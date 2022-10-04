Is Erythritol Safe? What is The Artificial Sweetener

One of the most widely used zero-calorie sweeteners, erythritol has a “natural” reputation. How does erythritol work, and is it okay to take it on a daily basis?

An increasing number of people are opting for erythritol as a sugar substitute since it appears to have fewer health risks than aspartame, another artificial sweetener that has been the subject of much debate.

While erythritol is generally safe, there are a few frequent erythritol side effects to keep in mind if you regularly consume goods containing it, such as low-sugar, sugar-free, or even no-carb foods. Erythritol, for instance, has the potential to trigger adverse effects including nausea and stomach distress if consumed in big enough quantities.

The reason it doesn’t give the consumer any calories or sugar is that the body can’t metabolize it! That’s true, despite making its way through your digestive system, erythritol is not digested, according to research. One more problem is that it’s frequently produced using genetically modified cornstarch.

What’s Erythritol?

Erythritol is an artificial sweetener that is often used in low-sugar and sugar-free foods. It is made to replace sugar and calories so that the results are “diet-friendly.” Powdered erythritol sweeteners bake almost exactly like sugar and are made by mixing and fermenting natural sugars.

Corn is often used to make sweeteners, but it can also be found naturally in foods like watermelon, pears, and soy sauce. Some of these foods are fermented, like cheese, and some of these drinks are fermented, like wine and sake.

It is a carbohydrate, according to the FDA, and is used not only to make foods sweeter but also to give them more texture and bulk. The sweetener also keeps things from turning brown and drying out.

Even though erythritol is labeled as a carb, it is not absorbed by the body and will not cause you to gain weight. Sugar alcohols are what give this substance its sweetening effect. Sugar alcohols don’t break down in the body, so they don’t count toward your carbohydrate intake for the day.

Erythritol is usually made from genetically modified (GMO) cornstarch. It has been called an “invisible GMO ingredient.” Since it seems to kill bugs, it could be used as an insecticide in the future.

This substance is often sold to diabetics and people with weight and metabolism problems because it tastes sweet without making insulin levels rise or adding extra weight. How well it keeps you from getting fat will be talked about later in this article.

Side Effects Of Erythritol

Even though this artificial sweetener is not broken down by the body, it can still cause a number of unpleasant side effects. Most of the time, erythritol causes digestive problems and diarrhea. It could also cause gas, cramps, and bloating.

Also, erythritol and other sugar alcohols often cause diarrhea by making the intestines hold more water. You may also feel sick and have headaches. This happens because the body is often dehydrated from having too much diarrhea.

All sugar alcohols have the same effect of making you go to the bathroom. For these effects to happen, you have to take in a lot of erythritol. One study found that about half a gram of the sweetener per pound of body weight is safe and won’t cause side effects.

Most of the time, you have to eat more than 18 grams to have problems. But no two people’s bodies are the same, so while eating or drinking 18 grams or more of the substance may make you sick, it may not make your friend or neighbor sick.

Overeating is another problem that could happen because of this sweetener. Since the body doesn’t digest it, it may make your brain think you are still hungry. This is a funny side effect since the substance is often used in “diet” foods that don’t have sugar.

Is Stevia The Same As Erythritol?

Erythritol and stevia are not the same things. Both are nonnutritive sweeteners, but stevia comes from the leaves of a shrub called Stevia rebaudiana while erythritol is an alcohol made by fermenting sugars (Bertoni).

Other NNS are sorbitol, xylitol, maltitol, thaumatin, brazzein, and extract of monk fruit (luo han guo).

Does Erythritol Cause Cancer?

Since 2001, the FDA has let erythritol be used as a sweetener. There is no evidence that erythritol causes cancer at this time, but since it is a new NNS, more research is needed.

Even though it is safe for women who are pregnant or nursing, you should talk to your gynecologist before taking NNS.

There are no rules about how much erythritol you can eat, but most people can safely eat about 1 gram per 2 pounds of body weight per day.

What Is The Safest Artificial Sweetener?

Even though the DDA has said that all nonnutritive sweeteners are safe to eat, none of them are better. The key is to find a balance.

When you eat too much sugar, you may gain weight, have blood sugar spikes, and get a fatty liver. Glucotoxicity can damage organs, like the liver and blood vessels. And make it more likely that you will get diabetes mellitus.

Honey, maple syrup, coconut sugar, and dates are often said to be healthier alternatives to table sugar. But studies haven’t shown that they are better for you than table sugar.

Conclusion

The hazards of this chemical are proportional to the amounts used, as its manifestations are dose-dependent. Depending on how sensitive you are to artificial sweeteners, you could have anything from a stomachache to nausea or diarrhea.

If you are very sensitive, eating a lot of erythritol can make you sick and make you throw up, which can make you lose a lot of water. If you have diarrhea every day, it doesn’t take long for your body to lose water.

This is why some people with food poisoning end up in the hospital. They can’t drink, so they need saline IVs to stay hydrated and out of danger of dying.

If you keep drinking, you could end up with long-term stomach problems like heartburn, irritable bowel syndrome, and indigestion. Not only are these problems annoying, but they also cause a lot of stress. Research shows that there is a strong link between stress and stomach problems.

This study found that the brain and stomach are linked and that the stomach is “extremely sensitive to our moods.” You are likely to have more stomach problems which could start a cycle that is very bad for you.

