Kelsea Ballerini Is Dating Right Now?: Who Is She With? Relationship History With Morgan’s Ex-Husband

Kelsea Ballerini want to fall in love? The “Legends” singer, who divorced ex-husband Morgan Evans in 2022, is now formally available for purchase.

The country music singers dated soon after they first met in 2016. Morgan and Kelsea were wed in a religious ceremony in December 2017 and have been happily married for almost five years. On Instagram, she did, however, she disclosed their separation in August 2022.

The following is a portion of what Kelsea wrote: “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a true and vulnerable way, while still protecting layers of my personal life as they emerge. “I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce because this is already public record.”

To his own statement, Morgan responded, “I am extremely sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are splitting ways. I wish it could be different, but tragically it can’t.

the former couple finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Kelsea Ballerini Family And Ethnicity

On September 12, 1993, in Mascot, Tennessee, the United States, Kelsea Ballerin was born. By 2023, the singer from FUSt Time will be 29 years old.

HUS Father, Ed Ballerin, is primarily of Italian heritage and was formerly a sales manager for a country radio station. Carla Ballerin, her mother, has experience in marketing and has held positions with Thomas Nelson Bible Publishing and a sponsorship company.

She started taking dance lessons at Premiere Dance Studio in Seymour, Tennessee, when she was three years old, and she stopped ten years later. Ballerin is her parents’ lone kid.

Ballerin sang in the church and school choruses when she was younger. At age 12, she relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, and wrote her first song for her mother.

Before deciding to pursue a career in music, she completed her high school education at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee; Centennial High School in Franklin, Tennessee; and two years at Lipscomb University.

Kelsea Ballerini: Who Is She Dating?

The singer has fuelled romance rumours with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes since she and Morgan divorced. On January 13, 2023, the actor shared a photo gallery on Instagram that featured a cute portrait of him and Kelsea.

The two appeared to be kissing in the picture while they watched the 50th collegiate football national championship game. Just a few minutes after Chase’s post went live, Kelsea added fuel to the rumours by writing “go vols” beside the picture and posting an Instagram Stories of herself drinking “excellent soup.”

Read More:

Timeline of Kelsea Ballerini’s relationships with her ex-husband Morgan Evans

When Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini co-hosted an awards show in Evan’s native Australia in 2016, they first met. However, they didn’t get along until the afterparty.

Ballerini and Evans posed for pictures together at the awards ceremony while dressed similarly. That evening, Ballerini was up for two awards: new singer of the year and female vocalist of the year.

The pair announced their engagement in a touching two-part Instagram post on Christmas of 2016. In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple wed in December 2017 in front of their loved ones.

“Dance With Me,” their debut single, was cowritten by them and released in October 2018. Ballerini requested that Evans feature on one of her songs, but Evans insisted that she sing in the tune even though he had not originally intended for her to do so.

Evans said they “look forward” to starting a family as they walked the red carpet before the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

On Ballerini’s 28th birthday, Evans posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram along with a birthday message for his “favourite human of all.”

After dating for a while, Ballerini announced to her followers in a post on her Instagram stories on November 15, 2022, that she and Evans had decided to end their nearly five-year marriage.

Read More:

Why Did Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Break Up?

It was a difficult journey for Kelsea and Morgan before their breakup, a source told Us Weekly after the news of their separation became public.

The insider said that they had “privately separated at one point” before reuniting, adding that they had “been working on their marriage for many years and had even sought counselling.” There was “no choice but to formally separate” despite “doing their best to make it work,” the insider continued.

The couple’s divorce was justified, according to court records, by their irreconcilable differences. In a statement on Instagram, Kelsea said that calling it quits with the “Young Again” singer was a “very tough decision” for both of them.

“Words are hard to come by here… nevertheless I’m filled with hope for the upcoming seasons and am incredibly grateful for the years I’ve been married to Morgan,” she stated. “Please be aware that we are both frail, actively recuperating, and doing the best we can to show up,” the statement reads. “We have very busy schedules coming up.”

Read More:

How Has Kelsea Ballerini Reacted to Her Divorce?

The “Love Is a Cowboy” singer admitted that her and Morgan’s feelings made the choice to split up “difficult.”

“It’s not a mess. The Tennessee native told CBS Mornings in October 2022, “It’s not like it’s volatile, it just didn’t work. And when you’re thinking, “Oh, my gosh, that’s like a difficult narrative to wrap your brain around. This is a good individual. I’m also a decent person. And it’s simply not good enough anymore.”

Conclusion

Singer Kelsea Ballerini maintains the privacy of her romances after divorcing her husband Morgan. She hasn’t said or even hinted that she might start a new relationship.

During the NCAA football national championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday in Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium, the singer-songwriter was seen hanging out with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student