Although Greg Furman and his wife, Hayley Orrantia, have not yet made any public statements regarding this issue, it is possible that the two talented actors are in the process of keeping a major secret and planning a major reveal. Find out more about their relationship and the exciting pregnancy announcement here.

Is Hayley Orrantia Pregnant?

The popular gossip news website ‘American tabloids’ just reported that Hayley Orrantia is pregnant. Hayley’s followers began spreading the rumor after she appeared on The Goldbergs with what they believed to be a baby bump.

As Erica Goldberg on ABC’s smash hit comedy series The Goldbergs, Hayley Orrantia has established herself as a major talent in the entertainment industry.

The star was sighted on Tuesday, September 28, 202, with a dramatically altered and distinctive tummy bump, leading fans to speculate that she is having her first child with her loyal companion.

While out to dinner with friends and family, Hayley was caught on camera proposing a toast twice using distilled water instead of the traditional, well-known wine.

Hayley Orrantia Husband And Baby

Hayley Orrantia is content in her relationship with Greg Furman, her best friend and long-term boyfriend. Hayley’s ex-lover Brandon Pelletier cruelly cheated on her by taking money out of her bank accounts using fake names and signatures, so she broke up with him and vowed to spend the rest of her life alone.

She fell deeply in love with Pelletier, 32, a fellow Texan, and they maintained a long-distance relationship for a year and a half before she discovered that he had been cheating on her and stealing nearly $9,000 by making unauthorized charges on her credit cards and withdrawing the money from her bank account.

Greg Furman, Hayley’s boyfriend and co-star in many films (including Flight 666, Nazi Overlord, The Last Keepers, and Triassic World), is also a well-known American actor.

How Old Is Hayley Orrantia? Family And Net worth

Sarah Hayley Orrantia was born on May 31, 1992 in Arlington, Texas, making her 27 years old. Her birthday is February 21st, 1994, and Highland Village is where she spent her formative years. Her parents’ names are both Orrantia—Daniel and Melody.

Hayley went to public school in her hometown until the sixth grade, and then she transferred to Marcus High School, where she stayed until her junior year. After that, she started homeschooling to focus on her musical and acting education.

At 13, she began her career as a professional singer after penning her first song. She, too, began recording at a young age, releasing an EP of cover songs when she was only 14. Her mother Melody Orrantia is honored on her discography with a song written in her honor. Hayley Orrantia has accumulated an impressive $3 million in her short 27 years on Earth.

FAQs – People Also Ask

What ethnicity is Hayley Orrantia?

Sarah Hayley Orrantia was born on February 21, 1994 in Arlington, Texas, and she spent her formative years in the neighboring communities of Grand Prairie and Highland Village. She has ancestry from several countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Mexico.

How old is Hayley Orrantia?

28 years

Was Hayley Orrantia on Hannah Montana?

American actress, singer, and musician Sarah Hayley Orrantia plays Erica Goldberg in the ABC/Sony sitcom The Goldbergs and its spin-off, Schooled. She contributed vocals to the soundtracks for both Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and Hannah Montana Forever, both of which were produced by Disney.

