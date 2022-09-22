True Life Crime: Tragic Accident or Calculated Murder? The Story Of Kenneka Jenkins And The Crowne Plaza Hotel

Kenneka Jenkins, a young woman from Chicago who had been found dead inside a hotel freezer after a night of partying with her companions, was the subject of Dometi Pongo’s investigation as she delves deeper into the unexplained circumstances surrounding her passing. Jenkins was 19 years old.

On September 8, 2017, 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found dead inside a freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, after attending a party held at the hotel. The freezer had been secured with a lock.

According to the findings of the autopsy, Jenkins died as a result of an unexpected and unforeseen event.

Jenkins was found to have alcohol and topiramate in her system, and it was hypothesised that these substances accelerated the effects of hypothermia she had experienced as a result of lingering inside the freezer.

The Rosemont Police Department did not have any reason to believe that there was foul play involved, although they did state that their investigation was not complete.

The family and friends of Jenkins expressed their dissatisfaction with the first response of the police, which ultimately led to a legal action being taken against the hotel and several other parties.

A great number of people have been exposed to the heartbreaking story of Elisa Lam thanks to the streaming service Netflix during the past few of weeks. This is a chilling tale about a young woman who was on vacation in California when she unexpectedly passed away in a creepy hotel.

These narrative triggered memories of a similar event that took place in 2017, namely the story of Kenneka Jenkins, and it started me thinking about that event.

On September 9, 2017, 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was travelling to a party with three of her other close friends when she was involved in a car accident.

This celebration took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chicago, and it provided Kenneka and her close friends with the ideal setting to honor Kenneka’s recent employment accomplishments.

Kenneka had recently graduated from her community Christian alternative academy and had started working at a nursing home shortly after her graduation.

Kenneka did not let her mother know where she was going on the evening of the party that she attended. She informed her that a number of her pals had extended an invitation to go bowling as well as see a movie with them.

Around 11:30 o’clock in the evening, Kenneka and her companions made their way out of the house and quickly made their way to the party at the hotel.

This party was arranged with the use of a fraudulent credit card, and it consisted of around thirty-five people crammed into a single hotel room. Guests at the party uploaded updates on various social media platforms over the course of the evening.

It was clear that Kenneka and her pals were having a fantastic time based on the content of their Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, and Facebook live broadcasts.

Her companions reportedly told her mother that they abandoned her in a corridor while they searched for her items while they left her alone in the hallway. After returning, they saw that Jenkins was no longer there.

It has been reported by FOX 32 Chicago that Martin went to the hotel in an attempt to look for her daughter, but she was unsuccessful. According to Heavy, Martin’s request for the hotel to inspect their CCTV cameras was denied, despite the fact that she had asked the hotel to do so.

They could move further with the investigation only if a report of missing persons was submitted. After a short while, Jenkins’ older sister filed the report, and shortly after that, the hotel finally began searching for her, many hours after she had vanished.

The body of Kenneka Jenkins, who had been dead for several days, was discovered on September 10 inside a freezer in the hotel (via Soapboxie). Martin claims that the police told her that her daughter had “stumbled” into the freezer on her own (per FOX 32).

In October, the results of her autopsy were made public, and those results left her family with more questions than answers. An autopsy performed on Kenneka Jenkins reportedly revealed that hypothermia was the cause of her passing.

This information was reported by CBS News. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the temperature in the freezer where her body was found may plummet to 8 degrees.

In addition, the autopsy revealed that she had alcohol and topiramate in her system, which is a drug used to treat epilepsy (via CBS Chicago). The members of her family noticed that she had not been given a prescription for this drug.

However, according to CBS Chicago, the coroner’s office stated that the amount that was discovered in her body was within a “therapeutic level.

Jenkins blood-alcohol concentration was 0.112, making her legally intoxicated despite the fact that she did not have any substances associated with the “date rape” phenomenon in her system.

According to the findings of the coroner’s investigation, her passing was the result of an unfortunate accident.

In the end, it doesn’t matter which hypothesis you choose to accept; the reality of the matter is that Kenneka passed away from hypothermia as a direct result of being trapped in the freezer.

A young woman passed away way too soon for her age and circumstances. Although it is possible that we will never learn the real story behind the events that transpired leading up to her being in that position, we can at least work toward the goal of preventing others from finding themselves in similar predicaments in the future.

