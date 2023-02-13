Is John Travolta Gay?: What We Know On His Gay Rumors!

Many bystanders felt hesitant to bring up any of the suspicions about John Travolta’s past once it became known that his son and later his wife had died. Fans wanted to give John space to grieve in peace.

However, a year after the death of his wife and his daughter’s first birthday without her mother, John is back in the news. Even after a year, Travolta’s current way of living is still a little challenging.

No matter how long it’s been since a loved one passed away, sorrow never truly ends. But another reason is that John has long had some secrets that his admirers believe are now coming to light.

Who is John Travolta?

John was born in Englewood, New Jersey, on February 18, 1954. As of 2022, he is 68 years old. His parents’ names are Helen Burke and Salvatore Travolta. Alongside his five siblings, he grew up. His siblings go by the names Ellen, Joey, Sam, Margaret, and Ann.

John works as a well-known American actor professionally. He first gained notoriety in 1975 after being chosen to perform a part in The Devil’s Rain. He has since appeared in a number of other films and TV programmes. Look Who’s Talking, Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, Primary Colors, Arrow, and Phenomenon are just a few of the films in which he has acted.

Some of John Travolta’s fans have speculated that he is gay.

There are a few factors that lead some fans to speculate that John Travolta is gay. One reason for this is speculation about his amorous ties with numerous men. It’s been a while since rumours about Travolta’s alleged prior relationships with women other than his deceased wife first surfaced.

But let’s face it, being homosexual isn’t the big thing that Hollywood used to make it out to be in today’s society. Many people in today’s society have come out of the closet, and it hasn’t at all damaged their employment. In fact, some of them gained more notoriety as a result of supporting LGBTQ+ causes.

The amount of denial is so forceful and almost insulting that it just serves to confirm supporters’ assumptions. Years ago, one man—reportedly a fellow pilot—came out and discussed his alleged relationship with John in interviews.

Travolta’s representative referred to the National Enquirer as a “desperate supermarket tabloid” after it published the tale and two other men’s claims that the actor had mistreated them.

The representative claimed that because the actor was filming a movie (in a different area) at the time of the allegations, it was impossible for him to have crossed paths with one of his suspected ex-girlfriends.

So, Is John Travolta Gay?

Whether John Travolta is gay or not will be up to the fans’ interpretation. The fact that Travolta so fiercely rejects his alleged contact with other guys is dubious enough in today’s society, where being gay isn’t really a huge thing.

Particularly considering images of Travolta and another man that appear to show them kissing. In addition, the actor’s admirers just want him to be happy because his life has been filled with sadness. No one really cares if he wants to date men as long as he doesn’t feel the need to lie about it.

John, it’s not that big of a deal!

Is John Travolta married?

John is a well-known actor in the US. His followers naturally want to know every delicious nuance of his personal life. As of 2022, the actor is not married. However, Kelly Preston was his first wife. A well-known American actress is Kelly. The Experts is one of the movies the two have worked on together.

Before John and Kelly got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 1990, they dated for a while. In 1990, they exchanged wedding vows. A lovely marriage between John and Kelly lasted for almost three decades. Unfortunately, the death of his wife in 2020 ended their relationship. So what happened to the wife of John Travolta? Breast cancer took her life.

John Travolta’s children

Three children were born to John and his late wife. Jett Travolta, Ella Blue Travolta, and Benjamin Travolta are the names of their children. As of 2022, Jett, who was born in 1992, will be 30 years old. Ella Blue was born in 2000, and as of 2022, she will be 22 years old. John and his wife welcomed Benjamin ten years later.

Some Facts About John Travolta

John Travolta’s age is how old? In 2023, John will be 69 years old. On February 18, 1954, he was born.

Who is John Travolta currently dating? At this time, John Travolta is single. He seemed to still be mourning the death of his wife.

John Travolta has been married how many times? In his entire life, John Travolta has only ever been married once. From 1991 to 2020, he was married to the actress Kelly Preston.

Who are the kids of John Travolta? Jett Travolta, Ella Blue Travolta, and Benjamin Travolta are John Travolta’s kids.

How long did Kelly Preston and John Travolta’s marriage last? Kelly Preston and John Travolta were married for almost three decades.

What profession does John Travolta have? Actor is what John Travolta does for a living. His roles in films and TV shows including Look Who’s Talking, Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, and others have made him well-known.

Conclusion

John Travolta is a bisexual man. The actor has been the target of LGBT rumours, but he has gone out in the open to refute them. It is safe to presume that he is not bisexual given the lack of strong evidence to support the charges.

