Jojo Siwa Personal Life, Personality: Is She Going Out With Someone In 2022?

American singer and dancer Jojo Siwa first gained notoriety for her YouTube videos. Fans of Jojo Siwa are more curious about her love life and want to know who she is dating in 2022 after she was recently spotted with a new girl.

Who Is Jojo Siwa Dating In 2022?

Jojo Siwa’s ex-boyfriend Kylie Prew has recently been linked to another woman. In 2022, Jojo Siwa is dating who? We’ll do our best to respond to this article.

American dancer, singer, and YouTuber Joelle Joanie “JoJo” Siwa is known for a variety of things, including “Dance Moms,” “Boomerang,” and “Kid in a Candy Store.” She also has a mother named Jessalynn Siwa. Siwa posts daily videos of her daily life on her YouTube channel, “Its JoJo Siwa.”

The initial dating speculations started when an unknown girl accompanied JoJo Siwa during a Lakers game versus the Phoenix Suns on December 21, 2021. Jojo was seen watching the game from courtside as the Suns’ Jae Crowder attempted to catch a loose ball that almost hit Siwa. No one was wounded when Jae turned over on top of her because of JoJo’s rapid response, and she was able to get out of the way. Not simply JoJo’s close call attracted attention.

On social media, some followers observed JoJo sitting next to an unidentified girl who appeared to be speaking to her privately about the match. JoJo’s rumoured date was verified to be Katie Mills, a Utah-based TikToker who appeared to be entirely at ease sitting courtside with the actress, according to Katie Mills. Following her breakup with ex-Kylie Prew, rumours regarding JoJo’s return to the dating scene have been circulating, so it wouldn’t come as a huge shock if she did.

Jojo Siwa Breakdown

The difficulties of having a long-distance relationship with her lover Kylie Prew have been discussed openly by JoJo Siwa.

After being best friends for more than a year, the YouTuber and Dance Moms star started dating Kylie in January. Kylie actually assisted JoJo in coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, as she subsequently admitted. Jojo and Kylie met on a vacation ship.

It’s safe to say that the couple exudes a lot of affection. Kylie has even been referred to by JoJo as the “most incredible, lovely, perfect, and most gorgeous girlfriend in the entire world.” Aww.

Jojo Siwa sobs about his girlfriend and their distant relationship.

for her and that Kylie and she may no longer be together.

Jojo then revealed that the tears were actually caused by the fact that they had just parted ways and she was extremely upset about it all. “You guys don’t understand why I was crying in my previous story. Just to be clear, nothing occurred. We just are long distance and we had to say goodbye today and I’m heartbroken,” JoJo remarked.

“Every time we say goodbye, it happens, and I wish we never had to. Though we do. And it just serves to enhance the value of the occasions when we are able to greet one another.”

Jojo and Kylie, who are both from Tarzana, California, had just come back from a wonderful trip to Disney World with JoJo’s family. The duo was photographed by paparazzi while on a boat trip and walked around the theme park holding hands.

She proceeded by telling her admirers not to worry about her: “No need to freak out. Long-distance living is a fact. It’s extremely difficult, but it’s worth every bit of effort.” In 2022, who is Jojo Siwa dating?

There are rumours that Jojo Siwa is dating Katie Mills.

Jojo Siwa personality

Ojo was born in Nebraska on May 19, 2003. Currently, Jojo Siwa is 18 years old. Her height is 5 feet 9 inches, or roughly 176 centimetres. Siwa’s rise to fame was mostly attributed to her dancing talent, but she also found enormous success after starting a YouTube channel.

In May 2016, she also released the song Boomerang, which has had over 900 million views and 2.5 million likes. By 2020, her YouTube channel had 12 million subscribers and 3.3 billion views.

Jojo Siwa Gross Value

It is estimated that Jojo is worth $20 million. She made money doing a variety of jobs, including singing, acting, modelling, vlogging, writing, and more. She even began running successful enterprises. She sold fashion, which was one of these successful ventures. To date, she has sold more than 40 million bow ribbons through her accessories business, Claire’s, which caters to girls between the ages of 6 and 12.

FAQs: People Also Ask

Who is Jojo Siwa, exactly?

An American singer and dancer named Jojo Siwa

What is Jojo Siwa’s age?

18 is Jojo Siwa’s age.

How much money is Jojo Siwa worth?

It is estimated that Jojo is worth $20 million.

What is Katie Mills’ name?

A significant TikTok celebrity is Katie Mills.

