability and quality of Done ADHD’s services and website on the internet. Many reviews of Done ADHD are available on TrustPilot, with 68% of them being 5 stars. The website’s negative reviews all pointed to the same thing: their limited and oversold communication.

Averaging 4.8/5 stars and a 97% recommendation rate, the reviews on the website review.io have all received excellent ratings. Many patients have expressed gratitude for the efficiency with which they were able to schedule follow-up appointments, have their prescriptions renewed, and receive general aftercare.

Customer Feedback

After using Done for around six months, one reviewer said, “My experience has been overwhelmingly positive.” For me personally, everything has gone off without a hitch, save for a couple of minor hiccups.

They continued, “My prescription has been renewed on time each month, and I’ve never run out of my meds.” My initial provider was hard to get in touch with, but my current doctor has been great over the past five months. It’s great to be able to see my doctor without having to take time away from my desk at the office, and I really appreciate the convenience of having my appointments at home.

A positive review was summed up as follows: “I’m so much more focused and organized at work, and my life as a new parent has been so much more productive! Thanks to this pandemic, telemedicine has really taken off, and I couldn’t be happier that I stumbled upon Done.”

An excerpt from a rave review reads, “I’ve been using Done for about 8 months now. This service has exceeded my expectations. I needed an accommodation letter for my job, and the support team was quick to respond and dedicated to assisting me.”

This reviewer pointed out some drawbacks. Another issue is that there aren’t enough available doctor’s visits. As someone with ADHD, it’s challenging for me to plan ahead by more than a few weeks.

Afterthoughts On Done ADHD Reviews

The positive comments about Done ADHD far outweigh the negative ones. According to the data, the majority of unhappy customers have high expectations for this offering. Done, on the other hand, are so cheap that their widespread availability more than justifies their value. Those who have used the service appear to approve of its speed, ease of use, and lack of frills.

Companies like Cerebral and Done Health, are now charging patients monthly fees to handle their medication administration.

In addition to a robust presence on these platforms, they also advertise heavily on Google, TikTok, and Instagram. As the report states, Cerebral and Done Health collectively care for tens of thousands of people.

Across the country, pharmacies have voiced their concern. Clinicians at these startups are prescribing excessive amounts of Adderall and other highly addictive stimulants.

Resigning employees of Cerebral told Bloomberg in May that the company may be contributing to a new wave of addiction. By putting undue pressure on doctors to prescribe medication following brief online consultations. The Wall Street Journal, Walmart has told its pharmacists not to fill prescriptions from some of Done Health’s doctors.

Cerebral told The Wall Street Journal, “there have been incidents where pharmacies have temporarily delayed prescriptions due to confusion around today’s telehealth policies.” We’ve seen and experienced this problem at pharmacies all over the country. So it’s clearly a widespread problem in the industry.

Conclusion

Reviewing the Done ADHD pricing structure has led us to the conclusion that it’s easy to sign up. Its value justifies its price. It may not be the best option for you if you prefer a more comprehensive and closely supervised treatment plan.

After looking around, it seems like there is a web-based service available to cater to any need. Just for those reasons, they are priceless.

