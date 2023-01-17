Is The Famous Actress And Comedian, Aubrey Plaza, Married? Know About Her Amusing Dating History

American actress and comedian Aubrey Christina Plaza was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 26, 1984. As April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation and afterwards on the FX series Legion, Aubrey Plaza is an American actress, comedian, and producer who is best known for her improv and sketch comedy appearances on the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

We know that Aubrey Plaza has acted in movies and television shows including Safe and Unsecured, Funny People, and Parks and Recreation. She has received nominations for numerous awards during her career, including the Imagen Foundation Awards, Gotham Awards, American Comedy Awards, and Young Hollywood Awards.

In Parks and Recreation, where she is well-known as one of the show’s characters, Aubrey Plaza’s portrayal of April Ludgate won her widespread acclaim. In addition to starring in “Happiest Seasons,” Aubrey Plaza produced and produced the indie movie “Black Bear” in 2020.

Despite having a fairly brief dating history, actress and comedian Aubrey Plaza has had some really fascinating relationships. Though she has been dating Jeff Baena since 2011 and got married to him in 2021, it appears that she has met her soul mate in him. They have also worked on a few projects together.

Who Is Aubrey Plaza?

In Wilmington, Delaware, USA, on June 26, 1984, Aubrey Plaza was born. She is currently 38 years old as of the year 2022. Aubrey Christina Plaza was her name at birth. Her parents are David, a financial advisor, and Bernadette, an attorney.

Natalie and Renee are her sisters’ names. She was reared Roman Catholic because her father is Puerto Rican and her mother is European-American.

In 2002, she received her diploma from Ursuline Academy, a Catholic school for only girls. In high school, she led the student government and took part in plays with the Wilmington Drama League.

Likewise, she earned her degree in 2006 from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, where she studied film. She experienced a stroke when she was 20 years old, which led to her temporary paralysis and expressive aphasia.

Then, hopefully, she made a full recovery. Aubrey has worked as an NBC page and participated in a number of internships. At the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, she made her professional debut by performing improv and sketch comedy.

At the Laugh Factory and The Improv, she has also done stand-up. She portrayed Daisy, Seth Rogen’s romantic interest in the Judd Apatow-directed film Fenny People in 2009. She also acted in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “Derrick Comedy’s Mystery Team,” both of which had their Sundance premieres, in the same year.

She appeared on “Parks and Recreation” from 2009 through 2015. Additionally, on March 12, 2010, at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles, she gave a performance at “A Night of 140 Tweets: A Celebrity Tweetathon for Haiti.” She had a 2011 appearance on Portlandia.

She also appeared in Father John Misty’s 2012 music video for the song “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings,” which is on the album Fear Fun. She appeared in the 2014 music video for Cassorla’s “Bona Fide,” where she also made her saxophone debut.

Aubrey Plaza’s Career

Life After Beth, a movie written and filmed by Plaza’s partner Jeff Baena, made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2014. In the Drunk History episode “Hamilton” from 2016, she portrayed Aaron Burr. Additionally, in 2018 she will appear in the independent comedy “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn.”

In the FX series Legion, she has played Lenny Busker since 2017. She also appeared in Child’s Play, a remake of the 1988 film, as Andy’s mother Karen Barclay, who brings home a lethal doll by the name of Chucky.

On February 23, 2019, she delivered the remarks at the 34th Independent Spirit Awards. In an advertisement for the upcoming Independent Spirit Awards in February 2020, Plaza and Bill Murray both starred in a brief parody of Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse.

Aubrey Plaza Dating History

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera, who co-starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, were romantically together from 2009 to September 2010.

Ironically, the two co-starred in the movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, in which Michael’s character battles the seven villainous ex-lovers of his love interest (who wasn’t Aubrey; she was in the movie, too!).

In an interview with RuPaul, Aubrey disclosed that they almost got hitched in Vegas during a road trip but decided against it (via Showbiz CheatSheet).

Also discussed was Aubrey’s hilariously awkward attempt to get back in touch with her former Swedish exchange student flame.

According to Jezebel, Aubrey was successful in finding her charming Swedish ex, and he agreed to have dinner with her. alongside his girlfriend. It’s not always meant to be, though! (Unfortunately, the film concept that sparked this ex-reunion has yet to be realised.)

Who Is Aubrey Plaza Dating?

In 2011, Aubrey Plaza and writer-director Jeff Baena began dating. They work closely together and share a home in Los Angeles. Joshy, The Little Hours, and Life After Beth all featured Plaza as the lead actor.

In an Instagram post from May 7, 2021, Plaza referred to Baena as her “darling husband” as they continued to collaborate on projects. Later, her representative affirmed that the two had wed. Known for his work on feature films, this director and screenwriter.

In addition to writing and directing the 2017 comedy picture The Little Hours, he gained notoriety for co-writing the 2004 film I Heart Huckabees with renowned director David O. Russell.

The funny tale of how Plaza met her husband, Jeff Baena, with whom she co-starred in “Spin Me Round,” was shared by Plaza during an interview with television personality Ellen DeGeneres on “The Ellen Show.”

On that fatal day in 2021, the couple had been together for exactly ten years, but it had been a dreary anniversary. They decided to conduct a brainstorming exercise because they lacked elaborate plans for their special day.

One of the suggestions was to go for a leisurely ice cream cone at the store. Aubrey Plaza, the eccentric, however, also had another idea that she had initially intended as a joke. S

he suggested that they get hitched on that day. Plaza must have felt challenged by Baena’s retort, “We probably couldn’t get married that fast.” The internet is a great place to find things you never knew existed, so she searched immediately for a method to make it happen.

She discovered 1hourmarriage.com while conducting a Google search, a service that facilitates quick legal marriages for couples. They were saved by it, and two hours later they were married by a man in a Hawaiian shirt carrying a briefcase.

