Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Trade Talks Are Still Getting “No Traction”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s arrival in 2019 free agency made the Nets, a club that had never won a championship in its history, an immediate title contender in Eastern Conference basketball three years ago.

Even after a rocky three years, the Nets still haven’t won a championship. Should Kevin Durant’s trade request be approved, Kyrie Irving will almost certainly be joining him in Brooklyn.

So much has gone wrong for the Nets in recent seasons, both on the court and in the front office, that they have had a high-drama, worrying summer.

Despite the apparent stalemate in trade negotiations, both All-Stars are still on the roster of the Brooklyn Nets.

Wojnarowski of ESPN said on Sunday night that the Nets had “no traction” on either Irving or Durant and that they’re patient since “they do not have to trade either.” In his piece, Wojnarowski did point out that maintaining both All-Stars would be counterproductive for the team’s goals.

On June 30, the opening of free agency and the day when Durant notified Nets owner Joseph Tsai that he wanted to be dealt, the race to sign Kevin Durant really heated up.

Woj: “The Lakers have yet, I'm told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get him [Kyrie] from BKN. That may come, that may evolve with time. But so far right now, there's no traction really on deals with either Irving or Durant."



pic.twitter.com/BK9KSAgQVN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 4, 2022

Inquiries concerning Kevin Durant’s availability have been made by almost every team in the NBA, but the Nets have yet to receive a package they are pleased with.

Durant is still being pursued by the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns, but neither club seems to be close to making a trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the only club really interested in acquiring Kyrie Irving, and that desire has been muted on the trade market. The Nets and Lakers have yet to make a deal including Irving.



Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may be traded at any point throughout the summer, which includes free agency. However, considering the Nets’ price tag on both players involved in trade conversations, it is as possible that no deal will be struck.

The NBA’s All-Star status is still up in the air for both players.

