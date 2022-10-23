Is “A Moment Like This” Singer Kelly Clarkson Expecting A Child?

Kelly Clarkson is a well-known and respected vocalist from the United States. Her victory on the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002 propelled her to the forefront of the entertainment world and landed her a recording contract with RCA Records.

Her first track, “A Moment Like This,” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States and went on to become the best-selling single of all time in the country.

Before the first episode of the new series aired on NBC, the network laid out the red carpet for hosts Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the latter of whom wore a black outfit that caused a lot of people to talk.

At first look, it appears as though the “Since You Been Gone” singer might be sporting a baby bulge. This assumption is based on the fact that her performance of the song did not take place during her actual pregnancy.

Who Is Kelly Clarkson?

On April 24, 1982, Jeanne Ann and Stephen Michael Clarkson welcomed Kelly Brianne into the world in Fort Worth, Texas, in the United States. She had a father who was an engineer and a mother who taught English to first graders. She was just six years old when her father and mother got divorced.

An American singer and songwriter named Kelly Clarkson rose to fame after taking home the title of “American Idol” in the inaugural season of the competition programme.

A multi-album record deal with RCA Records, 19 Recordings, and S Records was also secured for her thanks to the victory, which not only propelled her to stardom. Since then, she has released numerous studio albums, three of which peaked at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart while the remaining records came very close to securing the coveted position.

She is one of the ‘American Idol’ series’ most commercially successful artists. As she became more successful, she tried out many musical genres and themes, frequently co-writing her songs in accordance with her own emotions.

As a result of her uniqueness and vocal prowess, she received widespread praise and numerous important awards. She has won numerous awards, but most notably three Grammy Awards.

She has performed in films and television programmes in addition to her music career. Along with participating in numerous humanitarian organizations, she also penned the children’s book “River Rose and the Magical Lullaby.”

Kelly Clarkson Career

After making her debut as a competitor on American Idol, Kelly Clarkson shot to stardom and became a household name. As a result of the programme, she was offered a recording contract with RCA Records.

Her track “A Moment Like This” was a huge success and topped numerous charts across the world. She was awarded three Emmys for her work in the industry.

She is considered to be one of the best pop singers in the world due to the fact that both the quality of her stage performances and the music she creates is exceptional. In addition to this, she is currently a contestant on the show known as “The Voice” and has her own talk show known as “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

She was born in the state of Texas. When she went to an African-American church, it sparked her desire to start singing. Which made her feel good. In addition, her visit to a church attended by African Americans provided her with the motivation to sing.

The singing in the church had a positive effect on her. In addition to this, she is quite involved in a wide variety of charitable organisations and contributes to a lot of different causes.

She has come to the conclusion that she and her husband have been living in separate worlds for some time now, and that their marriage is doomed for a number of other reasons as a result.

Kelly Clarkson Personal Life

In 2012, she started a relationship with talent manager Brandon Blackstock, who was also the son of her previous manager Narvel Blackstock and the ex-stepson of Reba McEntire.

On October 20, 2013, Clarkson and Blackstock exchanged vows at Blackberry Farm located in Walland, Tennessee. Since they got married, Brandon has been serving as her manager. Blackstock’s daughter and son from a previous marriage have adopted Clarkson as their stepmother.

They are parents to a daughter, who was born in 2014, and a son, who was born in 2016. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, citing insurmountable differences as the reason for the split.

According to the court paperwork that USA Today was able to get, Clarkson will be given primary custody of both of their children on November 30, 2020.

Is Kelly Clarkson Pregnant?

Although Kelly’s outfit gave the impression that she might be pregnant, there is no reason to think the American Song Contest host is pregnant or ever will be.

In 2017, Kelly affirmed that her “tubes are gone” and that she is no longer capable of having children. Kelly claims that she and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who also has two children from a previous relationship, went to tremendous lengths to ensure this after the birth of their youngest kid.

“I basically told Remi, “You are getting repaired,” while I was pregnant. She declared, as reported by UsWeekly, “This will never happen to me again,” on The Jenny McCarthy Show. I reportedly said to my OB-GYN, “If I get pregnant again, I will find you!” while the table was still open.

“We hardly even discuss it,” We’re both fixed in our own ways, she said, “but we’ll probably get pregnant again in some way.” However, Kelly and Brandon’s marriage did not last for very long. Having been married for seven years, Kelly filed for divorce in the middle of 2020.

According to a source close to them, they separated up after spending time imprisoned together during the COVID-19 pandemic. River Rose and Remington Alexander Blackstock were born to Kelly and her ex-husband before they divorced. Kelly experienced trauma during both of her pregnancies.

Kelly Clarkson Songs

2020- All I Want For Christmas Is You

2020- Born to Die

2020- I Dare You

2020- Just Sing

2020- Under the Mistletoe

2019- All Dolled Up

2019- The Big Finale

2019- Couldn’t Be Better

2019- I Dream in Southern

2019- Tell Me Something I Don’t Know

2019- Today’s the Day

2019- Unbreakable

Kelly Clarkson Net Worth

Kelly Clarkson, a famous singer, songwriter, and reality television star from the United States, has a net worth of $45 million. Kelly Clarkson is most well-known for her work in the music industry, which she began developing as a direct result of her involvement in the reality TV programme “American Idol.”

In addition to her accomplishments in the entertainment sector, Clarkson’s high net worth is the result of a number of shrewd financial choices that she has made over the years. She was also a well-known and accomplished novelist, particularly in the field of writing for children.

