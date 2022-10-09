How Did JR Ridinger Die? Famous Founder of Market America

JR Ridinger is a successful American businessman with a $300 million fortune. Born in New York, New York, James Howard Ridinger. He and his wife Loren co-founded the online goods brokerage and marketing business Market America/SHOP.com in 1992.

The company has a 500-person workforce and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina. They have almost 3 million clients and are placed number 27 on The 2013 DSN’s Global 100 List. Items from the business include water filter systems, cosmetics, jewellery, pet care, home & garden, personal care, and health products.

The UnFranchise® Business Development System was developed by him, and he was most known for founding Market America, managing Shop.com, and founding these three companies. Popular Miami businessman and socialite J.R. Ridinger passed away at the age of 63 from a pulmonary embolism while sailing in Croatia.

The founder of Market America and his wife, Loren, were regulars on the city’s social scene and had close relationships with a number of celebrities, including Scottie Pippen, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, and the Beckhams.

JR Ridinger Early Life

The 17th of March, 1959 saw Jr. Ridinger being born in the state of New Jersey, in the United States. At the time of his passing, he had 62 years under his belt. On the other hand, the internet only contains a limited amount of information on his private life.

In the past, he worked as a distributor for the multi-level marketing (MLM) business Amway’s North American division. In 1992, he and his wife, Loren Ridinger, laid the groundwork for what would later become Market America, their very own multi-level marketing business.

Market America was able to become a key mover in the retail business through the use of affiliation despite the controversy that surrounded one particular marketing tactic.

JR Ridinger’s Career

Market America was initially established by J. R. Ridinger and his wife, Lorean Ridinger, who is also a co-founder of the company. His company offers a wide variety of products, such as those for household cleaning, jewellery, cosmetics, personal care items, vehicle care, nutritional supplements, bespoke websites, water purifiers, and weight loss aids, among other things.

In 2017, this business made headlines after allegations surfaced that it was operating an illegal pyramid scheme. On the other hand, Ridinger acquired all of the outstanding shares of the company in 2001 and subsequently took it private.

The company, along with its Isotonix product line, has been successful in obtaining a number of trademarks for the goods and services it provides, some of which it has applied for.

Market America claims that none of its own items are produced by the company and that it merely acts as a distributor for other businesses’ goods. Market America distributors have the opportunity to earn money through product sales commissions.

When Did JR Ridinger Die?

Ridinger’s passing was reported on the business’ Instagram page, with the following message: “A brilliant visionary has left Shop.com, and the world has lost a passionate individual who put more faith in other people than they did in themselves.

“JR has been lost to those of us who have been lucky enough to know and work with him. “JR’s passion, leadership, and energy were the foundations of an enterprise that empowers individuals to live more fully and on their own terms.”

His wife, Loren Ridinger, his two daughters, Amanda Ridinger and Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin, and his three grandchildren, Ayden, Ayva, and Aydrien, all pay tribute to Ridinger.

Ridinger told PrimeView earlier in 2022 that he has always been a family man “When I do have leisure time, I spend it with my family and our three amazing grandchildren, who have me wrapped around their little fingers. “Family is more essential than anything else to me, no matter how important my business is.”

JR Ridinger’s Cause Of Death

He died from a pulmonary embolism, which occurs when one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs becomes blocked, according to a Facebook post shared by Ridinger’s wife Loren.

To dispel claims that he collapsed, as some news reports claimed, Loren wrote, “My husband and I while on our first vacation in three years” had suffered “a sudden pulmonary embolism.” The wife of Ridinger claims that her husband left in a split second.

He suffered the medical issue while the couple was on holiday in Croatia on a yacht, according to numerous sources. Before he passed away, Ridinger shared many pictures of his vacation on Instagram, one of which he commented “meeting people and working while living the dream.”

Regarding the sudden demise of its founder and CEO, Market America also posted a statement on Twitter. The business acknowledged in the tweet that it “is forever strong due of the belief and enthusiasm JR instilled in all of us.

We are now ready to carry on with his dream for future generations thanks to the foundation he laid. A “passionate human being who believed in other people even more than they believed in themselves,” according to the company, was how Ridinger was defined.

