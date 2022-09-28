Is Mekia Cox Pregnant? Who Is She Married To?

Mekia Cox is an accomplished American actress who has been on both the big and small screens. She is a well-known television actress who rocketed to recognition in the first and third seasons of the CW drama “90210” for her recurring role as Sasha. She was able to collaborate with industry heavyweights like J.J. Abrams and Josh Reims. She was also chosen for the This Is It concert series as a dancer.

Mekia Cox Biography

Details Description Full Name Mekia Cox Nick Name Mekia Cox, Cox, Mekia Birth Date November 18, 1981 Birth Place Saint Crox, U.S Virgins Island Profession Actress, dancer, vocal artist Nationality American Husband/Spouse Britt Leach Children 1 Age 40 Years

The actress was born on November 18, 1981, on the island of St. Croix in the United States Virgin Islands. As of April of 2022, she will have turned 40. Mekia’s parents have always been her rock throughout her professional life. They help her gain confidence and strength so she may be a strong, confident lady in her own life.

Mekia Cox Career

Following five years of ballet instruction in the US Virgin Islands, Cox, a native of St. Croix, moved to Orlando, Florida with her family when she was seven years old. Cox made her debut in the Magic Kingdom Christmas Spectacular in 1989. Cox made several guest appearances as a kid actor on popular Nickelodeon shows like My Brother and Me, Kenan and Kel, and All That. She attended Dr. Phillips High School and graduated in 1999 with a Visual and Performing Arts magnet program for vocal performance.

Her other notable regional drama roles include Mimi Márquez’s portrayal of a club dancer and drug addict in Rent, as well as Liz in Chicago and Frenchie in Cabaret. Cox performed as Carmen for two years on Broadway and on national tours. She relocated to Los Angeles after getting her first TV part and doing some touring.

Mekia Cox Net Worth

It’s been speculated that Mekia Cox has a net worth of roughly $7 million. Her acting, dancing, voice acting, etc., is how she makes most of her money. Mekia Cox’s other assets and income are unknown to us at this time. We promise to keep you informed as soon as we have any additional information. That being said, keep checking back to find out how much money Mekia Cox has amassed.

Is Mekia Cox Really Pregnant?

While some of her fans were thrilled by the character’s pregnancy announcement, others wondered whether it was a hint that the actress was pregnant in real life. Finally, we have proof! Mekia Cox, off-screen, announced her pregnancy via Instagram. The actress posted a selfie of herself in character as Nyla Harper and gushed over her pregnancy, complimenting the show’s writers for their inclusion of her situation in the show.

An analyst for the basketball team, Britt Leach, weds Mekia Cox in 2018. By April, they will have been married for four years. The two are still head over heels for one another. The couple has achieved great success in their chosen careers. Towards the end of 2018, they became parents to a girl. She has yet to tell the public what her baby’s name is.

