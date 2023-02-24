Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere in July and is slated to adapt one of the manga’s most thrilling arcs. Also, it debuts right in the thick of an incredible 2023 for anime fans, which includes the return of Attack on Titan’s Final Season and the third season of Demon Slayer.

But, as Jujutsu High reopens, it’s possible that Jujutsu Kaisen will steal the show. Check out our primer below if you need it before the show resumes. We have the most recent information about the movie Jujutsu Kaisen’s release dates, trailers, and place in the overall series.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere in July 2023 and run through the end of the year.

We anticipate the forthcoming season to consist of at least 20 episodes and possibly more because of the extended duration. There were 24 episodes in the first season.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 story: what chapters will it adapt?

The conclusion of the Death Painting Arc, which took place in chapters 55–64 of the manga version of Jujutsu Kaisen, marked the end of the first season. It is now official that Gojo’s Past Arc, which comprises chapters 65–79 of the manga, will be adapted first in the second season.

It is centred on Gojo’s background, notably a mission in which Geto and Gojo escorted a Star Plasma Vessel to Tengen. You guessed it.

The Shibuya Incident will also be adapted for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. (chapters 79-136). Don’t worry, we won’t get into spoiler area, but the Shibuya Incident Arc is centred around Gojo and his new cursed alliance’s scheme to imprison Goto.

That will undoubtedly span two complete seasons, thus the subsequent season should have 24 to 26 episodes.

Do you need a recap of what has previously occurred? After defeating Eso and Kechizu, the Cursed Wombs, Yuji and Nobara reunite with Megumi. But, Sukuna consumes the finger and brings him one step closer to reclaiming his power by using a mouth in Yuji’s hand due anime.

Expect the new season to deal with this invading evil as well as that of Choso, the third Cursed Womb triplet, who has joined forces with Mahito and Geto.

Moreover, Jujutsu High has a mole, and teacher Utahime is actively looking for the cunning sorcerer. It will also play a significant role in the upcoming season.

Gojo invites Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Maki, and Panda to participate in a new task after they are recommended for a promotion to Grade 1 Sorcerers in the final setup of Season 2…

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer: first look at the new season

As a part of the Jump Festa celebration, the first Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer has been made available. Even without any actual video, the Japanese teaser, which gives quick glimpses of several of the season’s major characters, offers a tantalising preview of what’s to come. Watch it up there.

#BREAKING: JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 TV Anime Shares First Teaser Visual



🔥MORE: https://t.co/uQVeyTQaAI pic.twitter.com/cohsMQDQEe — JUJUTSU KAISEN EN (@Jujutsu_Kaisen_) September 17, 2022

The first piece of season 2’s key art was also made public via the Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter account. You may view the picture of Gojo and Geto as students below. A trailer is about to come.

Do I need to watch the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie before season 2?

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is a prelude to the main series, so it’s not absolutely necessary, but we’d still recommend it.

The main character of the film is the swordsman Yuta Okkotsu, who will—mild spoilers—become increasingly significant as the Jujutsu Kaisen anime progresses. You should definitely check out the fuss for yourself because he is also one of the most well-known manga series characters.

Also, a post-credits scene sets up upcoming anime events. Although it is unknown if Yuta will appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the plot centres on him returning to Japan and joining the main series.

It’s also worthwhile to read if you’re a completionist because it gives the world and the curse-filled idea of the universe more detail while still being a good novel in and of itself. If you’re short on time, you can probably skip it, but we strongly advise that you look it up.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Here are all of the main Japanese and English voice actors who we assume will return for Jujutsu Kaisen season two:

• Yuji Itadori – Junya Enoki (Japanese); Adam McArthur (English)

• Megumi Fushiguro – Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English)

• Nobara Kugisaki – Asami Seto (Japanese); Anne Yatco (English)

• Maki Zen’in – Mikako Komatsu (Japanese); Allegra Clark (English)

• Toge Inumaki – Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese); Xander Mobus (English)

• Panda – Tomokazu Seki (Japanese); Matthew David Rudd (English)

• Satoru Gojo – Yūichi Nakamura (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

• Kiyotaka Ijichi – Mitsuo Iwata (Japanese); Chris Tergliafera (English)

• Shoko Ieiri – Aya Endō (Japanese); Ryan Bartley (English)

But what about Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s lead character, Yuta Okkotsu? His imminent appearance in the main series is clearly hinted at in the manga, and a post-credits sequence in the prequel film essentially confirms it as well.

When we inquired about this possibility, English voice actress Kayleigh McKee provided the following response:

“I would absolutely adore it if that occurred. Sincerely, I have no idea where Yuta will go from here, if anywhere, but I do know that if he returns, I would be quite interested in seeing how he has further developed.

As he develops further after learning these lessons and maybe encountering more adversity, McKee continued, “My vision of what I imagine he might be, and become, and how he’ll handle those differently, is so thrilling to think about.

“It’s a very wonderful idea to be able to represent further progression for a character like this, who happens to be one of my favourite roles that I’ve played. And I sincerely hope it does.

