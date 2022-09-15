S.W.A.T. Season 6 Release Date: Is CBS’s Police Drama Cancelled Or Renewed?

Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a LA native and S.W.A.T. sergeant, is the main character of the procedural action-drama series “S.W.A.T.,” which is based on the 1975 Robert Hamner and Rick Husky series of the same name.

A team of highly trained men and women are put under Hondo’s command to combat the city’s hazardous criminals and defend the populace because of his experience and abilities.

The show’s premiere aired on CBS on November 2, 2017, after being created by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. The lowest-rated scripted series on the network that was renewed for the 2020–21 broadcast season was this one.

The CBS programmers decided to relocate it to Friday nights instead of cancelling it, and it performed extremely well there.

Since it was performing poorly, they relocated it to Sundays at a later time. Even now, there is a possibility that the show will be continued. Considering that CBS TV Studios is a co-producer, the drama’s chances aren’t adversely affected.

Also Read: Will There Be A Second Season Of The Morbius?

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Release Date

Season 5 of “S.W.A.T.” debuted on October 1 on CBS, with the season ending on May 22. The 22 episodes in the fifth season of the procedural drama have a length of roughly 43 minutes apiece. We’re excited to share some information with you on the sixth season of the show.

The series’ star, Shemar Moore (Hondo), announced the show’s official renewal on social media on April 8, 2022. It appears that the announcement occurred at a particularly important time because the 100th episode of the show was scheduled to air just a few days later, on April 10, 2022.

Given the growth in audience it has had over the course of its first five seasons, the show’s sixth season renewal was a foregone conclusion. According to insiders, the show had a staggering average of 6.6 million viewers overall at the time of the announcement.

Since the series’ original launch, all of its seasons, with the exception of season 2, have been released in either October or November. Therefore, we can anticipate the release of “S.W.A.T.” season 6 sometime in Q4 2022, barring any unforeseen production delays.

Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!! Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way 🔥🔥🔥 … ROLL SWAT BABY 💯 https://t.co/YlJJZ2MiHJ — Shemar Moore (@shemarmoore) April 9, 2022

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Cast

In the sixth season of the show, most of the key cast members are anticipated to continue in their current roles.

The actors who play these roles are Shemar Moore (Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson), Alex Russell (James “Jim” Street), Lina Esco (Christina “Chris” Alonso), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), and Jay Harrington (David “Deacon” Kay).

You heard it from @shemarmoore and the whole team: let’s roll #SWAT on season 6! 💥



Congratulations all 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gcd42MLFH2 — CBS (@CBS) April 9, 2022

David Lim (Victor Tan), Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle), Patrick St. Esprit (Robert Hicks), Michael Beach (Leroy), and Bre Blair, who play important roles in the action-drama series, are other cast members who are likely to return (Annie Kay).

Additionally, there might be a few new characters in the upcoming season, so we might see some new faces in the cast.

Read More: Netflix’s ‘Murder Among the Mormons’ Has A Release Date

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Plot

Hondo relocates to Mexico in season 5 to reflect on his past, present, and future, but there he finds himself in a brand-new series of misadventures. While Chris assists Street in making funeral preparations, Street learns distressing news regarding the passing of his mother.

Nichelle experiences something after Hondo gets back to LA those changes how she feels about Hondo. In his connection with Nichelle, the latter soon makes a significant move. Leroy seeks Hondo’s assistance at the end of season 5 after a local overdose incident.

Hondo and his squad will likely have to deal with a fresh round of crimes in LA in the sixth instalment of the series. It will be interesting to watch how things pan out for Nichelle and Hondo’s relationship going forward and how the crucial decision affects them. We might also find out whether Hondo is able to help Leroy with his issues.

S.W.A.T. Storyline

Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit are among the cast members of the SWAT TV series, which airs on the CBS television network.

Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who has been chosen to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons and Tactics team, is the protagonist of the criminal thriller (S.W.A.T.).

The remaining members of the group include veteran David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), brash rookie Jim Street (Russell), dog trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), skilled driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and Victor Tan, who has connections to informants (Lim).

Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior member of the LAPD’s Special Operations Bureau, is in charge of overseeing all of the Metro Division’s S.W.A.T. units.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Chris departing SWAT permanently?

Chris actually quit her S.W.A.T. team permanently. Fans finally received what they had been waiting on for five seasons: Chris and Street spent the first night together.

How old is deacon in Swat?

47-year-old

Will Street get dismissed from SWAT once more?

Street has grown considerably more responsible and has adopted protocol after being expelled from SWAT and then reinstituted.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com