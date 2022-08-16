Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? Everything Related To This

Many people were persuaded by TikTok that Hailey and Justin Bieber would be expecting in 2022 after a picture of her became widely popular on the platform. Justin and Hailey have been outspoken about their views on starting a family and growing it. Despite this, the picture you found tells a deeper tale than what you can now see.

Given how difficult it is to distinguish between phony and authentic stories on social media, it is not surprising that TikTok confused many people. The article featured a picture of Hailey seated next to the physician, her hand resting on her abdomen. On the left side of it was a tiny image of a sonogram.

Hailey Bieber just announced she is expecting her first child with the Beebs, according to the video’s caption. The snippet quickly caught the attention of many people and has received over 600k views as of this writing.

Is Haily Bieber Going To Give Birth To a Child?

The image in the video is taken from a post that Justin published in April 2019. The performer shared a number of images, the first of which two were utilised, one of a sonogram and the other of the TikTok movie.

When the image was first taken, Justin captioned it, “If you thought it was April fools.” Even though it was unclear why Hailey went to the doctor, she quickly shot down the pregnancy rumors by writing: “Very hilarious” in a comment on Justin’s post. Years later, the same image is still being used to promote the speculations that Hailey may be pregnant. In truth, she won’t be expecting in 2022.

What Said Justin Bieber About Having Children?



Justin has been very forthcoming with his opinions on children and has frequently discussed them in public. Justin stated in one of his appearances with Ellen DeGeneres that he and Hailey would love to have children soon. The singer made it plain that they would only have children after Hailey felt secure in the relationship.

Justin permitted Hailey to make the decision regarding the number of children they would have since he believed it was her right to do so because it was her body.

Is The News Of Pregnancy Real?

Following her performance at the Grammy Awards, numerous people thought that Hailey Bieber was pregnant with her husband Justin. She has now denied these claims.

The 25-year-old model and her husband attended the event over the weekend, and she looked gorgeous in a floaty white dress. Fans of Justin Bieber criticize the historic Grammys omission in the wake of the losses of Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and BTS.

But it didn’t take long for rumors to start circulating about whether the couple was expecting a child when a tabloid made claims about Hailey being “pregnant.”

“Is a little #Belieber on the way?” read the caption on a photo Radar Online posted of the couple on the red carpet. After spotting what seemed to be a pregnancy test, fans are speculating that Hailey Baldwin is expecting.

“Everyone always believes that it starts with love, followed by marriage, and then a baby. “I suppose I had it imprinted in my mind that I would want to have children immediately and that they would want to have children very, very early. When I was 25, I thought, “I’m still so, so young! Hailey continued by stating that she is not in a rush to establish a family and anticipates starting to try “in the next couple of years.”

