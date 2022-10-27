Who Is Jerry Lee Lewis? Is The Famous Pianist And Singer Still Alive?

A famed rock music pioneer, Jerry Lee Lewis is an American singer and pianist known for his virtuosity, euphoric performances, and colourful persona. Jerry Lee Lewis has become the most recent famous person to fall for an online death fake.

On October 26, the rumours first surfaced, worrying followers. It has been confirmed, however, that the actor is both alive and secure. TMZ broke the original news of Jerry’s passing.

According to the news source, a mystery person who claimed to be Jerry’s representative misled them and caused a commotion on social media. Ten days after being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, false information about Lewis’ passing surfaced.

Due to advice from his doctor, he was unable to attend the event in Nashville. Hank Williams Jr. and Kris Kristofferson, two other prominent country musicians, took his place to accept the award.

Who Is Jerry Lee Lewis?

Elmo and Mamie Lewis welcomed Jerry Lee Lewis into the world on September 29, 1935 in Ferriday, Louisiana, United States. He picked up the piano when he was nine years old. His parents supported his interests and even mortgaged their land to get him a piano.

American singer and pianist Jerry Lee Lewis is from. Jerry, regarded as a forerunner of rockabilly and rock & roll music, is renowned for his inventive and flamboyant piano playing style as well as his catchy, upbeat lyrics. He became well-known thanks to his first big song, “Whole LottaShakin’ Goin’On.”

The single “Great Balls of Fire” was his follow-up. He made poor life decisions just as his career was about to peak, which caused his career to stagnate. Both domestically and internationally, there was uproar about his marriage to his cousin MyraGale Brown, who was only 13 at the time. He was disregarded for live appearances and radio stations wouldn’t play his music.

Before his career took a turn for the worse, he was able to write one more successful song, “High School Confidential.” By switching to country music in the 1960s, he attempted to resurrect his musical career. Over the subsequent years, he produced a number of country records. Through the biopic “Great Balls of Fire,” the artist was made known to a new generation of music fans.

He revived numerous rock, blues, and country classics on the albums “Last Man Standing” and “Mean Old Man” with the help of well-known fans like Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Kris Kristofferson, and Willie Nelson. On its list of the 100 greatest artists of all time, “Rolling Stone” magazine placed him 24th in 2004.

Jerry Lee Lewis Career

At Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, he cut his debut album in 1956. His most well-known tunes from that time period was “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Jerry Lee Lewis also made recordings of songs like “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Good Golly Miss Molly” during the height of his rock & roll career.

“High School Confidential” was written by Jerry Lee Lewis and Ron Hargrave as a co-writer for the 1958 film of the same name. It achieved Top 40 success. Jerry Lee Lewis, who appeared in the movie’s opening as a cameo, was also a part of the cast.

He moved to country music after hitting a snag in his rock & roll career. Ballads by Jerry Lee Lewis, including “Another Place, Another Time” and “To Make Love Sweeter For You,” were released in 1968.

Jerry Lee Lewis returned to the rock and roll genre in 1972 with songs like “Chantilly Lace,” which became quite famous. In addition, Jerry Lee Lewis made a comeback to the movie music industry by rerecording all of the songs for the film Great Balls of Fire! His early career and controversies were highlighted in the 1989 movie.

Jerry Lee Lewis was mostly a solo performer, but he is also recognised as a member of the Million Dollar Quartet. In a group including Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and Jerry Lee Lewis, Jerry Lee Lewis was the newcomer.

They recorded their spontaneous jam session, which subsequently became the basis for a theatrical musical that was produced. “Great Balls of Fire,” the title of the movie based on Lewis’s life, is one of his most well-known works.

Jerry Lee Lewis Personal Life

In the 1950s, business participants were appalled to learn of Lewis’ scandalous marriage to his cousin Myra Gale Brown. His first cousin to the first degree, Myra, was identified by traces as being his relative; they both descended from the same grandparent.

Based on a book written by Lewis’ cousin’s ex-wife Myra Gale about his early days in rock ‘n’ roll, the 1989 biographical movie “Great Balls of Fire” was made. For the movie’s soundtrack, Lewis covered his songs using tunes he had previously recorded. In the movie, the artist and Myra’s relationship was depicted, as well as the marriage scandal that cost him his career in the 1950s.

Lee Lewis was married seven times, and he had six kids as a result. The year 1952 saw his first union with Dorothy Barton. The pair eventually split up after barely 20 months. Jane Mitchum was the subject of his second, four-year marriage. Jerry Lee Lewis Jr. and Ronnie Guy Lewis, the couple’s two children, were born in 1954 and 1956, respectively.

In 1973, an automobile accident claimed the life of Jerry Lee Lewis Jr. For 13 years, Lewis was married to his cousin Myra Gale in his third union. With her, he had two children: Phoebe Allen Lewis, who was born in 1963, and Steve Allen Lewis, who passed away in a swimming pool accident in 1962.

Lewis had a daughter named Lori Lee Lewis from his fourth marriage to Jaren Elizabeth Pate in 1971. After the divorce in 1982, Lewis married Shawn Stephens, who passed just 77 days later, to become his fifth wife.

In 1984, he wed Kerrie McCarver, marking his sixth marriage. After 21 years, the marriage broke up in 2005. In 2012, Lewis married Judith Brown for the seventh time. They had a kid together, Jerry Lee Lewis III, who was born in 1987.

Is Jerry Lee Lewis Dead Or Alive?

Jerry Lee Lewis, a legend of rock ‘n’ roll, is still alive, Us Weekly can confirm. Prior to making a declaration claiming he is still alive, TMZ said that the artist passed away at his Memphis, Tennessee, home. TMZ reported that “earlier today we were informed by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed.” “It turned out that wasn’t the case.

“TMZ regrets the mistake.” Jerry Lee’s representative Zach Farnum told The U.S. Sun that his client was still alive. TMZ misreported based on an anonymous tip. Jerry groaned and replied, “I think so,” when asked if he was aware that his death had been incorrectly announced.

He opted not to comment on Jerry’s current health but did say that his squad was unhappy about the error. Jerry Lee was supposed to attend this month’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, but he was sick with the flu.

Jerry Lee’s old buddy Kris Kristofferson received a gift in his honor from Hank Williams Jr., and he and his wife Lisa were kind enough to drive to Memphis to give it to Jerry Lee in person.

“Please pray for my darling brother, he’s going through a hard time and needs our prayers and happy thoughts right now,” his sister Linda Gail Lewis wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. Much appreciation. Jerry Lee expressed regret that he couldn’t make it to the performance.

I’m writing to you today from my hospital bed with deep grief and despair because I can’t express my ideas in person “he stated. Since I learned about it earlier this year, I’ve been eager to attend, so I did everything I could to summon the strength to do so today. “I really apologies to each and every one of you for missing this wonderful event, but I hope to see you all again soon.”

