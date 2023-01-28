Israel: 7 killed in shooting at Outside East Jerusalem synagogue, Suspect Shot Dead

At least seven people were murdered and 10 more were hurt when a shooter opened fire at a synagogue on Friday in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighbourhood, according to authorities. They added that the event happened in East Jerusalem’s northern region. The Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital received the injured people right away.

Police reported that the attacker drove up to a synagogue-turned-neighborhood in the northern section of East Jerusalem and started shooting. Police found the shooter and killed him. They stated a handgun that was allegedly used in the incident had been taken.

Five individuals were reportedly certified dead at the spot by the medical staff of the Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue services. According to MDA personnel, a 70-year-old woman was listed in critical condition, a 20-year-old man was classified in serious condition, and a 14-year-old kid was listed in moderate-serious condition.

According to Defense Minister Office

According to his office, Defense Minister Yoav Galant will shortly attend a special situation assessment conference with the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the director of Israel’s internal security agency Shin Bet, and other security officials. In what was the bloodiest day in the Palestinian Authority (PA)-controlled area in many years, Israeli soldiers raided the West Bank town of Jenin and killed 10 Palestinians, nine of them in the army operation.

What The IDF said?

During a “counterterrorism operation to capture an Islamic Jihad terror squad,” its personnel came under fire and engaged numerous hostile combatants. It was stated that the invasion was directed at members of the Islamic Jihad who were thought to be responsible for attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Galant meanwhile said that the targets intended “to carry out a terror assault in Israel.” With its spokesperson Tariq Salmi declaring that “the resistance is everywhere and ready and willing for the next conflict,” Islamic Jihad has pledged to exact revenge “very soon.” Israel “will pay the price for the Jenin slaughter,” promised Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of the Palestinian organisation Hamas, which rules over the Gaza Strip.

Army Statement

As a result, the Palestinian Authority stopped coordinating with the Israeli security forces. Just after midnight, two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, but they were stopped by Israel’s air defence system, according to an army official. Israel conducted airstrikes against the arsenals of Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

Horrific act of violence at a Jerusalem synagogue on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. I am shocked and disgusted at this heinous terrorist attack on innocent people, including children. Praying for all of the victims and their loved ones. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) January 27, 2023

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides described the shooting as a “horrific act of violence.”

The terrorist attack on innocent people, especially children, horrified and disgusted him, he said. “Praying for each and every one of the victims and their families.”

One day prior to the attack, the Israeli Defense Forces allegedly stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, killing nine Palestinians. Israel claimed that skirmishes between the IDF and Palestinians at the camp caused the murders as it was searching for a person of interest. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, elderly women were among the deceased.

Overnight, Gaza fired three missiles into Israel, but Israel’s air defence intercepted all of them.

