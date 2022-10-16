Is NSHSS A Scam? Shady Process Leads To Confusion

The NSHSS is a genuine group that does good work. The National Science Honor Society (NSHSS) was founded in 2002 by Claes Nobel and James Lewis. It has since attracted the support of many prestigious institutions, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the United States Army, and the University of California, Berkeley.

Asserting that the NSHSS is a hoax is incorrect. Offer letters from this organization, however, request money in the second paragraph, which makes potential recipients wary. Some people have the impression that the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) is a fraud because they were asked to pay to join without first expressing interest in doing so.

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) is an official group that helps students by providing scholarships (application required) and other opportunities to connect with professionals in the field. The answer to the question “Do honor societies benefit their members?” can vary widely depending on who you ask.

Members Exclusivity

By its own account, the NSHSS is the largest honor society in the world. About 750,000 people from 160 different countries have agreed to attend so far. It is required that students fulfill one of the following conditions: A cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale, as well as an SAT or ACT composite score of 1750 or higher (or an ACT composite score of 26 or higher), or a PSAT score of 200 or higher.

Students who are in the top 10 percent of their class can also apply to join, as stated on the group’s official website. Nevertheless, the NSHSS is not unique according to these numbers. Grading inflation is a pervasive problem in US high schools, according to reports. That being the case, many people could potentially become members.

About The Scholarships

Admissions officers and guidance counselors will typically advise students to turn down any scholarships that require a fee. There are a number of exclusive opportunities available to members. But the likelihood of securing financial aid to cover college expenses is low.

More than $1.1 million in scholarships have been awarded by the organization to date. The website claims that annually around 100,000 people join.

Read More: Who Is Kanye West Dating

Ten students will each receive $5,000 as the NSHSS presents its Class Nobel Awards for the 2012-2013 academic year. It would appear that these are depleted. About seventy-five people have won the $1,000 National Scholar Awards. Again, it appears that these are only valid for a single year.

Additional member-only benefits are detailed on the site. Eligibility is determined by the submission of an application. For example, the NSHSS offers “Ambassador Awards,” which require a 3.7 GPA to qualify. In 2012, we handed out a total of three of these.

Scholarships in the STEM fields are also available, with award amounts ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. There appears to be space for twenty people.

What Is NSHSS’s Financial Status?

Even if 15% of all annual applications are for fee waivers or reductions, the number of new members would still generate $5 million annually. Considering the apparent lack of benefit to the students, that’s a lot of money.

Complaints

Student confusion over their agreements was a common theme, though the causes of this were diverse. Some members of the public mistakenly believed that the organization provided the scholarships themselves, rather than merely providing the opportunity to do so.

Others have claimed that the information they were given made it seem as though the NSHSS was a “spin-off branch” of the National Honor Society, despite the fact that no evidence supports such a claim.

Read More: Is Costco Executive Membership Worth It?

After learning that multiple students at their child’s school received the same “prestigious” invitation, some reviewers said they felt duped. But some people didn’t think it was worth it to join because they didn’t think there would be enough opportunities to win scholarships.

Institutional Reactions

The organization’s responses to larger issues were sometimes hazy, with no clear explanation of the selection criteria or communication procedures used to reach out to students.

Nevertheless, it appears that refunds were provided in many of the cases where they were requested. Furthermore, the company’s website features testimonials from satisfied customers.

Invitation From The NSHSS (Should MakeYou Pause)

Despite the fact that the NSHSS is invitation-only, the offer letter requires immediate payment via an offer code. It’s understandable that people would be wary; this is a common strategy for advertising campaigns and fraudsters pretending to represent legitimate businesses.

The expectation that an immediate request for payment and personal details should be verified first is growing. As a result, before responding to or clicking on any links in any unsolicited communication, you should always make sure the details check out.

A person should always do their own search for the company’s website. Never use the address or phone number listed in a letter or email as your own. Instead, look up the business’s phone number and dial it to make sure the message is legit.

Is There A Catch?

We were unable to ask our highly qualified guidance counselor if she endorses this organization or if she is familiar with it because the letter arrived either at the end of the school year or shortly after the start of summer break.

That’s why I went online to College Confidential, the web’s largest and one of the least biased sources of information about higher education. Student and parent feedback on the NSHSS on its official website was mixed. Very few commenters thought it was money well spent. Reports of a scam surfaced. Some people compared it to taking a chance at the lottery.

It was generally agreed that while membership in this group wouldn’t hurt a student, it also wouldn’t help them gain admission to elite schools. NSHSS is not a scam in the traditional sense, where money is taken without any return. But it appears that the cost, effort, and time involved may not be justified.

The membership of students is permanent. A membership card and a certificate will be sent to them. A “personalized press release” is also provided by the group. This is why announcements of students’ invitations and acceptance into the NSHSS sometimes appear in the local news.

Private scholarships and, most importantly, the school your child will attend, are far superior and more trustworthy options for financial aid.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website:TheWhistlerNews.com