Is Ellie Gay in the TV series The Last Of Us?

The second episode of HBO’s The Last of Us deepens Ellie’s character and offers some suggestions concerning her sexual orientation. Joel and Tess are unsure about Ellie’s immunity reveal in The Last of Us episode 2, which takes up nearly immediately after the cliffhanger in episode 1.

The two question the young girl, trying to determine whether she is indeed immune or whether she may suddenly transform into the same kind of monster that has wiped out humanity.

The Last of Us episode 2 delves deeper into Ellie’s personality after the group decides to carry out their mission and bring Ellie to the Fireflies at the State House. Tess’s relationship with Anna Torv’s Anna brings up suspicions concerning Bella Ramsey’s Ellie.

When Ellie’s sexuality is alluded to in one of these discussions, spectators are given a glimpse into one of the original game’s most innovative plotlines at the time of its release.

The Last Of Us Episode 2 Hints That Ellie Is Gay

Tess queries whether anybody will pursue Ellie while they are on the move in a way that might endanger Joel and her safety. Ellie responds that she is an orphan, as was originally established in The Last of Us episode 1, before hesitating to answer Tess’s query about parents or a partner coming looking for her.

Ellie hesitates before saying, “And, uh… no,” in response. After numerous references to the enigmatic Riley in HBO’s The Last of Us, Ellie’s hesitant response and the camera’s sharp emphasis on her when she answers offer yet more indication that Ellie is gay.

The Last Of Us Show Will Confirm Ellie Is Gay

Ellie’s sexuality is one of the aspects of the original The Last of Us game that co-writer and co-creator Craig Mazin said will remain crucial to the HBO adaptation. Ellie’s lesbian identity plays a significant role in the character development of both the original game and its sequel.

It permits some of the tragic aspects of both games, particularly in the Left Behind DLC for the first game, which The Last of Us show is confirmed to examine.

A fan tweeted Mazin and Druckmann shortly after the series’ announcement to ask them to “keep the gay gay” and not remove any representation from the game. Mazin then retorted that they have his word despite the fact that his tweets are now protected.

It is certain that Ellie’s sexuality will be maintained in the show, supporting Mazin’s earlier claims, given that Druckmann (who created and directed both The Last of Us games) is participating and that The Last of Us episodes 1 and 2 contain hints about it.

Read More:

Why Ellie Being Gay Is So Important To The Last Of Us

Despite the fact that LGBTQ+ representation in the media has recently improved, Ellie’s TV show sexuality was important to the development of the original The Last of Us game. Although LGBTQ+ representation in games had undoubtedly existed before The Last of Us’s 2013 release, it had not been widely featured in popular titles.

With the exception of games that let players decide for themselves what kind of sexuality their player characters should have, the great majority of LGBTQ+ characters were NPCs or were relegated to the background.

HBO’s The Last of Us has the opportunity to relive a pivotal time for representation in gaming because the programme adheres to the character arcs of the game. One of the first playable characters in a popular game to be confirmed as LGBTQ+ was Ellie.

It is significant that Bill’s and Ellie’s sexual orientations are both only strongly hinted to in the first The Last of Us instalment. The character wasn’t specifically portrayed as a lesbian until the Left Behind DLC was published.

While the number of playable LGBTQ+ characters in video games has significantly increased since the debut of The Last of Us, it is crucial for the HBO adaptation to maintain this aspect of Ellie’s personality and avoid straight-washing a significant LGBTQ+ milestone in gaming.

What Ellie Being Gay Means For Her Last Of Us Show Story

Ellie’s sexuality is more significant to her own personal tale even though her immunity in The Last of Us has a significant impact on the main plot. Ellie has ties to Riley in her past that have a significant impact on her, as was alluded to during her talk with Marlene in The Last of Us episode 1.

While Mazin and Druckmann’s The Last of Us, with Mazin and Druckmann, directly incorporates the events of The Last of Us: Left Behind into the main story, the original game restricted the explicit portrayal of this section of her journey to The Last of Us: Left Behind DLC.

In Deserted Behind, Riley, a former FEDRA military school student who left to join the Fireflies, leads Ellie and Riley to an abandoned mall in the QZ as their relationship progresses.

After they become close and have a kiss, Riley decides to stay with Ellie in Boston, the main quarantine area in The Last of Us. However, they are disturbed by several infected. After being bitten, both girls decide to become monsters collectively. This is how Ellie sadly learns that she has immunity, setting off the events of the first game and dangerously approaching the “buried your gays” stereotype.

Thankfully, The Last of Us: Part II addressed most of those issues. If HBO adapts the second game, Ellie’s sexuality will play an even bigger role in her story. In comparison to the original game, The Last of Us Part II presents a much more intimate tale and is less concerned with the Cordyceps virus.

As a result, Ellie’s relationships—particularly the one with her lover Dina—take centre stage. Should HBO’s The Last of Us decide to develop a season 2 and base it on the sequel to the first game, all of this may be explored and used to advance Ellie’s sexuality.