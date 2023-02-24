There are different accounts concerning Freddie Mercury’s sexual orientation despite the fact that he is regarded as one of the best rock frontmen in history. What do we understand about it?

Regarding the sexual orientation of Freddie Mercury, there is no conclusive evidence. In the past, he claimed to be bisexual and to have relationships with both men and women.

He may have used his connections with women to maintain a positive public image at a time when homosexuality was either socially taboo or illegal.

Freddie Mercury

On September 5, 1946, Farrokh Bulsara was born in Zanzibar, Tanzania as it is today. His younger sister, Kashmira, and his parents, Bomi and Jer, were also from western India.

Mercury was a British subject because Bomi worked for the British Colonial Office and Zanzibar was a British protectorate at the time. He was brought up in India, where he initially fell in love with music and picked up the piano.

The Bulsara family briefly returned to Zanzibar before being forced to move to another country by a revolution. Due to his status as a colonial subject, Freddie was formally registered as a British citizen in Middlesex, England, where they now reside.

Is Freddie Gay?

The leader for Queen was never outspoken about his sexuality in interviews. It’s critical to comprehend his environment at the time.

Homosexuality was seen as a mental disorder, a sin, or a criminal offence at Mercury’s birth and for the majority of his life. This also applied to the legal standing of homosexuals; prior to 1967, gay men faced prison terms of up to two years.

Zoroastrianism, an old religion based on the cosmology of good and evil, was practised by the Bulsara family. The belief system viewed homosexuality as a sort of demon worship.

Mercury’s family never learned of his gay orientation, and they were informed that a man who lived with Freddie in London was actually a gardener.

He proposed the band’s name, “Queen,” which is an insult to homosexual men, and frequently wore attire on stage that was reminiscent of gay vogue at the time.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the band’s most well-known song, has been interpreted as a song about coming out, but Mercury never acknowledged or disputed this theory.

Brian May, Mercury’s bandmate in Queen, has stated that although Mercury’s sexuality was not something that was freely addressed, it was also not a closely-kept secret. He claimed that men began to steadily replace women as guests in Mercury’s dressing room.

Relationships

Mary Austin was one of the women that Mercury famously dated in the 1970s. After living together for a while, Freddie proposed to her before telling her that he was bisexual.

Austin had a hunch that Mercury was homosexual as opposed to bisexual. If Freddie were equally interested in men and women, there wouldn’t be a reason for the couple to split up.

Throughout the remainder of Mercury’s life, they remained close friends, with Austin receiving the majority of his estate. Both during and after his relationship with Austin, he had had intercourse with other guys.

The latest of these was Jim Hutton, who worked with Freddie Mercury until his passing in 1991. However, he kept dating women, including German actress Barbara Valentin.

While on tour, Mercury embraced the gay scenes of cities like New York and Munich, having multiple one-night stands. Many homosexual men started getting very sick throughout the 1980s, and there were claims that there was a “gay cancer” among the gay community.

In the late 1980s, he received an HIV diagnosis, and he told his bandmates about the sickness. Mercury nevertheless kept his condition a secret from his loved ones and the general world.

On November 23, 1991, Freddie Mercury finally made a statement admitting that he had AIDS. He passed away the next day, on November 24, without ever coming out as gay or disclosing how he got sick.

























