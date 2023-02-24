A light book by Fujino Omori has been turned into an anime series called Is It Bad To Attempt To Pick Up Girl In Dungeon.

The protagonist of the story is a little girl named Bell Cranel who travels alone under the guidance of the goddess Hestia. For more details on the matter, see this post.

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girl In Dungeon Season 4

The animation is being created by J.C.Staff. The fourth season of the anime series was unveiled at GA FES 2021 on January 31, 2021.

Its former employees are back, along with original creator Fujino Mori and Hideki Shirane, who will supervise the writing. The fourth season started on July 22, 2022.

On January 7, 2023, the second half of the season—known as DanMachi IV Deep Chapter: Calamity Arc—was released. On July 1, the first half of the season’s episodes debuted, and it ran until September 29, 2022.

The first opening theme for the fourth season is “Tent” by Sajou no Hana, while the first closing theme is “Guide” by Saori Hayami. The second opening theme is “Shik” by Saori Hayami, and the second closing theme is “Kirikizu” by Sajou no Hana.

Season 4 Part 1 recap

To understand how Bell and his company came to be in such a perilous scenario in the first place, a little overview is required. Bell’s crew, which included a number of his family members, became separated from him, leaving them to fight a two-headed dragon monster on their own.

Bell and Ryu, on the other hand, had to deal with a monstrous.

Known as the Juggernaut, it had strength unparalleled by anything else. The tight escape the two managed to pull off left Ryu knocked completely unconscious and Bell with a fractured arm and oozing wounds.

The two are safe for the moment, but they are always in danger because monsters are closing in on them.

Where To Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Online

Season 4 of DanMachi, Is It Bad to Attempt to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon will only be accessible online via the HiDive streaming service.

For just $4.99 a month, HiDive is presently offering a subscription that will give you access to season 4 of the anime when it debuts.

Also, there is a payment option for an annual subscription that costs $47.99 and offers a 20% savings off the monthly plan.

The good news is that new consumers may also sign up for a 14-day free trial to test the platform before committing to another anime subscription. The site is now simulcasting shows including Cry of the Night, My Isekai Life, Prima Doll, and Made in Abyss.

It appears that HiDive is your only option for watching season 4 of DanMachi, Is It Bad to Attempt to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, as of July 21st, as Crunchyroll has not made any official plans to do so.

The Anime Series Legacy Hangs In The Balance

When it initially premiered in 2015, DanMachi, Is It Bad to Attempt to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, had a fantastic start, and the goodwill persisted until its second airing in 2019.

Is It Bad to Attempt to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon’s third season, however, was undoubtedly the weakest installment in the series to date, according to the large majority of other viewers.

On MyAnimeList, the third season received a rating of 7.45/10, which is higher than the rating for season 2 (7.23/10), but it also has about 160,000 fewer reviews and more than 200,000 fewer subscribers than the first adventure.

Similar trends may be observed on other user-based review websites, such as Anime Planet and Anilist, where fans were substantially less engaged although scores were greater than season 2 and lower than season 1.

We might not see Is It Bad to Attempt to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon among the top simulcast anime again if DanMachi season 4 can’t rekindle the audience demand and engagement that propelled the first season to worldwide popularity.

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girl In Dungeon Season 4 Episode 20 to come out

The release of HiDive’s Season 4 Episode 20 is scheduled for Thursday, March 2, 2023. It will be announced at 9:00 am Eastern time. “Astrea Familia: Heroic Death” will be the title of the twenty-second episode, which is expected to be roughly 23 minutes long.

What to expect from the show

The anime version of a light book had four seasons as a result of its popularity. The upcoming episodes of DanMachi Season 4, Part 2 are undoubtedly the most exciting because the stakes are higher than ever and the dungeons are harder than ever.

Viewers are excited to see Bell and Ryu in the Orario grottos once more because of the lengthy gap between episodes.

Is Trying to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Bad? is a cartoon series. takes set in the made-up city of Orario, where a colourful cast of heroes fights evil creatures to rise in levels and meet beautiful female allies.

The anime’s main character Bell Cranel was saved by a lovely swordswoman. He makes good on his promise to be the strongest and eventually begins dating her.

How many episodes does season 4 has?

Fourth Season: Is It Bad to Attempt to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? has 22 episodes planned in all, 11 of which have already been shown (the first half), leaving us with 12 more to watch. On January 6, 2023, Tokyo MX will premiere the series.

Conclusion

Returning fan favourites including Classroom of the Elite, Rent-A-Girlfriend, Made in Abyss, and Overlord, among many others, are the highlight of the Summer 2022 anime schedule.

All of these shows have already debuted abroad, but DanMachi, also known as Is It Bad to Attempt to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, is perhaps one of the most eagerly anticipated returning series. It is only now getting ready to launch its fourth TV adventure.

