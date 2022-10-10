Kanye West Banned From Instagram: Following Network Policy Violations, The Well-Known US Rapper Has Been Banned From Two Social Media Sites

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kanye West had his Instagram account restricted and a tweet deleted after making posts that were criticised for being antisemitic. The posts in question were found on the account.

In a statement to THR, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed that content from West’s page had been removed and that a restriction had been placed on his account.

It is not entirely clear what the restriction entails, but one possible implication is that West will be prevented, at least temporarily, from posting or sending direct messages. There is evidence that he is still actively using the account.

The American Jewish Committee claimed that West had written “anti-Jewish posts,” but Meta did not specify which post or posts were responsible for the restriction.

The committee referred to a screen shot of a text conversation that Kanye West allegedly had with another rapper named Diddy. In this conversation, West allegedly wrote: “I’m going to use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

Also Read: Princess Margaret And Antony Armstrong-Jones’s Marriage

Ye’s Controversies

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Twitter deleted a post on Saturday in which West declared that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The tweet, which has since been deleted, stated, “The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.” “You guys have been playing games with me and trying to smear anyone who opposes your agenda,” she said. “Blackballing”

West, who is 45 years old, has recently caused controversy for a number of reasons, including wearing a shirt that read “white lives matter” during Paris Fashion Week and asserting on Fox News that Jared Kushner worked on the Abraham Accords peace treaties “to make money.” Kushner is Jewish.

Look at this Mark



How you gone kick me off instagram



You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

In the past, West’s account on Instagram was temporarily disabled for one day in March after he sent a tweet about comedian Trevor Noah that included a racial slur.

West is a multi-platinum recording artist who has won a total of 24 Grammy Awards for his work. Some of his most famous songs include “Jesus Walks,” “All of the Lights,” and “Gold Digger.”

Read More: Kanye West Girlfriend: Who Is He Dating After Kim?

Ye Has Anger Issues

A day later, Kanye responded by disclosing a discussion he had with an anonymous acquaintance in which he inquired about Dave, the person who had disclosed the contents of the text messages sent by the two individuals, in an effort to obtain additional information about the leaker of the messages.

The hitmaker sent an SMS that said, “What’s this guy’s address?”

The contact, who shall remain nameless, responded with the word “Brooklyn.” “His entire life was spent in communal living situations, such as apartments.”

The verbal exchange between the two parties continued after that, with Kanye West continuing it on Instagram by posting two distinct screenshots of news articles.

In one of them, he posted an image along with a lengthy statement in which he accused the comedian of “escalating” their fight in conjunction with Kim’s planned reality show on Hulu.

In his second tweet, Kanye proceeded to make reference to the texts that were exposed over the past weekend. “SKETE dubbed this ‘legally single’ person my wife,” he stated in his second post.

Ye Should Control His Anger

The incitement that Kanye posted on Instagram was aimed at Kim as well. On Monday, he uploaded a close-up picture of a rucksack, in which there were pins of the rapper, a green extraterrestrial, and the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Along with the photo, Kanye captioned it with the following: “This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week.” Kim immediately fired back at Kanye by defending herself in the comments section of the post shortly after he uploaded it.

She penned the following in the email: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning bringing up the kids for school.” The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians rushed to her own defence just a few days after becoming the focus of yet another rant delivered by her ex-husband.

Kanye West criticised his ex-wife in the roughly two-minute video for allowing their daughter North to appear in videos on the social media platform TikTok. Kim and Pete first spoke to one another in October of last year, while she was hosting SNL.

Since the two began dating, the rapper has been quite hostile toward the standup comedian, accusing him of trying to “destroy” the rapper’s family, calling him a “d**khead,” threatening to “hit his a**,” and even threatening to “beat his a**.”

Pete was even “kidnapped and beheaded” in the animated music video for Kanye’s song “Eazy,” which he promoted on his Instagram account. Kanye posted the video. The hitmaker further asserted that he “drove Skete off the gramme” after the comedian deactivated his account after writing and then deleting his first post on the social networking platform.

Kanye boasted about it in the caption of a post he made after the event, saying, “Tell your mommy I changed your name for life.” Back in February 2021, Kim officially initiated the divorce process with her ex-spouse, with whom she had been married for about seven years.

Recently, Kim’s family decided to stop following Kanye on social media. North, who is eight years old, Saint, who is six years old, Chicago, who is four years old, and Psalm, who is two share a parent.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com