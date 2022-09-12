Is Meghan Ory Pregnant? Everything You Need To Know

Meghan Ory announced her pregnancy while filming of Chesapeake Shores. She first mentioned the problem she had during Season 6 in an Instagram post on July 2, 2022. So does that mean the actress is having another baby? Many of her admirers have already started showering her with praise and expressing their delight at the good news. Some people have commended her for her bravery.

As season 6 of Chesapeake Shores was being shot, the actress reportedly went into labor with her second child, as reported by the People. Hyperemesis gravidarum was something Meghan mentioned during the shoot. Before she announced her pregnancy, some of her fans expressed skepticisms in the comments.

During Chesapeake Shores, Meghan Ory’s Pregnancy Was Revealed

In the course of the Chesapeake Shores production, Meghan Ory disclosed the fact that she is expecting. At the beginning of the sixth season, she made an effort to connect with her viewers by discussing the challenges she faces while performing.

She made the remark that, “After six seasons, #chesapeakeshores has finally come to an end.” This season’s debut was marked by my use of the hashtags #hyperemesisgravidarum and #covid-.

“This has been such a drawn-out process! I would want to show my appreciation to our wonderful cast and crew for being so patient with me while I attempted not to slobber on anyone.

Thank you to my amazing husband, @johnny reardon_, for holding everything together and for being my rock. I would also like to express my gratitude to our two—yes, two—nannies for all of the assistance that they have provided.

Introducing Meghan Ory’s Husband And Her Two Kids

Her husband is John Reardon, who has been Meghan Ory’s partner for a very long period. The wedding took place in 2008, and ever since then, the couple has been inseparable.

There are now two children living with their parents in this family. In May of 2019, Meghan became a mother for the first time, to a baby boy. In the fall of that same year, in October, the couple became parents to a girl.

The impending birthday of her daughter will mark the beginning of the third year of her life, while the current age of her son is four years old.

She Had Hyperemisis Gravidarum & Then COVID

She tweeted, “From #hyperemesisgravidarum to #covid, it has been quite the season!” I really appreciate everyone on set being so understanding as I tried not to throw up all over them. I’d want to express my gratitude to my wonderful husband, @johnny reardon_, who has been my rock, and to our two, count ’em, two Nannies for all their help and support. The necessity of having two Nannies was underscored by the fact that both parents worked as actors on television shows. ”

Cleveland Clinic identifies severe morning sickness and vomiting during pregnancy as hyperemesis gravidarum. You may have nausea, vomiting, dehydration, continuous dizziness, and weight loss of ten pounds or more, the site cautions.

Hormonal changes during the first trimester of pregnancy often trigger this uncommon disease. Wristbands that apply pressure to specific points, ginger, intravenous fluids, vitamin B6, and intravenous nutrition may all be used for more severe cases.

