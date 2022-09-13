Kawhi Leonard Is Currently Working On The Project Titled “Culture Jam Part 2”: A Merge Of Hip-Hop And Basketball Together

The two-time NBA champion, who is known for letting his unassuming domination on the court do the talking for him most of the time, is continuing the practise of letting his actions speak for themselves, this time in the realms of music and culture.

Kawhi Leonard, a player for the Los Angeles Clippers, has revealed that the first part of his rap project, titled Culture Jam Vol. 1, will be released in the near future. 1.

The first volume of Culture Jam was released by the Virgin Music Label, and its primary focus was on praising the ways in which basketball and hip-hop can work together to create something truly special.

Leonard’s goal in establishing and directing this project is to provide assistance to young athletes who come from communities that are underprivileged.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave released their first single from the album in the month of May under the title “Everything Different.”

“Culture Jam is making a financial contribution to the Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation to help build a community centre that will support the children who live in the village of Kalaani zone in Kampala, Uganda, along with school supplies to enhance their studies,” reads the statement on Culture Jam’s official Instagram account.

Also Read: BTS’ J-Hope Announces Solo Album ‘Jack in the Box’

Leonard, who was raised about 90 minutes outside of Los Angeles in Moreno Valley, believes strongly in the empowerment of young people. Community is a really important component of what we do or attempt to do, Bolden tells people.

“We want to give back to the communities where we grew up, specifically the inner-city youth, and be able to provide experiences, simply provide them with the necessities, and just serve as an inspiration for the kids who kind of come out of our area to say, “Hey, you can really make it as an athlete or make it as an artist at a high level if you put the work in.”

Kawhi is working on a music project with NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave



He says part of the proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation



(via @BallySportWest)pic.twitter.com/84sLMjaz0R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2021

In recognition of the contributions that Kobe and Gianna Bryant have made to the sports world throughout the course of their lives, a portion of the earnings from the song were donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Later that summer, another single titled “Waves” featuring Gunna and Polo G was made available for streaming and download.

Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam Vol. was surreptitiously released by Leonard and his artistic partner, Eesean Bolden, in the middle of the summer of 2017 and shocked his followers, Vol. 1 when playing in the first round of the NBA playoffs. And at the moment, he and Bolden are putting the finishing touches on their forthcoming release.

“Kawhi is hands-on,” says Bolden, who is 37 years old, to people. Although Leonard does not contribute his voice to the project, he is “a diehard hip-hop aficionado” and helped Bolden choose the artists who are featured in the CD by hand.

Read More: The Truth About Parker Schnabel And Tyler Mahoney’s Relationship

“Cordae and Swae Lee, to mention a few, are just a couple of the artists that we anticipate contributing to the project with Part 2,” Kawhi said, “We’ve really been locked in and focused on the second volume.” “We have some fantastic artists that want to be a part of it that we’re working through.”

The complete song listing for the first segment of Culture Jam Vol. 1 is slated to be released this coming Friday, October 22.

Vol. 1 consists of seven songs, including “Everything Different” and “Waves,” and extra features from Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie, Ty Dolla $ign, Wale, NLE Choppa, and more. Alongside the project’s executive producer, Eesean Bolden, Leonard was a contributor to the project’s production.

In the following month, in order to commemorate the publication of the book, Leonard will preside over the very first Culture Jam Sports and Music Festival, which will take place at the Shrine in Los Angeles.

The event will feature live performances by Cordae and Bluebucksclan, informative panel discussions on subjects such as financial literacy and mental health, and of course, basketball contests.

Culture Jam Vol. 1 with Kawhi Leonard is available now. 1: The first part will be available to stream for the first time on Friday.

Culture Jam plans to “disrupt the norms” that currently exist at the junction of sports and entertainment, as stated on the event’s official website.

Eesean Bolden, who is Leonard’s creative partner, recently told PEOPLE’s Natasha Dye that this was a “passion project” for the two parties. The first project featured popular artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Wale, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Polo G, Rod Wave, and Gunna.

Cordae and Swae Lee, both members of the group Rae Sremmurd, are rumored to be contributing to the next project, which was announced by Bolden. There is currently no anticipated date for the project’s debut; nevertheless, it will be fundraising for the Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation.

Leonard, who also appeared as a backup dancer in one of Drake’s music videos from the previous year, is consistently demonstrating to the rest of the world that he is a wacky and entertaining individual.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com