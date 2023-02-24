Many people consider martial arts to be a spiritual art form that entails teaching the body to perform impossible tasks. Some, though, see it as nothing more than a tool for building strength. The characters from Yabako Sandrovich’s Kengan Ashura are particularly affected by this.

Strong fighters from the popular manga series Kengan Ashura compete in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament to represent their employers. Larx Entertainment’s adaptation of the manga is only accessible on Netflix.

Since the first season was split into two parts, many mistakenly believe there were two seasons. The following season is referred to as the third one for this reason. All of the remaining fights in the series will probably be covered in the third season.

Here are a couple of the many fights in the series that fans should be anticipating.

A few months later, it was announced that the third season will debut in 2023. The precise release date is not yet known.

We anticipated that the anime will debut in the middle of 2023. The second season is still under the direction of Larx Entertainment. The quality of the anime is anticipated to be comparable to that of the first season.

Who will be in the cast of Kengan Ashura Season 3?

The English voice of Ohma Tokita, the main character of “Kengan Ashura,” is provided by voice actor Kaiji Tang (nicknamed Ashura).

Among Tang’s many voice acting roles are the evil Sanemi Shinazugawa from the blockbuster “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train,” the super-talented teacher Satoru Gojou from “Jujutsu Kaisen,” the enigmatic Aikawa from “Dorohedoro,” and many others.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki, who has performed the lead part in Masaaki Yuasa’s “Kick-Heart,” as well as a number of other characters in other “Pokémon” anime series, is the voice of Ohma in Japan.

The series’ co-lead Kazuo Yamashita, a salaryman who oversees Ohma’s fighting career, is voiced in English by Keith Silverstein. The character is portrayed by Cho in Japanese.

According to Inquirer.net, voice actor Keiji Fujiwara, who gave the voice of Ohma’s adopted father Tokita, passed away in April 2020. If “Kengan Ashura” is renewed for a third season, its creators will likely need to find a replacement for Fujiwara.

If “Kengan Ashura” is truly revived, Tang, Suzuki, and the rest of the voice cast from the first two seasons are probably going to make a comeback.

What will be the plot of Kengan Ashura Season 3?

Kazuo Yamashita, a salaryman, is assigned in “Kengan Ashura” with overseeing the formidable Ohma Tokita, who is tasked with winning a yearly tournament held by some of Japan’s economic leaders.

As Ohma overcomes an assassin by the name of Raian midway through that tournament, “Kengan Ashura’s” second season comes to an end. Hence, as Ohma moves on to the third round of the competition, the third season of “Kengan Ashura” will probably pick up where it left off.

The comic novels “Kengan Ashura” is based on were created by Daromeon and Yabako Sandrovich. Chapter 135 of the original manga series matches to the last episode of “Kengan Ashura” Season 2.

The manga “Kengan Ashura” closes with its 236th chapter, and a large portion of the ensuing content discusses the ongoing competition. So, a new season of the anime will have access to a plethora of story material.

Nevertheless, a Reddit rumour suggests that Season 3 of “Kengan Ashura” may not be an adaptation of the entirety of its previous source material but rather of a follow-up series titled “Kengan Omega,” which has two brand new protagonists.

In either scenario, the details of “Kengan Ashura” Season 3 are only hypothetical until we receive official word that it will even be released.

Kengan Ashura Season 3 News

Manga called Kengan Ashura was authored by Yabako Sandrovich and drawn by Daromeon. Shogakukan published it from April 2012 to August 2018.

Comikey has granted a digital licence for the English translation. The chapter has been collected into 27 manga volumes plus one additional volume.

In January 2015, a vote was held on Ura Sunday. The upcoming animated manga is the subject of the article.

Kengan Ashura triumphed handily in the voting. In May 2015, it received 2.3 million votes out of 9 million total. It was planned to make an anime version of Kengan Ashura.

But, the adaption news was quickly forgotten. After that, no more information was disclosed. News broke that the anime was still being planned two years later. The cast and personnel were disclosed in 2018.

On June 31, 2019, the anime was finally broadcast on Netflix. Three months later, in October 2019, the anime’s second installment was made available.

Fans have a misunderstanding on the order of Kengan Ashura. Netflix regards Kengan Ashura from 2019 as the first season. It’s perplexing that they split into two pieces.

Netflix simultaneously published the first and second parts, in contrast to the Japanese TV timetable. Most fans mistakenly believe they are different seasons due to the three-month break between them.

My Anime List, which breaks Kengan Ashura into three distinct series—Kengan Ashura Part 1, Kengan Ashura Part 2, and the impending Kengan Ashura Season 2—also supports it.

We’ll refer to it as season 3 to prevent any confusion.

