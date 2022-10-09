What happened to Jackie Chan? Yet Another Death Hoax Involving A Martial Arts Icon

The well-known martial arts hero Chan Kong-sang, better known to us as Jackie Chan. He has had success as an action choreographer, stuntman, director, producer, etc. He is well known for both his flawless fighting technique and humorous timing in Asia and the West.

Chan is believed to have carried out all of his stunts alone, despite breaking and hurting nearly every part of his body. He has appeared in more than 100 Hollywood and Hong Kong films, of which more than ten were his own directing efforts.

For the past few days, there have been claims on Twitter that Jackie Chan, the actor of “Rush Hour,” perished after falling from a 12-story building while filming a stunt for an unnamed movie. Thankfully, the report turned out to be a fake, but this hasn’t stopped a tons of Twitter accounts from spreading the incorrect information.

Jackie Chan Early Life

Charles and Lee-Lee Chan welcomed Chan Kong-sang into the world on April 7, 1954 in British Hong Kong. His parents, who worked for the French ambassador in Hong Kong, were Chinese Civil War exiles.

Father of Jackie Chan was transferred to Canberra, Australia, in 1960 to work for the American Embassy. Chan went to the Chinese Opera Research Institute in Hong Kong at this period to get training in music, dance, and traditional martial arts. There, he became a member of the Seven Little Fortunes, a theatre troupe.

Eight-year-old Jackie Chan made an appearance in the 1962 film “Big and Little Wong Tin Bar” with his fellow members of the performance group. This resulted in his appearance in the film “The Love Eterne” the following year. He thereafter continued to make cameo appearances in films like “A Touch of Zen” and “Come Drink with Me” (1966). (1971).

He also briefly worked as a stuntman in the Bruce Lee movies “Fist of Fury” and “Enter the Dragon.” Jackie Chan, aged 19 years old, appeared in his first significant part in the 1973 comedy “Little Tiger of Canton” before moving on to star in the film “All in the Family” (1975). Chan’s first naked sex scene was in this film.

Because his previous action films had been a disaster, he decided to switch to comedy. He moved to Australia with his family in 1976 and began working as a construction worker there. He acquired the name “Jackie” in Australia after being placed under the supervision of a fellow construction worker named Jack.

Jackie Chan Career

Jackie Chan worked as a stuntman in Willie Chan’s 1976 picture. ‘New Fist of Fury’ starred Chan. The movie didn’t do well because Chan couldn’t mimic Bruce Lee’s martial arts style, which the whole film was based on.

1978’s ‘Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow’ was Chan’s breakthrough film. Chan could perform stunts however he wanted. This film popularised comical kung fu in Hong Kong. Chan followed Bruce Lee after his death. Chan created his own filmmaking style. He was Asia’s most popular martial artist in 1978.

He directed ‘The Young Master’ in 1980. This movie was the first to combine slapstick comedy and martial arts. He directed and performed in ‘Dragon Lord’ in 1982. He performed elaborate stunts in this film.

Chan starred in 1983’s ‘Project A,’ which included stunt-driven martial arts. At the 3rd Hong Kong Film Awards, this movie won Best Action Design. Jackie Chan produced, directed, and acted in ‘Police Story’ in 1985. Hong Kong Film Awards named it Best Film.

Jackie Chan formed the Jackie Chan Stuntmen Association in 1985 because several stuntmen were harmed filming ‘Police Story’ and no one wanted to work with him again. This group was created to protect stuntmen. 1987’s ‘Armour of God’ was his biggest domestic box office hit. It reportedly made $35 million HKD. After that, he made “Miracles – Mr Canton and Lady Rose,” which fared well. Chan founded ‘Golden Way’ after the success of these two films.

It’s that time of year again and I’ve received so many messages and well wishes. I’d like to say a heartfelt “thank you” to all my friends and fans from all over the world for your warm birthday wishes!… (Click here to read more: https://t.co/2sKaXF655f) pic.twitter.com/S29LD0GyHk — Jackie Chan (@EyeOfJackieChan) April 7, 2021

From 1988-1998, Hollywood offered him roles in ‘Rumble in the Box’, ‘Police Story 2′, ‘Armour of God II: Operation Condor’, ‘Police Story 3: Super Cop’, ‘Drunken Master II’, and ‘Police Story 4: First Strike’. Chan was initially given villain roles in Hollywood films, but he declined. He turned down Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Demolition Man’ role. Despite his limited English, he got more roles.

Chan starred in the 1998 box office success ‘Rush Hour’ He co-starred with Chris Tucker. With this movie’s success, both performers reteamed for 2001’s ‘Rush Hour 2’ The Tuxedo, Shanghai Knights, and Shanghai Noon followed (opposite Owen Wilson).

Chan voiced ‘Mulan’s’ Shang and performed its soundtrack. From 2000-2005, he voiced his animation ‘Jackie Chan Adventures’. In 2003, he starred in ‘The Medallion’ with Lee Evans and Claire Forlani. This movie underperformed. ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ was a box office triumph in 2004.

The Huadu Chronicles: Blade of the Rose, New Police Story, The Myth, and Robin-B-Hood were released in 2005. In 2007, Chan’s ‘Rush Hour 3’ grossed over 258 million dollars. Chan and Jaden Smith reinterpreted ‘The Karate Kid’ in 2011. The movie grossed over 358 million dollars. The much-discussed film included Chinese-American martial arts.

Is Jackie Chan Dead?

Don’t be concerned, Jackie Chan is still very much alive in the year 2022. The rumour that the actor had passed away was really a social media scam. Internet users also claimed he had passed away in the years 2020 and 2021, despite the fact that the actor has been the target of numerous death hoaxes over the years.

The scam has surfaced once more in the year 2022, and just like before, it was successful in duping everyone. You may have seen or heard reports of Jackie Chan’s death circulating on the internet, but rest assured that he is still very much alive.

Even though this is not even the first time that Jackie has been the target of a death hoax, there were still a great number of individuals online who were easily duped into thinking that the hoax was real.

Even if some people on Twitter and other platforms are attempting to keep hoaxes like this one under control, it’s possible for them to quickly spiral out of control.

Jackie Chan Rumours

A black and white image of the actor surfaced online, sparking the start of the Jackie hoax. Jackie Chan, 63, casually strolled through a store in Koreatown, New York City, according to the photo’s description.

Before many users discovered that no actual news sources had reported on his death, this first created a surge of sadness and terror. Although Jackie has not addressed the rumours, all signs point to his being in good health.

However, hoaxes can be quite persuasive, and some individuals believed the news as it spread. One guy said, “Jackie Chan died today???” Another said, “I’m hearing Jackie Chan died? “.

One person went so far as to publish an apology on their page, admitting that they had been duped and that they were sorry for deceiving their followers.

