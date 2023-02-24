On June 5, 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Although splitting up ten years later, their union gave birth to two adorable children.

A news announcement on February 22, 2008 revealed that Lopez had given birth to twins. The couple’s 5.7-pound girl was born first, and then a 6.0-pound son, according to the manager of the singer, Simon Fields. It was eventually determined that the babies’ names were Emme Maribel Muiz and Maximilian David Muiz.

Emme and Max have occasionally appeared on their parents’ Instagram profiles over the years, but it wasn’t until they were 10 that they started garnering attention on their own, particularly Emme. J.Lo’s daughter looks to be positioning herself to follow in her mother’s footsteps with her love of the arts and her talent for singing. The secret story of Emme Maribel Muiz is revealed here.

The origin of Emme’s name has been disputed

The name Emme was generally a nickname rather than a given name before Emme Maribel Muiz was introduced to the world in 2008. Name Berry claims that the name is a “American devised name” with the meaning “universal,” but not everybody concurs.

According to the pregnancy and parenting website Bounty, Emme’s name is a “variation of Erma, which started as a short form of any of the several names having the element “erm” or “irm,” meaning “strong.” Emme is genuinely of German descent. Emme “may also be the pet or abbreviated form of the name Emmeline,” the website continues.

Everyone may agree that American model Melissa Owens Miller was the most famous person to use the name before Lopez gave it to her daughter Emme (pictured left). The host of “Fashion Emergency,” often known as Emme, appeared on People magazine’s list of the 50 Most Beautiful People in 1994 and 1999.

Is Jennifer Lopez Daughter Gay?introduced her child using gender-neutral pronouns

They/them pronouns were used by Jennifer Lopez to welcome her daughter Emme onstage for a duet last week. They/them pronouns were used by the performer to tease the audience during her show at the L.A. Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on June 16.

When we previously performed together, it was in a large stadium similar to this, Lopez recalled. As I constantly beg them to sing with me but they refuse, this is a particularly special occasion.

They’re expensive, booked solid, and quite busy. When they are released, they cost me. Yet because they are my all-time favourite duet partner, they are worth every single penny. So, if you’ll excuse me.

Emme, 14, then joined their mother on stage to perform a performance of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” while holding a microphone that was covered in rainbow beading.

A new Netflix documentary called Halftime, about Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, features the duo’s prior collaboration. Marc Anthony, a singer, is Lopez’s second spouse and Emme’s father. The pair wed in 2004 and divorced in 2014.

Lopez, a longtime ally of the LGBTQ community, has previously written supportive comments about Brendon Scholl, her “nibling” (a gender-neutral term for a sibling’s child), on social media.

Lopez shared a short film called Draw With Me about Scholl in 2020, claiming that it is “extremely close to my heart because it was a family affair.” It’s about lovingly accepting change and difficulties while understanding that everything is possible when we do so.

She has also gone into great detail in interviews regarding the difficulties her late aunt faced in coming out as a lesbian.

J.Lo’s daughter sang before she could talk

Emme’s devoted parents claim that she was destined to be a singer. In a May 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Lopez recalled how young her daughter was when she first developed a love for singing.

“It’s organic. Emme always had a voice, “stated the pleased mother. She used to be humming to herself a lot when she was a newborn and was in her cot, in my memory. According to J.Lo, Emme’s father wasn’t at that surprised.

“And since he was that way, Marc [Anthony] would say things like, “She’s singing, it feels wonderful to her, it feels good to her spirit and to her body.” You believe she’s singing, I said. He responded, “Yes, yeah,” He was correct, too…”

Lopez didn’t think twice to credit her ex-husband for Emme’s voice now that she’s older and able to sing entire songs. She said, “She’s got her dad’s voice.” She is incredible.

J.Lo’s daughter graced the stage like a pro … at age 11

Even the most seasoned celebrity could find it difficult to perform in front of 20,000 screaming fans in a sold-out arena, but Emme Maribel Muiz handles herself like a master.

As an illustration, in June 2019, she and her mother sang together to help launch J.Lo’s “It’s My Party” tour in Los Angeles.

The concept first emerged in May 2019, when Lopez posted a video of her daughter singing an amazing cover of “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys. J.Lo exclaimed, clearly awed “We ought to invite her to participate in a tour activity.

Do you want to add a brief segment to this show? We’ll observe; we’ll investigate. You are not required.”

Emme seemed to be really interested in it.

The 11-year-old performed “Limitless” with her mother on stage, and she was amazing. Lopez recalled the memorable yet anxious moment and said to Entertainment Tonight, “I’m just looking at her and hoping and praying that everything works out.

She was fine, but I started crying.” Emme’s stage presence shouldn’t have surprised anyone because, in the words of her proud mother: “has it ingrained in her. She has the heart of a lion.”

