American radio broadcaster, philanthropist, and musician Thomas Joyner once belonged to a band. The Tom Joyner Morning Show, which was televised nationwide, was previously hosted by Joyner. In addition, he founded BlackAmericaWeb.com, the Tom Joyner Foundation, and Reach Media Inc.

Joyner declared, “I’m retiring, and for the next two years we’re going to reflect, journey down Memory Lane, and speak about all the things that we’ve done over the past 25 years,” after he signed an extension with Westwood on October 17, 2017. He announced his departure from his morning show on December 13 of this year.

The radio legend, who gracefully overcame a mini-stroke in 2020, recently paid a visit to Sherri while travelling the midday airwaves. His admirers have grown more interested in learning more about his wife and romantic relationships since his recent visit on The Sherri Show. Continue reading to learn every detail.

Who Is Tom Joyner’s Wife?

Tom has had three marriages; his first spouse, Dora Chatmon Joyner, gave birth to two kids for him. He refers to them as Killer and Thriller. In 1996, the couple decided to divorce. Around the year 2000, he wed Donna Richardson, a fitness specialist, following their divorce. They separated in 2012.

He had an affair with Claudia Jordan while he was still married to Donna. He was 24 years Claudia’s senior.

He was a decent boyfriend who looked after Claudia’s financial needs while they were together. Due to her relationships with wealthy older men, Claudia is well known. He broke up with Donna in secret and kept it a secret for about six months.

Even the divorce decree was ugly. He sold his REACH company for $50 million when he got married. Donna received half of the sum because she assisted him in creating the brand.

Tom allegedly declined to pay his fair portion, and Donna allegedly wished to harm him because he had abandoned her for a younger woman.

Claudia’s ex-husband supported her the entire time, but Donna initiated the divorce. Tom and Claudia reconnected after their breakup. Afterwards, Tome declared that he had dumped Claudia.

There is currently no proof of a connection between him and anyone else. We can infer from this that he is either single or likes to keep his love life a secret.

Is Tom Married To Porsha Williams?

It wasn’t until she posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram that anyone realised Porsha and Tom were dating. The photo was uploaded to Facebook on April 1, 2014, with the message stating that they had both tied the knot.

There was no information about anyone getting engaged, getting married, or even dating. Others get the impression that ever since he ended his relationship with Donna, he has been concealing critical information from the media.

Yet as time went on, they both made it plain that it was all in good fun.

Who Is Porsha Williams?

Porsha Dyanne Williams Guobadia is a well-known television personality, actress, and author based in the United States. Williams was a star on the television show The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2012 to 2021, when she left the show to begin her own show, Porsha’s Family Matters.

During that time, she was on the show for a total of four seasons. In addition, she was a co-host on the show Dish Nation from 2013 till 2021. She later became a co-host on Bravo’s Talk Room in 2020, working alongside Gizelle Bryant. In the year 2021, Williams released her book titled “The Pursuit of Porsha.”

Porsha and Kordell Stewart tied the knot in the year 2011. Throughout the course of their marriage, she miscarried a pregnancy. In 2013, Stewart made an effort to terminate his marriage.

She was only engaged to the successful entrepreneur Dennis McKinley for a brief period of time, and in March of 2019, she gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Pilar Jhena.

In May of 2021, Porsha announced that she has made her decision to marry Simon Guobadia. Porsha and Simon exchanged vows on November 25, 2022, marking the occasion with a wedding.

Tom Joyner with former wife Donna Richardson

In the year 2000, Tom Joyner tied the knot with Donna Richardson, a sports analyst for ESPN. The ceremony took place on the Montego Beach Bay in Jamaica. Before being divorced, the spouses had been married for over a decade and a half.

During the intervening period of time of twelve years, the couple who were already married did not have any children. There were claims that some of the divorces had been finalised, but the details of those reports were not shared with the public.

It is believed that the choice to divorce was mutual, although not made in a cordial manner; yet, the former husband and wife both agreed that disclosing the reason for the divorce would be foolish.

Tom already had two kids from his former marriage with his wife Dora; Thomas Jr. and Oscar, although he chooses to call them “Killer” and “Thriller.” Despite the fact that the previously married pair did not produce any children, the couple did not produce any children.

