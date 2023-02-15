Is Legend Elvis Presley Still Alive?

Elvis Presley was a legendary figure in rock and roll who passed away in 1977. His passing shocked the music industry and broke the hearts of millions of fans all over the world.

People don’t seem to have accepted the fact that he passed away more than four decades ago, despite the fact that his death occurred over four decades ago.

Despite the fact that the death of the legend had been verified by both his doctors and a coroner, there were still a great deal of rumours and assumptions surrounding his passing.

There have been a lot of charges made about this topic by people who don’t believe it, and one of those rumours is that he faked his death so that he could live a normal life without the paparazzi and zealots bothering him.

Elvis Presley Death: Is He Still Among Us?

A fan expressed their frustration to the media, saying that there are “simply too many unresolved questions, too many coincidences, and too many things that just don’t make sense.”

Fans with an excessive amount of zeal began an investigation into the bizarre and contradictory circumstances surrounding the so-called death of Elvis Presley, giving “incontestable evidence” that the artist was still alive.

The popular video titled “Elvis Presley alive?! ” has received more than 2 million views on YouTube. Shocking evidence,’ which has received comments from almost 30,000 people.

Many of the singer’s devoted followers are under the impression that the film offers irrefutable evidence that Elvis Presley is still alive.

Elvis Presley Sightings

In addition, even since his passing in 1977, hundreds of people have claimed to have seen him in numerous places all over the world, including near shopping malls, taxis, and even a restaurant in Elvis Presley’s hometown of Tupelo.

If Elvis Presley were alive today, he would be 88 years old.

Will we ever come to understand the truth? Probably not, but the story of Elvis Presley’s legendary status will endure for all of time. There are some things that are simply too enjoyable to allow one to forget.

Read More:

Some Of The Conspiracy Theories

Connection With the Mafia

He wanted to leave the mafia, which led to his 1977 fake death. Gail Brewer-Giorgio, author of the best-selling book Is Elvis Alive, told TIME that she spent hours and days poring through FBI data to conclude that Elvis was a national hero in witness protection. She added, “Is he alive? Unsure. I’m sure he didn’t die on August 16 “.

The article stated that Presley was an FBI undercover operative to help the agency infiltrate “The Fraternity.” He was apparently volunteered for the part due to his love of America and the FBI.

The FBI apparently approached him because one of the criminal organization’s members had an agreement with the musician over his aeroplane. The musician was placed under witness protection after his undercover knowledge leaked.

The author believes Presley staged his death to avoid mafia death threats, based on FBI interviews and documentation.

The FBI declined to comment on the author’s theory. The federal government provided over 760 Presley files, none of which mentioned aids. Because he was blackmailed, the FBI created a folder under his name.

The folders apparently highlighted blackmails and Presley’s FBI praise. Presley reportedly offered his services to the bureau office during his 1971 tour. The paperwork also contained a commercial arrangement for the singer’s plane, which Elvis experts said did not prove he was alive. Voilà.

The Tombstone Theory and Suspicious Family Interviews

Even going so far as to suggest that the name on the singer’s tombstone is misspelt, knowing that his middle name was spelled as Aaron instead of Aron, conspiracy theorists went to great lengths to prove their point.

They said that the error had been made on purpose because engraving the exact spelling of his name at the time would have been inappropriate given that he was thought to be alive at the time.

Debunkers were able to counter this allegation by stating that the singer really altered the spelling of his middle name to Aaron before to his passing away. This proved that the allegation was false.

In 2005, Priscilla, who is married to Presely, was a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s talk programme and participated in an interview with the host.

Priscilla was allegedly altering her phrases from “It’s exactly what he said the other day” to “you said” while she was discussing how the singer had spoilt their daughter, Lisa Marie. Priscilla was addressing how the singer had spoiled their daughter.

In an interview with Larry King in 2003, the doubters also claimed that Lisa Marie evaded answering a question about “establishing links” with her father. They stated that this allegation was made.

Weird Sightings of the Singer

For decades, the loss of this rock and roll legend’s most beloved musician has left their devoted following in a state of disbelief and denial. Due to the widespread scepticism, the singer had been spotted in some really unusual situations on multiple times.

Conclusion

The tragic news that Elvis Presley had passed away on August 16, 1977 rocked the entire world.

Since then, a large number of the singer’s followers throughout the world have come to the conclusion that the news of his passing was a hoax and that he is, in fact, still alive and doing well.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student