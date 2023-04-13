“Justice Served: Boyle Heights Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested In Connection With 13-Year-Old Boy’s Life-Altering Injury”

The defendant, who has been named as Erwin Majano, was taken into custody by the Banning police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No further information about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the arrest have been made public.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated in its initial press release about the collision that 13-year-old Joshua Mora was walking through a crosswalk on March 30 when he was struck by a biker.

Orme Avenue is located at the intersection of Whittier Boulevard. When the collision occurred, the young man was driving to the barbershop to get his hair trimmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released footage that shows the biker getting up and fleeing the scene of the accident.

In the wake of the collision, those who were outraged demanded safer streets and justice for Joshua. These demonstrations took place over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the hit-and-run suspect wanted in connection with a collision that took the leg of a youngster who was 13 years old and occurred in Boyle Heights was taken into custody.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect was discovered to be Erwin Majano, who is 29 years old and hails from Banning.

According to the statements made by the police, Majano is the person who was riding the motorcycle that reportedly struck Joshua Mora, who was 13 years old at the time and was crossing the street.

Locals claim that the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Orme Avenue is notorious for its high rate of traffic accidents, and neighboring surveillance cameras were able to record a portion of the accident that occurred there.

After making contact with Mora, the suspect was observed slipping and sliding on the pavement. After that, the guy got back on his motorcycle and rode off, leaving Mora laying on the ground in front of him.

Earlier this month, KTLA spoke with Mora when he was recovering in the hospital at the LAC + USC Medical Center. Mora was speaking to KTLA from his hospital bed.

After the accident involving a hit-and-run driver, neighbors were so angry up that they organized a rally on April 8 to demand that something be done to make the streets safer.

According to information provided by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation during the course of the past five years, the neighborhood of Boyle Heights has had the highest number of people being killed in traffic accidents than any other community in Los Angeles.

Mora, who recently underwent surgery, is currently making a recovery and has revealed that in the future, he will require the use of a prosthetic limb in order to move around. In addition to that, he had a message for the driver of the motorcycle:

Mora explained, “I would have forgiven him if he had stopped and checked to see if I was okay because I am aware that accidents can happen.” “If you can’t see because you’re preoccupied with something else. If he hadn’t fled, I would have told him it was fine, but now that he has, I don’t think I can forgive him for that.

Community organizations have stated that they have been exerting pressure on state legislators and local authorities to approve AB-645, which is a piece of legislation that would authorize the installation of speed safety cameras in the neighborhoods surrounding schools and on roads that are notoriously hazardous, such as Whittier Boulevard.

As Mora continues his road to recovery, his family has established a GoFundMe account in order to assist with the financial burden of his medical care.

The defendant, identified as Majano, was taken into custody on felony charges but was subsequently released after making bail in the amount of $50,000. On May 2nd, he is scheduled to appear in court for the case.

