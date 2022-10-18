The Famous Actor From The Movie Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter And Stuntman, Ted White, Passes Away

Ted White, a stage name for Alex Bayouth, an American stuntman and actor, is most remembered for his portrayal of Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

Ted White, a renowned stuntman and actor, passed away today at the age of 96, which is a hard fact to accept. He had a very long and happy life, performing stunts and appearing in movies for some of the most well-known stars in Hollywood history.

Producer of motion pictures Sean Clark broke the news that White had died quietly while sleeping. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him and working with him for almost 20 years.

The absolute best storyteller I’ve ever encountered, he was my adoptive grandpa, according to Clark. “Those steak dinners we used to have together and you will be much missed. […] My heart breaks for his sons, Jeri, and wife. Absolutely, my buddy, it was a privilege. Don’t worry, Ted, I love you.”

Who Was Ted White?

Known for his work as a stunt performer, movie actor, and actor, Ted White is a well-known American stuntman from the United States of America. It was on January 25, 1926, when Ted White was born. White, who was born Alex Bayouth and raised in Snyder, Texas, was born in Krebs, Oklahoma. Later, he sought a career as a stuntman and actor after playing football for the University of Oklahoma.

White was sought for as a consultant on the island’s layout in Sands of Iwo Jima (1949), likely as a result of his experience in the Marine Corps. In 1952, White started working as a backup actor for John Wayne at that time.

White had small parts in a number of western movies and television shows like Magnum, P.I., The Rockford Files, The Andy Griffith Show, Hunter, and Daniel Boone. His tough-guy roles typically involved police officers or hired goons. Additionally, he contributed to Gone in 60 Seconds, Silverado, Major League, Starman, and Tron.

Since the director required a big man for the role, White took on the role of hockey-mask wearing murderer Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter in 1984. White accepted with reluctance since he needed the cash.

For his part, White requested that his name not appear in the credits. Later, when Jason’s archival video was used in the seventh Friday movie, he received credit.

The roles of Jason in Friday the 13th: A New Beginning and Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives were offered to White, but she declined. Stuntmen Tom Morga and C. J. Graham, respectively, were cast in the parts in the end. On October 14, 2022, White passed away at home. He was 96 years old.

Ted White: How Did He Die?

According to Horror Geek Life, Ted White, an American actor and stuntman most remembered for portraying Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, has died in his sleep at the age of 96. On Friday, October 14, White’s friend and coworker Sean Clark, a film producer, verified the news on Facebook, stating that White had died peacefully at home while dozing off.

For nearly 20 years, Clark writes, “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing him and working with him.” He was my adopted grandpa and unquestionably the greatest storyteller I’ve ever heard. Ted White, who was born on January 25, 1926, in Snyder, Texas, initially played football at the University of Oklahoma before deciding to pursue an acting career.

His debut movie was The Sands of Iwo Jima from 1949, in which he played an unnamed marine and used his military experience to advise on the design of the namesake island. He first met John Wayne in that movie, and starting in 1952, he worked as the actor’s stunt double.

His list of credits as a stuntman includes the movies Planet of the Apes from 1968, Soylent Green from 1973, Escape from New York from 1981, and Gone in 60 Seconds from 2000. The majority of White’s screen appearances were uncredited small roles in films like Romancing the Stone and Tron. He acknowledged that the reason he agreed to portray Jason at the time was financial.

White declined requests to return in the roles of A New Beginning and Jason Lives. Even though he appeared in two documentaries about the series that were released in 2009 and 2013, he would not return to the Friday the 13th series.

White’s career was the subject of the 2017 book Cast a Giant Shadow by author Larry K. Meredith.At this time, our hearts go out to the White family.

Jason Voorhees: Character Details

The protagonist of the Friday the 13th films is Jason Voorhees. He made his film debut as the little son of camp cook-turned-killer Mrs. Voorhees in Friday the 13th (1980), played by Ari Lehman. Jason was not initially intended to carry the series as the major antagonist.

He was created by Victor Miller with help from Ron Kurz, Sean S. Cunningham, and Tom Savini. In the movies, the character has typically played the role of the antagonist, either by pursuing and killing the other characters or by posing a psychological threat to the hero, as in Friday the 13th: A New Beginning.

Since Lehman’s portrayal, the role has frequently been portrayed by multiple actors and stuntmen at once, raising the question of who should be given credit for the portrayal. The stuntman that portrayed Jason Voorhees with the most recognition is Kane Hodder, who played the role in four straight movies.

The character’s physical appearance has undergone numerous changes as a result of the influence of numerous special makeup effects artists, including Stan Winston. Many of the later iterations were based on Tom Savini’s original concept. It wasn’t until Friday the 13th Part III that the iconic hockey goalie mask made its appearance.

Filmmakers have given Jason superhuman strength, regenerative abilities, and almost invulnerability since Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. His motive for murder has been attributed to his victims’ immoral behavior and his own wrath over drowning as a child, making him a sympathetic character.

