It’s a sure thing! After their affair, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are not expected to return to “GMA 3”: “A Decision Is Made.”

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have permanently left the air. They won’t return to Good Morning America’s third house after their break, several sources told Us Weekly. About Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, a source tells Us that “Amy and T.J. are out, a decision has been taken.” The network is talking with them over their announcement and leave deals.

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes’ Relationship Timeline

Despite the fact that they were both married to their respective partners and that images of the co-anchors cuddling up together in November 2022 had surfaced, they were initially fired from the programme a week later.

After 12 years of marriage and sharing a daughter, Sabine, with his now-divorced wife Marilee Fiebig, 45, Holmes filed for divorce from her one month later. From his first marriage to Amy Ferson, the former CNN correspondent is also the father of son Jaiden and daughters Brianna.

After the infidelity revelation, Robach and her 55-year-old husband Andrew Shue decided to be divorced. The anchor is the stepmother to Shue’s three sons, Nathaniel, 26, Aidan, 23, and Wyatt, 18, as well as Tim McIntosh’s daughters Ava, 20, and Annie, 16.

One day after the story surfaced, on December 1, 2022, the alleged couple went back on the broadcast, although they remained silent about the images. Robach and Holmes’ friendship remained to be a “internal and external distraction” four days after ABC President Kim Godwin stated that they would not appear on television.

The network “wanted to do what’s best for the corporation,” even if they had technically not broken any business rules.

It was then made known that the network was looking into the pair. According to a source, T.J. and Amy aren’t currently on camera so that ABC may thoroughly assess their relationship before bringing them back to the show. In order to avoid surprises and have all the information possible before making a decision, ABC is investing resources.

Since then, ABC has declined to publicly comment on Robach and Holmes’ employment with the network. It has been stated repeatedly by the substitute hosts, Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez, that they are “filling in” for Robach and Holmes. The co-anchors are still listed in Good Morning America’s opening titles.

The co-anchors “have not been terminated” from the news programme, according to a source close to Holmes, but ABC is still looking into their relationship (and Holmes’ claimed prior inappropriate relationships with Robach). “No discussions concerning their future are taking place. The insider claims that ABC is wrapping up their probe.

There are still open channels of communication and more discussions about what will happen, even if it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in. The longer time passes, the less probable it is they will return. If there is a lawsuit, it appears that the two co-anchors who are now lovers have retained attorneys.

An inside source told Us Weekly that the ABC stars’ romance “blossomed from a deep friendship,” adding that their “work vacations away together pushed them even closer.”

During their break, Robach and Holmes’ relationship only deepened. Robach and Holmes were seen cuddling close to one another at the Atlanta airport on December 26, 2022. Then, a few days later, the couple was seen kissing while on vacation in Miami.

Chris Harrison Praises T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for Taking Their Cases to Court

Chris Harrison, the former Bachelor host, provided his opinions on the infidelity scandal as a former employee of ABC and offered to provide his lawyer’s contact information if necessary.

“I have many strong feelings on this. This is personal,” stated 51-year-old Harrison on the first episode of his podcast, “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” which debuted on January 16. “It was reported that Amy and T.J. had been fired and retained counsel. I respond, “Good for you guys.” I’m happy for you.

Harrison doesn’t think that a mutually agreeable relationship between “equal” coworkers justifies dismissal. “I’ve worked in this industry for a very long time. There are morality clauses in these contracts that you sign, he said. Does falling in love violate moral principles? As a result of what they have done. They are being punished for the crime of falling in love. Is it also ethically repugnant? Is it illegal to fall in love with a coworker who is your equal under the law? They were cohosts, so they are on equal footing. Is it unlawful or against the law to fall in love with someone who is on par with you and to act on those feelings?

An ABC spokesperson issued this statement:

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The mediation, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, has been “very acrimonious,” with network management accusing Robach of having alcohol in her dressing room and allegedly showing up to work drunk the day after the 2022 College Football National Championship game.

That accusation was described as “crazy” by a source, who said Robach was merely exhausted.

In addition, according to the Daily Beast, Holmes has been charged with having affairs with at least three ABC News staff members, including a producer and a 24-year-old junior employee.

Following the dissolution of their respective marriages to other persons, Robach and Holmes reportedly began dating in August. Actor Andrew Shue is currently the subject of Robach’s divorce proceedings, and late last month, Holmes filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig.

Godwin claimed that the couple’s relationship “was not a violation of company policy” at the time that they were suspended, but according to TMZ, it became clear during the mediation process that Robach and Holmes waited too long to come out as dating and that their “behaviour on set” made some employees “uncomfortable.”

