The Television Programme Raising Dion Has Been Cancelled After Two Seasons

Every hero reaches a moment in their life where they have no other option than to hang up their cape. Regrettably, followers of this subgenre are well aware that occasionally their favourite artists retire from their careers earlier than they had hoped.

Unfortunately, the moment has arrived where Raising Dion will no longer be on the air. Carol Barbee’s series, which was adapted from Dennie Liu’s 2015 comic book and short film of the same name, made its debut on Netflix in 2019, and viewers were ecstatic to learn that it would be returning for a second season in February 2022.

Fans who were anticipating news of a third season of the show were, however, disappointed to learn that the show will not continue.

Is Raising Dion Cancelled?

Raising Dion on Netflix was cancelled on April 26, according to Sammi Haney, who played Esperanza. Raising Dion’s early termination may have been brought on by financial difficulties, though Netflix has remained mum about this.

Additional heartbreaks resulted from investors withdrawing $1.1 billion of their support when Netflix’s stock fell as a result of losing 200,000 members.

Rotten Tomatoes said that the streaming service is expected to lose an additional two million users, which can’t be good for the franchise and its source of binge-worthy content.

In the event that this is the real cause of Raising Dion’s cancellation, Netflix may have to make more severe cuts in the future.

Thank you to everyone who watched #RaisingDion 💔💔 I’m so glad I got to be a part of it pic.twitter.com/oUGHfezmYm — Alisha Wainwright (@WainwrightAE) April 26, 2022

While Netflix may have to make some difficult decisions in the upcoming months, it was unquestionably a mistake to reduce Raising Dion’s shelf life. When she shared her opinions on Instagram, Wainwright said it best.

She wrote, “I am heartbroken that the show isn’t moving forward, not just because I won’t be able to work with my fantastic cast and crew in the same way again, but also because I feel Raising Dion achieved so much for small Black and Brown children and children with disabilities.

“I wish we could share more of our fantastic Dion world with them. The small ones make my heart hurt.” Her argument effectively captures the reason why a programme like Raising Dion should have been kept off Netflix’s chopping board.

There is seldom any representation of people of colour in the superhero genre, let alone a show where the main superhero is both Black and a young child.

Even while this industry is getting better at representing marginalized populations (Black Panther, Shang-Chi and the 10 Rings, Ms. Marvel, etc.), now is not the time to cut back on this type of content.

We are not allowed to add a few token ethnicities to the mix, pat ourselves on the back, and then take a “job well done” attitude.

It felt unwise to perform on a show of this magnitude. A significant decline in viewers occurred between seasons 1 and 2, but as we’ll see below, some individuals did start watching the show again during that period.

Another indication that things might not be good for the show going forward was the disappearance of Raising Dion’s social media profiles as of February 1.

Due to their limited fan base, this isn’t always a sign of anything, but it frequently implies that marketing resources had been depleted.

Raising Dion 3 Expected Plot

Dion and Nicole face up against a “familiar” antagonist and his army of goons in the last Raising Dion season 2 episode (ISSUE #208: Who You Are).

The series concludes with an end-credit scene (similar to how Marvel does its teasers for upcoming projects) that depicts a dystopian future version of the world with Jason Ritter and his arm looking over Atlanta and proclaiming that it is “history,” followed by Mind Mover bursting into the scene.

We have a lot of ground to cover before Dion and Pat engage in a confrontation of this type, given how far in the future this moment occurs.

As they work to find a cure for these superpowers, some have predicted that we might see more of Kat’s role at Biona’s science division.

The concept of skipping time at least another year for the upcoming season, one Redditor suggested when speculating on the possibility of a time jump between seasons 2 and 3.

“I’m thinking with more time passed in season 3, we can have a wonderful grown-up, confident (and, to be honest, slightly less obnoxious) Dion,” the author continued.

In addition, he would hopefully have had more training with Tevin and Janelle by that point, and all of their abilities would have increased. Naturally, a time jump would’ve been required because young Ja’Siah Young is obviously becoming older.

In a later season, could we witness the show developing considerably more quickly? The producers might not have a choice if we have to wait more than two years for season 3!

Giving Dennis Liu a like on Instagram will give you access to more Raising Dion behind-the-scenes information. Dennis has shared some excellent insights regarding the effort that went into the second season.

Raising Dion Storyline

The comic book series with the same name that has been adapted into a series on Netflix under the same name is not based on any actual events that have taken place.

The original comic book series was written by Dennis Liu, who is also the creator of the series. On his website, the comic book may be purchased for a price of three dollars and ninety-nine cents.

Her son Dion, who is eight years old and possesses extraordinary abilities, is being raised by Nicole. It was difficult enough for her to keep up with the bills; she didn’t need the additional stress of attempting to monitor her son’s telekinetic abilities, invisibility, and plasma powers “The following is what the book’s synopsis says.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Is Dion’s father still alive?

Mark wasn’t actually killed. By the Crooked Man, he was absorbed. Though he has no physical body, he is nevertheless alive in the form of energy. He emerges in the Season 1 finale’s final battle, just as the Crooked Man is about to vanish, to warn Dion that energy cannot be generated or destroyed.

Is Brayden in Raising Dion a bad guy?

In season two of Raising Dion, one of the antagonists is Brayden. Brayden is identified in the first season as the next person to possess the Crooked Energy after Pat is vanquished. The little boy’s goal is to kill Dion before Dion kills him because of the Crooked Energy, which gives him wicked and bad feelings.

Why is the Crooked man seeking Dion?

The Crooked Man eventually turns out to be Pat, who requires Dion’s healing skills since the Crooked Energy, or whatever powers this evil force, is killing him. The Crooked Man first appears as a gigantic made of dark clouds and electrifying energy.

