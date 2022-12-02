Killian Hayes Late show Led Detroit To The Victory Against Luka Doncic And The Dallas Mavericks

Thursday’s exciting 131-125 overtime triumph over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks was made possible by a late scoring run from Killian Hayes. In a thrilling finale at the Little Caesars Arena of the Pistons, Hayes made back-to-back three-pointers with just over a minute of overtime left to give Detroit the victory.

With a little more than a minute left, Hayes made a 27-foot three-pointer to give Detroit the lead, 128-125. He finished the game with 22 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. The struggling Pistons, who climbed to 6-18 thanks to the 21-year-outstanding old’s step back three, won the game.

“Seeing the first one goes in felt fantastic,” Hayes said of his overtime heroics. “Just felt ready to shoot another, and we got the W (win).” Just enjoying the victory feels fantastic. “We did not disband. We played hard, played defense, and made shots in overtime. That one was our due.”

Following Bojan Bogdanovic’s outstanding performance, which kept Detroit within striking distance as Dallas star Doncic threatened to take control, Hayes’ two game-winning three were made. Including five three-pointers, Bogdanovic concluded the game with 30 points, four rebounds, and four assists. In the third quarter, Bogdanovic scored 16 points while exchanging baskets with Doncic, who finished with 35 points to lead all scorers.

Dallas went on a 15-6 run to close the gap to one possession after the Pistons had built a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Three straight mid-range shots from Hayes were followed by a 10-0 run by Detroit. Detroit’s victory put an end to a three-game losing streak, but the Pistons are still in last place in the Eastern Conference, only one spot above the Orlando Magic.

Who Is Killian Hayes?

French-American basketball player Killian Hayes competes for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons. His primary positions are shooting guard and point guard. His father used to play professional basketball in France, but he was born in Lakeland, Florida, and lived there for the majority of his life. At a very young age, he began playing basketball, frequently competing in Lakeland against more experienced players.

His parents encouraged him against going back to play basketball in high school, college, and other levels of education in the US. Hayes used to watch videos on YouTube and patterned his play after that of NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

In order to play for Espoirs Cholet in the French under-21 league, LNB Espoirs, he declined the chance to enter INSEP, a prominent sports institute in Paris. He shared MVP honours with Addison Patterson at the Jordan Brand Classic International Game in April 2017 after posting 13 points, seven assists, and five steals.

Hayes helped Espoirs Cholet win the Trophée du Futur (Trophy of the Future) in 2017–18 by averaging 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, earning MVP honours after the regular season. He was also voted the competition’s MVP. He participated in the all-star weekend basketball without boundaries games twice, once in 2017 and once in 2019.

He agreed to a three-year contract with Ratiopharm Ulm of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany in 2019. He participated there for one season, playing in 33 games between the EuroCup, BBL, and BBL-Pokal, averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

After the season, Hayes announced he would join the 2020 NBA draught and did not participate in the BBL Final competition. The Atlanta Hawks made him their seventh-round pick overall.

Hayes’ Late Show Was Helpful For Detroits

When asked if the team is frustrated after going 1-8 on the road, Mavs coach Jason Kidd responded, “It’s more disappointment. It’s neither more nor less, in my opinion. In terms of our defensive effort, we’re disappointed. Tim Hardaway Jr. continued, “Everyone needs to be better, and I mean, if we made more than half of that, we wouldn’t be in here, (feeling) terrible.” AFP

