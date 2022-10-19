Is John Travolta gay? Are They True: The Famous “Welcome Back, Kotter” Actor Had A Gay Affair?

John Ravalta is a well-known singer and actor from America. In the 1970s, when he made appearances in a variety of popular movies and shows, he had his breakthrough years. A few of these techniques include Welcome Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Night Four and Pleasant. However, his career declined for a while in the 1980s until finally making a comeback in the 1990s. Since then, he has actively participated in a respectable number of shows and films with exceptional performances.

New information about their claimed six-year connection is being revealed by the California pilot who claims to have had a high-flying homosexual liaison with John Travolta.

Pilot Doug Gotterba claimed that he first met “Grease” actor John Travolta in February 1981 while interviewing for a pilot position; by September, they were in a relationship, according to a National Enquirer story that Travolta’s team called “nonsense.”

According to former Scientologist Mike Rinder, John Travolta once kissed a male masseur. In his biography, “A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology,” the 67-year-old, who left the group in 2007, describes his experiences.

Who Is John Travolta?

On February 18, 1954, John Travolta was born in Englewood, New Jersey, the son of an actor and singer named Helen Cecilia and a semi-professional American football player named Salvatore.

American singer and actor John Travolta is from. Along with the popular musical Over Here, he made his Broadway debut in the Grease cast. With his roles as Vinnie Barbarino in the popular television series Welcome Back Kotter and the widely praised television film The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, he quickly rose to fame.

With two further box office successes, Saturday Night Fever and Grease, they achieved international renown. He experienced a string of failures the rest of the 1970s due to poor professional decisions and passing up excellent opportunities.

He appeared in comedies like Look Who’s Talking and its sequels, which were economically successful despite their lack of seriousness. Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino, marked the beginning of his professional comeback.

Following his Golden Globe victory for his role in the universally praised movie Get Shorty, he received his second Academy Award nomination. Primary Colors and The General’s Daughter are two further important movies from his career.

With the Broadway mega hit Hairspray, which he starred in as Edna Turnblad, John Travolta made a comeback to his musical roots. He impressively changed himself into a huge lady to portray the part using wigs, makeup, outfits, and a fat suit.

His wife passed away in 2020, and he lost his eldest kid in 2009. He is now concentrating on parenting his children because this has had a negative impact on his profession.

John Travolta Career

John found his first job in a travel agency after quitting school to focus on himself. He later relocated to Los Angeles and assumed a role in the television series, Emergency. However, his first notable performance was as lly Nolan in the horror film Arrise.

He also appeared in the V film Welcome Back, which was released between 1975 and 1979, at the same time. He had the opportunity to work with his sister-in-law on this film.

He sang “A Single Let It In,” a hit, in the 1970s and came in at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1976. The movies from the 1970s were all massive hits. However, despite beginning with both critical and commercial failures, his 1980s weren’t all that great.

He made his comeback in the Look Who’s Walking movie alongside Rita Ellis after ten years of continuous losses. He has worked on numerous shows and movies recently with excellent results. And a lot of people hope to see him working on upcoming projects.

John Travolta Gay Affair

Gotterba, 62, told the Enquirer that he still had the log book and documents and that this is how he knew when the affair started. He claimed that after travelling to Monterey, California, they had dinner at the Highlands resort in Carmel and drank a “wonderful” bottle of merlot wine together.

Gotterba confessed, “I felt like I was being courted.” John offered, “Hey, would you like a massage?” as we were returning from the restaurant to the room. The massage rapidly turned into intercourse, according to Gotterba, who claimed he had anticipated the invitation.

John was soft-spoken but fervent. I truly enjoyed last night, he said to me the next day while grinning widely. According to Gotterba, the Enquirer. He claimed that 58-year-old Travolta took him on more intimate vacations to Hawaii, Amsterdam, and Kenya.

Although he occasionally brought ladies along as beards, he would invite me to join him in his room so that we could spend the nights together. We kept it to ourselves, Gotterba said. The actor allegedly began dating Brooke Shields after the pilot suggested Travolta find a girlfriend as a disguise.

“They lacked chemistry with one another. They would smile for the cameras, leading everyone to believe they were a relationship,” he claimed. According to Gotterba, the affair came to an end in 1986 as tensions grew.

The pilot told the Enquirer that the man frequently knocked on her home uninvited to see how she was doing. He used to sneak into my room and search through my drawers. He always attempted to find out when I cheated on him. If he didn’t drop everything and be with Travolta at once, he claimed, Travolta would ignore him for days. Following Travolta’s marriage to actress Kelly Preston, they last crossed paths in 1992.

“So, John, tell me,” I suddenly blurted out as we were having small conversation. Do you still prefer men or women now that you’re married? Gotterba reported asking. Travolta said, according to Gotterba, “Well, Doug, I still prefer men.”

Three months after two anonymous masseurs, John Does 1 and 2, initially brought and later withdrew federal complaints alleging Travolta had lewdly touched them while giving massages, the Enquirer published an article on the incident.

Following Travolta’s demonstration that he was there in New York on the day of the purported Beverly Hills incident, the first Doe abandoned his legal complaint. The Enquirer’s interview with Gotterba was instantly disregarded by Travolta’s team.

The rep for John Travolta said in a statement on Wednesday that “this ridiculous so-called ‘new’ story is a retread of a story published a few weeks ago by the same desperate supermarket tabloid – the same tabloid that impossibly claimed that John Travolta had an encounter with ‘Doe #1’ in Beverly Hills when he was actually on the east coast working on a movie.”

John Travolta Married Life

Lauren Preston, the wife of John Travolta, and Jennifer Garner became acquainted while the actress was working on the Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger movie “Twins.” In 1991, the two got hitched. Preston mentioned eloping to Paris with Travolta before the wedding.

Prior to her marriage to Kevin Gage, she had prominent romances with George Clooney and Charlie Sheen. Additionally, she had a brief engagement to Tom Cruise. Preston resumed performing after her spouse passed away from cancer. In 1992, Jett, the couple’s daughter, was born. Benjamin, her son, was born in 2010.

On September 5, 1991, they were wed in France. Son Benjamin and daughter Ella of Preston and Travolta are still living. But the couple got divorced in 2015. In a statement, Travolta expressed gratitude and best wishes to his loved ones for their support.

After a two-year fight with breast cancer, Kelly Preston passed away in July of last year from cancer. The actor expressed gratitude to his family and friends for their love and friendship. He added, “We miss you, Kelly,” as well.

